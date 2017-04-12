Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US (5908 Views)

ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigerian security officials said Wednesday they have thwarted plans by Islamic State group-linked Boko Haram members to attack the embassies of the United States and Britain.



A statement by the Department of State Services said that late last month it broke up a ring that had "perfected plans to attack" the embassies along with "other Western interests" in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.



The statement said five suspects who had been based in Benue state and the Federal Capital Territory were arrested. It gave no further details, and officials with the department could not immediately be reached.



The U.S. embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The State Department on April 5 issued an updated travel warning for Nigeria, warning that Boko Haram has targeted government installations and other venues in the past in the Federal Capital Territory and elsewhere.



Nigeria's president late last year declared the Boko Haram insurgency "crushed," but its fighters continue to threaten the vast region around Lake Chad in defiance of a multinational force. It has increasingly used children, especially girls, as suicide bombers.



Boko Haram's seven-year Islamic uprising has killed more than 20,000 people and driven 2.6 million from their homes, with millions facing starvation



Kudos to Our President and his crew.



Propaganda 11 Likes

Good



Next

Based on logistics

indeed indeed 3 Likes

We know this one is just to sweeten Trump's mind so he can speedily approve the military hardware sales.

Continue 10 Likes

Chai! They wan cause bad market for innocent Nigerians 2 Likes

Kudos to the Nigerian securities. More grease to your elbow. I hope the apprehended terrorists will face the charges leveled against them and perhaps give the authorities some Intel. 2 Likes 1 Share

Propaganda news, you've not thwarted any move they made on you, you are here talking poo. Useless government. 7 Likes

Innocent Nigerians go hear am, transfer of aggression ti take over. 1 Like

Kudos to the efforts of our intelligence , odawise Mr Donald would have banned Nigeria for 2 years now 1 Like

Good news everyone...the recession is finally over



2 Likes

..... only God fit protect.

AlphaStyles:

i dont still know what these heartless murderers gain...lugard God wud continue to punish you 9 Likes

unclezuma:

The statement said five suspects who had been based in Benue state and the Federal Capital Territory were arrested. It gave no further details, and officials with the department could not immediately be reached. See ehn, which kain fable be this one?

You arrested five suspects in a high profile counter -terrorist op and 2weeks later we don't know if they are goats or chicken or lizards? Which kain country be this?

In saner countries, when a suspect is arrested, it doesn't take them 24hrs to unmask and arraign them.

Indeed. But don't forget it's $600 million into the coffers of the US, for stripped-down, previous-generation planes. $600 million can rehabilitate just about all potential fighters for Boko Haram with food, housing and jobs. The major reason Boko Haram got so strong is poverty. Indeed. But don't forget it's $600 million into the coffers of the US, for stripped-down, previous-generation planes. $600 million can rehabilitate just about all potential fighters for Boko Haram with food, housing and jobs. The major reason Boko Haram got so strong is poverty. 2 Likes

An ideology cannot be finished off. Physical human beings can be destroyed, but abstract ideas is more difficult to destroy..... An ideology cannot be finished off. Physical human beings can be destroyed, but abstract ideas is more difficult to destroy.....

The fear of US. 1 Like

Islamic activities 1 Like

One story to keep us thinking till Thursday monring 1 Like

By what means ? By what means ?