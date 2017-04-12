Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths (97 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths have asked the party’s national chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to apologise to former President Goodluck Jonathan for walking out on him at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja last week.



The youths, under the aegis of the Almagamated PDP Youth Leaders Nationwide, stated this at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.



They said it was an embarrassment for Sheriff to have walked out on Jonathan, who they described as the leader of the party.





Chairman of the group, Segun Aderemi, has now given Sheriff a 7-day ultimatum to tender an unreserved apology to Jonathan and other party leaders.



“We witnessed what happened that day when he walked out on the former President. Would Sheriff be happy if any member of the party embarrass him the way he embarrassed Jonathan that day?



“He has to tender an unreserved apology to the former President, the BoT and other leaders of the party.





“We insist he should tender an unreserved apology. We strongly believe that he is going to do the needful,” Aderemi said.

www.dailypost.ng/2017/04/12/pdp-youths-give-sheriff-7-day-ultimatum-apologize-jonathan/

“We insist he should tender an

unreserved apology. We strongly

believe that he is going to do the

needful,” Aderemi said. Stewpid hungry afonja. Sheriff will use your head to roast corn. And by the way, jonathan had it coming Stewpid hungry afonja. Sheriff will use your head to roast corn. And by the way, jonathan had it coming 1 Like

Or what?

it really beats me how any person would have problems with Jonathan considering he's a very humble and non confrontational person. This just shows that a country like Nigeria may not need democracy at all because we tend to respect people who are very tough on us ie Buhari et Obasanjo.

or else what? see set of jobless youth fighting for wetin no concern them. I thought bubu promise you guys 5000# monthly has he not start

Sherrif Is Only Recognised By D Court And Not Genuine PDP Members,He is A Mole A Destroy er !!

Make I hear word, ultimatum dey work for Naija before?

Or else.. what would follow, please name your threaten zone so that we can have you at back of our mind (head )but with this empty voice is non and void at arrival

Nonsense Jonathan