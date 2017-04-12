₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by hinwazaka: 7:20pm
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths have asked the party’s national chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to apologise to former President Goodluck Jonathan for walking out on him at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja last week.
www.dailypost.ng/2017/04/12/pdp-youths-give-sheriff-7-day-ultimatum-apologize-jonathan/
|Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by hinwazaka: 7:23pm
“We insist he should tender anStewpid hungry afonja. Sheriff will use your head to roast corn. And by the way, jonathan had it coming
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by ElsonMorali: 7:27pm
Or what?
|Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by Afam4eva(m): 7:30pm
it really beats me how any person would have problems with Jonathan considering he's a very humble and non confrontational person. This just shows that a country like Nigeria may not need democracy at all because we tend to respect people who are very tough on us ie Buhari et Obasanjo.
|Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by Politicalapathy: 7:32pm
or else what? see set of jobless youth fighting for wetin no concern them. I thought bubu promise you guys 5000# monthly has he not start
|Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by sarrkii: 7:33pm
Sherrif Is Only Recognised By D Court And Not Genuine PDP Members,He is A Mole A Destroy er !!
|Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by menxer(m): 7:35pm
Make I hear word, ultimatum dey work for Naija before?
|Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by Jabioro: 7:38pm
Or else.. what would follow, please name your threaten zone so that we can have you at back of our mind (head )but with this empty voice is non and void at arrival
|Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by koboko69: 7:53pm
|Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by brainpulse: 7:53pm
Nonsense Jonathan
|Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by SuperSuave(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Sheriff Has 7 Days To Apologise To Jonathan For Walking Out On Him - PDP Youths by littlewonders: 7:53pm
I thought by now these people called PDP youth should have develop some sense.
How can you tell a dead person to talk?
Abegi! Who get broken memory card make I repair for free.
(0) (Reply)
Get Good Returns On Your Investment / Corruption Radio Show / Politic
