Osinbajo acknowledge that corruption is fighting back, but assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to sustaining the anti-corruption fight. According to Vanguard, he said that Buhari had plans to ensure that the system was cleaned up and government business done the right way. He also called for a re-orientation of the Nigerian people.



When millions of dollars were found in an ex-NNPC MD's safe, it was one of the highlights of the Buhari anti-corruption campaign. He said all these, when Nigerian Association of Law Teachers visited him in the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, April 11.



Osinbajo explained that the defence contracts of $15 billion for which many individuals were being prosecuted "is half of our country's foreign reserves." He concluded: "If we are not able to sustain the trouble against corruption, we will end up in a very, very bad way as a nation.



We have seen it in so many different ways that at almost every state, corruption fights back and fights very fiercely."



According to Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the two major political parties in Nigeria are dying due to constant party defection by political leaders. Osinbajo made this statement on Monday during the National Conference on Political Party Supremacy and the Dynamics of Parliamentary Autonomy put together by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, in Abuja,



Mr vp d war against kwaruption was dead on arrival

Why wud Nigerians rally behind an incompetent President dat keeps supporting d likes of Amaechi, Tinubu and dat useless grasscutter 3 Likes

i would encourage this government to tackle corruption alone if that's all it can handle. but i'm afraid every corrupt individual has run to APC to escape being investigated. 4 Likes

without corruption, we are still in trouble with incompetent government employees

And we shall not fail!



"In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it"- Barack Obama



It is our decision as people that can determine our future,and not our present conditions.this is why I'd look beyond our present challenges. 1 Like

its only those that dont have brain that will believe your selective and one sided corruption fight



the talk active party has started what the know how to do best.



But if he fails in his health condition then Nigerians will celebrate victory and freedom from poverty and unimaginable hardship

He's already failing mr VP. bad market people themHe's already failing mr VP.

I agree with the VP but many people won't agree with him simply because of religious and tribal sentiments. Also, an average Nigerian knows nothing. To them, their major problem is Buhari forgetting that the major problems of Nigeria are the House and the Judiciary. These two are filled with legalised corrupt b*astards.



No case has ever been won in the court even if the evidence is as clean as the whistle.



Nigerians would rather hit their religious centers and pray to their respective foreign gods to solve our local problems.

"He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone". Buhari has some confession to make as well. Unfortunately, he's above the law. Enemies of State

I don't see any trouble greater than the trouble we're in already.

Oga VP...i felt he was serious at the start.



His F9 is loading

[/b]Nonsense[b] ,which corruption are they fighting ,which corruption are they fighting

Nigger! We are already in some deep shìt, thanks to you guys.

We are in trouble already can't you see Prof.pastor osimina, please give me corruption i need it badly the anti corruption no de good with my business

I laff in Trump mode. Keep deceiving urselves. When efcc de lose court cases up n down, wat other signs do we need to say the anti-corruption war is a failure I laff in Trump mode. Keep deceiving urselves. When efcc de lose court cases up n down, wat other signs do we need to say the anti-corruption war is a failure

I think people they still have hope in Buhari are not using their brains. The economy is bad and corrupt people are relaxing. Theres Nothing to same again.

una bad!!! una bad!!!

Why do these people think they are talking to children?

If you want to fight corruption start from yourself, buhari and his governement are only fighting those against them thereby making those guilty defect to APC so they won't be touched.



Bros Osibobo, this failure don tey e happen, see what buhari has turned Nigeria into? there's no day we don't ready about herdsmen killing people.



Please tell us something we haven't heard before.



I only wish people can vote wisely in 2019 like they did in the just concluded BBN, infact Nigeria and rigging are 5 & 6.

True, but trust the despicable lovers of the goat and yam theory to disagree with this. Never again shall we be ruled by an inept buffon who has no will and courage to fight corruption!

Aufbauh:

And we shall not fail!



"In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it"- Barack Obama



It is our decision as people that can determine our future,and not our present conditions.this is why I'd look beyond our present challenges. BMC agent of lies. Dis is one of dem. Sarrki go soon appear

una bad!!!

Wetyn this Baba dey talk?

When will Tinubu face justice for his crimes?

pol