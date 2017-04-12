₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by nduchucks: 2:42pm
Kudos to Our President and his crew.
May the attack helicopters and jets be delivered promptly, by Trump, to enable us to finish off the terrorists once and for all.
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by eezeribe(m): 2:57pm
Propaganda
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by amiibaby(f): 3:45pm
Good
Next
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by veekid(m): 3:46pm
Based on logistics
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by Iloveafrica: 3:46pm
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by burkingx(f): 3:46pm
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by amiibaby(f): 3:46pm
nduchucks:indeed
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by olrotimi(m): 3:47pm
We know this one is just to sweeten Trump's mind so he can speedily approve the military hardware sales.
Continue
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by burkingx(f): 3:47pm
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by Quinn22(f): 3:47pm
Chai! They wan cause bad market for innocent Nigerians
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by coolshegs10(m): 3:47pm
.
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by ollah2: 3:48pm
Kudos to the Nigerian securities. More grease to your elbow. I hope the apprehended terrorists will face the charges leveled against them and perhaps give the authorities some Intel.
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by AlphaStyles(m): 3:48pm
lol
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by ogologoamu: 3:48pm
Propaganda news, you've not thwarted any move they made on you, you are here talking poo. Useless government.
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by Ayoswit(f): 3:48pm
Innocent Nigerians go hear am, transfer of aggression ti take over.
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by iluvpomo: 3:49pm
Kudos to the efforts of our intelligence , odawise Mr Donald would have banned Nigeria for 2 years now
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by softboiy: 3:49pm
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by unclezuma: 3:49pm
Good news everyone...the recession is finally over
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by highrise07(m): 3:49pm
naija
..... only God fit protect.
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by fratermathy(m): 3:50pm
AlphaStyles:
Nor be naija yeye journalists naim carry the news.
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by sou1p1an0(m): 3:50pm
i dont still know what these heartless murderers gain...lugard God wud continue to punish you
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by iluvpomo: 3:51pm
unclezuma:maybe for you bros ...
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by olrotimi(m): 3:51pm
The statement said five suspects who had been based in Benue state and the Federal Capital Territory were arrested. It gave no further details, and officials with the department could not immediately be reached.See ehn, which kain fable be this one?
You arrested five suspects in a high profile counter -terrorist op and 2weeks later we don't know if they are goats or chicken or lizards? Which kain country be this?
In saner countries, when a suspect is arrested, it doesn't take them 24hrs to unmask and arraign them.
In Nigeria our case is different
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by nextstep(m): 3:51pm
nduchucks:
Indeed. But don't forget it's $600 million into the coffers of the US, for stripped-down, previous-generation planes. $600 million can rehabilitate just about all potential fighters for Boko Haram with food, housing and jobs. The major reason Boko Haram got so strong is poverty.
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by unclezuma: 3:53pm
iluvpomo:
No be bank dem want make we carry this news go collect loan abi I read am wrong ni?
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by Lexusgs430: 3:55pm
nduchucks:
An ideology cannot be finished off. Physical human beings can be destroyed, but abstract ideas is more difficult to destroy.....
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by conductor1: 3:56pm
Hahaha
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by steppins: 3:58pm
The fear of US.
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by emmanuel596(m): 3:59pm
Islamic activities
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by Keneking: 3:59pm
One story to keep us thinking till Thursday monring
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by erico2k2(m): 3:59pm
nduchucks:By what means ?
|Re: Nigeria Thwarts Boko Haram Plan To Attack US, UK Embassies - AP; Foxnews US by nduchucks: 4:00pm
Lexusgs430:
They can keep their ideology, but that does not mean that we cannot finish off their abilities to terrorize our great people. I submit to you that we can render Boko Haram impotent in terms of them carrying out terrorist acts against our people. We need to hit them hard.
