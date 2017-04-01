Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides (1998 Views)

Buhari Asked; Where Is Lai? I Am Here Sir – Mild Drama At FEC Meeting / Lai Mohammed, Fashola And Fayemi At FEC Meeting Today / Caption This Funny Photo Of Amaechi At FEC Meeting Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari is absent at the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC currently holding at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. His Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is functioning in his place.



The reason for the President’s absence was not known as there was no official position on the development.









Apparently, Buhari’s non appearance was a surprise to most of his Ministers who had expected him to preside the meeting.







Signs that he would have presided over the meeting became conspicuous when a security operative in plain clothe stood behind the President’s seat to secure it.



Such had been the culture at the meeting and indeed, any other function the President is billed to attend. But by 11am when the FEC meeting was scheduled to commence, Osinbajo’s voice resonated from the background as he called for the National Anthem.



The development abruptly alerted most Ministers who were hitherto exchanging pleasantries with each another to settle down for the day’s business.



Journalists were later excused from the meeting. It is not known whether the President would join the meeting later.



It will be recalled that the President since he returned from his medical trip on March 10 had been presiding over FEC.



His last FEC however was last week Wednesday when he launched the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan, ERGP.



Details of the meeting coming later



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/breaking-buhari-absent-fec-meeting-osinbajo-presides/amp/ 1 Share



1-1

Even if he were there,what difference will it make?The ones he has been there is it not to tell us about Libyan murderers.

I wonder what they discuss in that meeting?

Do they tell themselves the truth?

We have so many so-called xtians and so-called Muslims there,and I believe one common thing amongst them should be d truth.

If u dont know let me tell u,Nigerians are after one thing right now,and that is to hear that Buhari is De

































See dem























Decisive on tackling the many problems of this country,if he can,and if he can't ;He should get out from there.

Commonsense,they don't have...





My 1st FTC,I dedicate it to all jobless nairalanders like me and to Juventus for making Me happy

Seun,oya my cash for FTC,I use Societe General Bank Y?1-1Even if he were there,what difference will it make?The ones he has been there is it not to tell us about Libyan murderers.I wonder what they discuss in that meeting?Do they tell themselves the truth?We have so many so-called xtians and so-called Muslims there,and I believe one common thing amongst them should be d truth.If u dont know let me tell u,Nigerians are after one thing right now,and that is to hear that Buhari is DeSee demDecisive on tackling the many problems of this country,if he can,and if he can't ;He should get out from there.Commonsense,they don't have...My 1st FTC,I dedicate it to all jobless nairalanders like me and to Juventus for making Me happySeun,oya my cash for FTC,I use Societe General Bank 2 Likes

What is d need of this meeting?



What gud has eva cm out? 1 Like

The honourable thing for the President to do is very obvious but the cabal holding Aso Rock to ransom would rather prefer him to sit-tight

fergie001:

Y?

Walking willow! Sick man Walking willow! Sick man

There's nothing 'BREAKING' about your headline. I mean, what do you expect from a sick president? The only thing breaking is when he resign as a gentleman. That way, you can add 'BREAKING'.

??Tell the person above me to stop crying and else I will call Jona-dull for him And then what??Tell the person above me to stop crying and else I will call Jona-dull for him

na wa oo

coolzeal:

There's nothing 'BREAKING' about your headline. I mean, what do you expect from a sick president? The only thing breaking is when he resign as a gentleman. That way, you can add 'BREAKING'. or when he is confirmed dead, God forbid or when he is confirmed dead, God forbid

He should die so that this country will move forward. His being alive is not affecting this country positively

What is wrong if the president is sick? Is he not a human being? Nigerians with their wahala!

Has he travelled to UK? 1 Like

ourema:

What is wrong if the president is sick? Is he not a human being?

Nigerians with their wahala!

Like it's not wrong when the manager you employ fails to make the board meeting without any prior info.

It might not be a big deal to the members of FEC meeting because they probably know his whereabouts (Sleeping in Aso Rock) or has been smuggled out to UK, but it's a big deal for us 1ho don't what's up with Buhari because the last time we heard of him, he was in Naija. So why couldn't he preside over the FEC meeting today?



The reason for our wahala



Abi you know where Buhari dey make you tell us. Like it's not wrong when the manager you employ fails to make the board meeting without any prior info.It might not be a big deal to the members of FEC meeting because they probably know his whereabouts (Sleeping in Aso Rock) or has been smuggled out to UK, but it's a big deal for us 1ho don't what's up with Buhari because the last time we heard of him, he was in Naija. So why couldn't he preside over the FEC meeting today?The reason for our wahalaAbi you know where Buhari dey make you tell us.

v

This is what happens when a country lacks men and women of integrity.



How can we be playing musical chairs with our country's future?



GMB had decided not to run after the 2011 elections for reasons best known to him.



But for the interests of some to have CHANGE At Any Cost.



(note Nigeria needed change unarguably but not at ANY cost)



There were better people who could have beat GEJ

It was proclaimed that the official retirement age is 65 but people will not listen ....overstraining ourselves due to personal interest



Man labour all his year and waste his body to get rich....while in richness he tries to replenishment his body that is lost to the quest of richness....Mostly and sadly, it always too late!!!

tafrica:





Like it's not wrong when the manager you employ fails to make the board meeting without any prior info.

It might not be a big deal to the members of FEC meeting because they probably know his whereabouts (Sleeping in Aso Rock) or has been smuggled out to UK, but it's a big deal for us 1ho don't what's up with Buhari because the last time we heard of him, he was in Naija. So why couldn't he preside over the FEC meeting today?



The reason for our wahala



Abi you know where Buhari dey make you tell us.

Will his presence bring down the cost of one bag of rice to N8000? The answer is no! So why bother? Will his presence bring down the cost of one bag of rice to N8000? The answer is no! So why bother?

Lalasticlala, this is the first thread created for this news, the other thread mynd44 redirected peeps to was created later.



Modified:

Good one lalasticlala. You sabi your job pass.

ourema:



Will his presence bring down the cost of one bag of rice to N8000? The answer is no! So why bother?

Will his absence bring down the cost of bag of rice? If No, he should then come back and work the job he's being paid for.

If his absence will bring down the prices of food, he should then resign and let Osinbajo continue.

You can not be paid for the highest office in Nigeria and abscond as you like. Either he sits in one place and faces his works or he resigns. Will his absence bring down the cost of bag of rice? If No, he should then come back and work the job he's being paid for.If his absence will bring down the prices of food, he should then resign and let Osinbajo continue.You can not be paid for the highest office in Nigeria and abscond as you like. Either he sits in one place and faces his works or he resigns.

Maybe him hide for curtain dey note people wey dey make noise!

May he's sneaked out of the country for medical check up

Why do Nigerian politicians like dying in office. Is that an achievement too? This man should just resign if he lacks the capacity to continue

FemoPolitics:







https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/breaking-buhari-absent-fec-meeting-osinbajo-presides/amp/ our Vp is capable our Vp is capable

he doesn't have to attend

It is well. Good health to the president.

the man is dead







maybe not physically but the man is dead





let he who have sense understand

Baawaa:

And then what ??Tell the person above me to stop crying and else I will call Jona-dull for him get sense get sense

The sickness don start again

I said it before if buhari is still in power,una dey abuse me.. U see now?

fergie001:

Y?

1-1

Even if he were there,what difference will it make?The ones he has been there is it not to tell us about Libyan murderers.

I wonder what they discuss in that meeting?

Do they tell themselves the truth?

We have so many so-called xtians and so-called Muslims there,and I believe one common thing amongst them should be d truth.

If u dont know let me tell u,Nigerians are after one thing right now,and that is to hear that Buhari is De

































See dem























Decisive on tackling the many problems of this country,if he can,and if he can't ;He should get out from there.

Commonsense,they don't have...



You nailed it gbam. Whether he attended or not, it makes no difference. You nailed it gbam. Whether he attended or not, it makes no difference.