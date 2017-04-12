₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,026 members, 3,474,359 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science (2325 Views)
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Letters / Chimamanda Adichie And Her Husband Welcomed A Daughter / Role Of Arts In National Development (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Islie: 9:23pm
Nigerian novelist , Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, along with 227 new members , the Academy announced today.
http://punchng.com/chimamanda-elected-into-us-academy-of-arts-and-science/
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by BLACKdagger: 9:46pm
Good one
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by KungLaoooo: 9:57pm
Nice one
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by DickDastardly(m): 9:57pm
Coachi shi ndi igbo ri bad!
Nwanne igbos di too muchi
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Sleekyshuga(f): 9:58pm
This lady has created a niche for herself..
Well deserved honor..
Well done, nwanyi oma.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by teebillz: 9:58pm
Good one. This should remind other Naija girls that they can, actually, bring more than pusssy to the table.
4 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by tstx(m): 9:58pm
Igbo kwenu
2 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by josephine123: 9:58pm
Cool
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by fuckerstard: 9:59pm
Go get it. Inspiration
NCAN must not go on strike o
See another overachiever
2 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by damilolammm(m): 9:59pm
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by tstx(m): 9:59pm
Sleekyshuga:She is very smart
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:00pm
The Oyinbos always welvome talented individuals no matter their backgrounds. If you are talented and hard working you will always have a home with them. Unlike this shithole. If it were in Nigeria her tribe alone or her religious affiliation is enoigh to deny her any serious recognition
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by GENTLETEE(m): 10:00pm
Quite an honour!
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by ruggedized1: 10:01pm
Anambra born Chimamanda doing the black race proud.
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Sleekyshuga(f): 10:01pm
tstx:Indeed!!
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by PDJT: 10:02pm
Congrats to her.
Hopefully she stays out of politics.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by adeniyi3971(m): 10:02pm
After Wole Soyinka!... nice work tho
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Gifted4all(m): 10:02pm
sweet and brilliant lady (beauty and brain) not those yeye slay queens on instagram.
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by asakeaina: 10:03pm
These are the reasons why academics should be sponsored. Not one nonsense BBN show that promotes immorality and indecency.
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by gomzy121: 10:04pm
I was here , NNE keep it up
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by trendymarseey(f): 10:04pm
Kool
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by DanseMacabre(m): 10:05pm
And the milestones keep piling up. Darn I so want to be like her when I grow up.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by binsanni(m): 10:07pm
Sleekyshuga:i k believe one day, your family will be proud of u also..
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by NNVanguard(m): 10:08pm
#proudlynigerian.
More of her likes we are breeding in the new Nigeria vanguard
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Sleekyshuga(f): 10:09pm
binsanni:They already are.. All we pray for is long life to achieve more success
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by BeenieB: 10:10pm
teebillz:
Chai! Jeez! So harsh
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by DanseMacabre(m): 10:12pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:
For every strict rule there's an exception, but you couldn't have said it better.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by binsanni(m): 10:13pm
Sleekyshuga:all the best ma
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by igbosupremacist: 10:14pm
it is no news that Igbo's are the most intelligent black people. we are not self acclaimed sophisticates our achievements speaks about our sophiscation!
waec
jamb
neco
highest number of persons leaving secondary school and entering high institutions
best black brains in Europe and america
etc
wasteland propaganda bursted back to back
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by SageTravels: 10:14pm
This Mama is on fire
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Sleekyshuga(f): 10:15pm
binsanni:Same bro.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by SageTravels: 10:16pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:
I concur
To People Who Want To Write — But Can’t Get Started / Humans's Biggest Weakness / The Good, The Bad And The Ugly. [a Campus Based Story]
Viewing this topic: toogbasky(m), eedreez505(m), Oysdam(m), Awotee(m), Kennydoc(m), AbusM(m), engreo(m), Ade4dayo70, AkinPhysicist, chimeziedickson, Handsomegod(m), DonDiego(m), nmaihat, tobiadebolas(m), ToyinDipo(m), sleemchoko(m), oyem4u(m), jerryaji(m), danthamccoy(m), gonagona(m), InyinyaAgbaOku(m), Usniya, teeboynaij, somcherry(f), Chukwuemeka007(m), Houstency(m) and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25