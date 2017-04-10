₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by bumi10: 3:40pm
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has once again echoed the need for Nigerians to rally round President Muhammadu Buhari so as to join in the fight against corruption in the country. The Nigerian vice president warned that Nigeria would be in trouble if the present war against corruption was not won.
Osinbajo acknowledge that corruption is fighting back, but assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to sustaining the anti-corruption fight. According to Vanguard, he said that Buhari had plans to ensure that the system was cleaned up and government business done the right way. He also called for a re-orientation of the Nigerian people.
When millions of dollars were found in an ex-NNPC MD's safe, it was one of the highlights of the Buhari anti-corruption campaign When millions of dollars were found in an ex-NNPC MD's safe, it was one of the highlights of the Buhari anti-corruption campaign He said all these, when Nigerian Association of Law Teachers visited him in the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, April 11.
Buhari Osinbajo explained that the defence contracts of $15 billion for which many individuals were being prosecuted “is half of our country’s foreign reserves.” He concluded: “If we are not able to sustain the trouble against corruption, we will end up in a very, very bad way as a nation.
We have seen it in so many different ways that at almost every state, corruption fights back and fights very fiercely."
According to Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the two major political parties in Nigeria are dying due to constant party defection by political leaders. Osinbajo made this statement on Monday during the National Conference on Political Party Supremacy and the Dynamics of Parliamentary Autonomy put together by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, in Abuja,
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/04/if-president-buhari-fails-in-corruption.html
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by spartan117(m): 3:44pm
Mr vp d war against kwaruption was dead on arrival
Why wud Nigerians rally behind an incompetent President dat keeps supporting d likes of Amaechi, Tinubu and dat useless grasscutter
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by prospero5(m): 3:50pm
i would encourage this government to tackle corruption alone if that's all it can handle. but i'm afraid every corrupt individual has run to APC to escape being investigated.
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by prospero5(m): 3:50pm
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by pauljumbo: 3:57pm
without corruption, we are still in trouble with incompetent government employees
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by Aufbauh(m): 4:02pm
And we shall not fail!
"In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it"- Barack Obama
It is our decision as people that can determine our future,and not our present conditions.this is why I'd look beyond our present challenges.
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:46pm
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by gudnex22(m): 4:46pm
its only those that dont have brain that will believe your selective and one sided corruption fight
the talk active party has started what the know how to do best.
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by myners007: 4:47pm
But if he fails in his health condition then Nigerians will celebrate victory and freedom from poverty and unimaginable hardship
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by VanBommel(m): 4:47pm
myners007:
gudnex22:
Godprotectigbo5:
prospero5:bad market people them
He's already failing mr VP.
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by ollah2: 4:47pm
I agree with the VP but many people won't agree with him simply because of religious and tribal sentiments. Also, an average Nigerian knows nothing. To them, their major problem is Buhari forgetting that the major problems of Nigeria are the House and the Judiciary. These two are filled with legalised corrupt b*astards.
No case has ever been won in the court even if the evidence is as clean as the whistle.
Nigerians would rather hit their religious centers and pray to their respective foreign gods to solve our local problems.
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by twentyk(m): 4:47pm
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by smartty68(m): 4:48pm
"He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone". Buhari has some confession to make as well. Unfortunately, he's above the law. Enemies of State
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by BestySam(m): 4:48pm
I don't see any trouble greater than the trouble we're in already.
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by JustinSlayer69: 4:48pm
Oga VP...i felt he was serious at the start.
His F9 is loading
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by Odingo1: 4:48pm
[/b]Nonsense[b] ,which corruption are they fighting
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by tonio2wo: 4:48pm
Nigger! We are already in some deep shìt, thanks to you guys.
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by princechurchill(m): 4:49pm
We are in trouble already can't you see Prof.pastor osimina, please give me corruption i need it badly the anti corruption no de good with my business
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by kings09(m): 4:49pm
I laff in Trump mode. Keep deceiving urselves. When efcc de lose court cases up n down, wat other signs do we need to say the anti-corruption war is a failure
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by blvckdrym: 4:49pm
I think people they still have hope in Buhari are not using their brains. The economy is bad and corrupt people are relaxing. Theres Nothing to same again.
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by gudnex22(m): 4:50pm
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by ChristyB(f): 4:50pm
Why do these people think they are talking to children?
If you want to fight corruption start from yourself, buhari and his governement are only fighting those against them thereby making those guilty defect to APC so they won't be touched.
Bros Osibobo, this failure don tey e happen, see what buhari has turned Nigeria into? there's no day we don't ready about herdsmen killing people.
Please tell us something we haven't heard before.
I only wish people can vote wisely in 2019 like they did in the just concluded BBN, infact Nigeria and rigging are 5 & 6.
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by QuietHammer(m): 4:50pm
True, but trust the despicable lovers of the goat and yam theory to disagree with this. Never again shall we be ruled by an inept buffon who has no will and courage to fight corruption!
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by kings09(m): 4:51pm
BMC agent of lies. Dis is one of dem. Sarrki go soon appear
Aufbauh:
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by smartty68(m): 4:51pm
gudnex22:
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by calyfresh: 4:52pm
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by OMEGA009(m): 4:52pm
Wetyn this Baba dey talk?
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by mmsen: 4:53pm
When will Tinubu face justice for his crimes?
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by Marcelinho(m): 4:53pm
|Re: "If Buhari Fails In Corruption War, Nigeria Is In Big Trouble" - VP Osinbajo by vedaxcool(m): 4:53pm
That. is the whole truth.
