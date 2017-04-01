₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by FemoPolitics: 12:13pm
ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari is absent at the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC currently holding at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. His Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is functioning in his place.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/breaking-buhari-absent-fec-meeting-osinbajo-presides/amp/
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by fergie001(m): 12:14pm
Y?
Even if he were there,what difference will it make?The ones he has been there is it not to tell us about Libyan murderers.
I wonder what they discuss in that meeting?
Do they tell themselves the truth?
We have so many so-called xtians and so-called Muslims there,and I believe one common thing amongst them should be d truth.
If u dont know let me tell u,Nigerians are after one thing right now,and that is to hear that Buhari is De
See dem
Decisive on tackling the many problems of this country,if he can,and if he can't ;He should get out from there.
Commonsense,they don't have...
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by HARDDON: 12:14pm
What is d need of this meeting?
What gud has eva cm out?
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by gurnam: 12:16pm
The honourable thing for the President to do is very obvious but the cabal holding Aso Rock to ransom would rather prefer him to sit-tight
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by HARDDON: 12:16pm
fergie001:
Walking willow! Sick man
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by coolzeal(m): 12:16pm
There's nothing 'BREAKING' about your headline. I mean, what do you expect from a sick president? The only thing breaking is when he resign as a gentleman. That way, you can add 'BREAKING'.
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by Baawaa(m): 12:16pm
And then what ??Tell the person above me to stop crying and else I will call Jona-dull for him
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by koladebrainiac(m): 12:27pm
na wa oo
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by Chikelue2000(m): 12:37pm
coolzeal:or when he is confirmed dead, God forbid
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by okosodo: 12:37pm
He should die so that this country will move forward. His being alive is not affecting this country positively
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by ourema(f): 12:53pm
What is wrong if the president is sick? Is he not a human being? Nigerians with their wahala!
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by Keneking: 12:57pm
Has he travelled to UK?
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by tafrica(m): 1:02pm
ourema:
Like it's not wrong when the manager you employ fails to make the board meeting without any prior info.
It might not be a big deal to the members of FEC meeting because they probably know his whereabouts (Sleeping in Aso Rock) or has been smuggled out to UK, but it's a big deal for us 1ho don't what's up with Buhari because the last time we heard of him, he was in Naija. So why couldn't he preside over the FEC meeting today?
The reason for our wahala
Abi you know where Buhari dey make you tell us.
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by Giannakopoulos(f): 1:11pm
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by three: 1:15pm
This is what happens when a country lacks men and women of integrity.
How can we be playing musical chairs with our country's future?
GMB had decided not to run after the 2011 elections for reasons best known to him.
But for the interests of some to have CHANGE At Any Cost.
(note Nigeria needed change unarguably but not at ANY cost)
There were better people who could have beat GEJ
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by ANBAKO: 1:17pm
It was proclaimed that the official retirement age is 65 but people will not listen ....overstraining ourselves due to personal interest
Man labour all his year and waste his body to get rich....while in richness he tries to replenishment his body that is lost to the quest of richness....Mostly and sadly, it always too late!!!
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by ourema(f): 1:19pm
tafrica:Will his presence bring down the cost of one bag of rice to N8000? The answer is no! So why bother?
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by tafrica(m): 1:19pm
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by tafrica(m): 1:23pm
ourema:
Will his absence bring down the cost of bag of rice? If No, he should then come back and work the job he's being paid for.
If his absence will bring down the prices of food, he should then resign and let Osinbajo continue.
You can not be paid for the highest office in Nigeria and abscond as you like. Either he sits in one place and faces his works or he resigns.
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by DrObum(m): 1:24pm
Maybe him hide for curtain dey note people wey dey make noise!
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by burkingx(f): 1:24pm
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by nairascores: 1:25pm
May he's sneaked out of the country for medical check up
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by yourexcellency: 1:26pm
Why do Nigerian politicians like dying in office. Is that an achievement too? This man should just resign if he lacks the capacity to continue
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by Sanuzi(m): 1:26pm
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by davodyguy: 1:26pm
he doesn't have to attend
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by venai(m): 1:26pm
It is well. Good health to the president.
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by mykeljosef: 1:26pm
the man is dead
maybe not physically but the man is dead
let he who have sense understand
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by bencol: 1:26pm
Baawaa:get sense
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by BABANGBALI: 1:26pm
The sickness don start again
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by YhungPablo(m): 1:27pm
I said it before if buhari is still in power,una dey abuse me.. U see now?
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by BoombGodpikin: 1:28pm
fergie001:You nailed it gbam. Whether he attended or not, it makes no difference.
|Re: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides by HAH: 1:28pm
Wetin happen to Baba go slow?
Honestly the cabal that is forcing baba to work despite his health challenges are very wicked, all that matter to them is their pocket not Nigeria, since Baba came back he has not left the villa. And the nation suffers it, this is confirmed by the level of confidence and progress recorded when the VP was in charge for 7 weeks
