|Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by informant001: 6:38pm
Angry youths allegedly loyal to factional president of Ijaw Youth Council,IYC, Barr. Peretubo Oweilaemi and Mr. Eric Omare Esq, Wednesday clashed and disrupted the birthday bash of ex-militant leader, High Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo AKA Tompolo.
According to reports, many valuables were destroyed as guests scaled through the fence of the hotel, venue of the event for safety as the youths attacked each other with various instruments including broken bottles.
The police, however, shot teargas canisters to disperse the irate youths.
It was gathered that the clash between the two groups began when Barr. Peretubo Oweilaemi arrived the venue of the birthday bash in honour of Tompolo when Eric Omare was already seated with some members of his executive.
Some youths loyal to Omare allegedly denied Oweilaemi entrance and in the process, a serious combat ensued.
Few minutes later, Eric Omare and his entourage escaped through the exit door of the hotel for safety
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/ijaw-youths-clash-at-tompolos-birthday.html
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by doctimonyeka(m): 6:41pm
Na wa oo...
See mature people behaving like kids.... This country needs deliverance noni....
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by WebSurfer(m): 6:42pm
This is funny
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by Rtopzy(f): 6:45pm
Bruhahahaga!!!! Laffing my ass off, very funny walahi.
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by Olachase(m): 6:49pm
what are they fighting for rank or money
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by Pavore9: 7:00pm
Power tussle.
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by freshness2020(m): 7:06pm
What do you expect from a celebrated Militant.
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by Vin4favour(m): 7:06pm
you can't escape karma... serves him right
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by SubtleFRED(m): 7:06pm
I seriously need to laugh
Who cares to laugh with me
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by YourWife(f): 7:07pm
Joblessness... Foolish youths with akamu brains!!!
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by onyii255(m): 7:07pm
Issokay..
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:07pm
Survival of the fittest.
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by Oluola89(m): 7:07pm
Wasted Generation
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by nairaman66(m): 7:07pm
Dramatic!
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by toyinjimoh(m): 7:08pm
see people fighting for freedom, attacking each other
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by maysimsimple(m): 7:08pm
If u like break this country into 80 pieces. No region will know total peace. Be it north, south, west, east.. After brainwashing from all these politicians. Our youth are... Let me keep quiet. .
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by binsanni(m): 7:08pm
Pavore9:k
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by menix(m): 7:08pm
them neva chichonchin..
Una come chop food money wey dem make thru trouble 4getting trouble has no monopoly..
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by modelsms(m): 7:08pm
After looting Nimassa funds
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by Tazdroid(m): 7:08pm
I'm sure if those youths had daytime jobs, they may be nowhere there
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by meezynetwork(m): 7:08pm
Smh
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by HsLBroker(m): 7:08pm
freshness2020:
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by sarrkii: 7:09pm
APC Thugs Were Sent To Disrupt The Event-
Eyes Witness Report.
The Federal Government Is Instigating D Leadership crisis As An Indirect Way of Keeping The Militants Busy.
Expect this Leadership Crisis in IYC till 2019
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by Mosesjoker(m): 7:09pm
thugs taking power........smh
|Re: Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows by admax(m): 7:09pm
Lol
