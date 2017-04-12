₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,964 members, 3,474,177 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 07:54 PM

Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths (97 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by hinwazaka: 7:20pm
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths have asked the party’s national chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to apologise to former President Goodluck Jonathan for walking out on him at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja last week.

The youths, under the aegis of the Almagamated PDP Youth Leaders Nationwide, stated this at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

They said it was an embarrassment for Sheriff to have walked out on Jonathan, who they described as the leader of the party.


Chairman of the group, Segun Aderemi, has now given Sheriff a 7-day ultimatum to tender an unreserved apology to Jonathan and other party leaders.

“We witnessed what happened that day when he walked out on the former President. Would Sheriff be happy if any member of the party embarrass him the way he embarrassed Jonathan that day?

“He has to tender an unreserved apology to the former President, the BoT and other leaders of the party.


“We insist he should tender an unreserved apology. We strongly believe that he is going to do the needful,” Aderemi said.

www.dailypost.ng/2017/04/12/pdp-youths-give-sheriff-7-day-ultimatum-apologize-jonathan/

Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by hinwazaka: 7:23pm
“We insist he should tender an
unreserved apology. We strongly
believe that he is going to do the
needful,” Aderemi said.
Stewpid hungry afonja. Sheriff will use your head to roast corn. And by the way, jonathan had it coming

1 Like

Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by ElsonMorali: 7:27pm
Or what? undecided
Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by Afam4eva(m): 7:30pm
it really beats me how any person would have problems with Jonathan considering he's a very humble and non confrontational person. This just shows that a country like Nigeria may not need democracy at all because we tend to respect people who are very tough on us ie Buhari et Obasanjo.
Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by Politicalapathy: 7:32pm
or else what? see set of jobless youth fighting for wetin no concern them. I thought bubu promise you guys 5000# monthly has he not start
Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by sarrkii: 7:33pm
Sherrif Is Only Recognised By D Court And Not Genuine PDP Members,He is A Mole A Destroy er !!
Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by menxer(m): 7:35pm
Make I hear word, ultimatum dey work for Naija before?
Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by Jabioro: 7:38pm
Or else.. what would follow, please name your threaten zone so that we can have you at back of our mind (head )but with this empty voice is non and void at arrival
Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by koboko69: 7:53pm
wink
Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by brainpulse: 7:53pm
Nonsense Jonathan
Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by SuperSuave(m): 7:53pm
grin
Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by littlewonders: 7:53pm
I thought by now these people called PDP youth should have develop some sense.

How can you tell a dead person to talk?

Abegi! Who get broken memory card make I repair for free.

(0) (Reply)

Get Good Returns On Your Investment / Corruption Radio Show / Politic

Viewing this topic: sarrkii, tsdarkside(m), yerilistik, Victorchuks4(m), baylord101(m), Chynexa(m), Mekuslala(m), adokhai(m), seyilabi(m), GenOrumov, yinusabass, drjoesky(m), danysi(m), SuperSuave(m), brainpulse, Ournaija, sacramento1212, olaoye26, koboko69, Xlad(m), phyllosilicate(m), kelltee, littlewonders, Smellymouth, Mayflowa(m) and 55 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.