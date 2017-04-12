Nigerian novelist , Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, along with 227 new members , the Academy announced today.



In March , Chimamanda was also elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters , the second Nigerian to be so honoured, after Prof. Wole Soyinka . She will be inducted in May.



In the announcement by the Academy of Arts and Science , Chimamanda was listed among 40 Foreign Honorary Members from 19 countries elected by the Academy.



Other foreigners honoured come from Australia , China, India, Japan and Uganda.



The new class will be inducted at a ceremony on October 7, 2017, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Among the people elected are some of the world's most accomplished scholars, scientists, writers, artists, as well as civic, business , and philanthropic leaders . They will all form the 237th class of the academy.



Please see the full list here : www.amacad.org/members.



Founded in 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences is one of the country ’ s oldest learned societies and independent policy research centres , convening leaders from the academic , business , and government sectors to respond to the challenges facing — and opportunities available to — the nation and the world . Members contribute to Academy publications and studies in science , engineering, and technology policy; global security and international affairs; the humanities, arts, and education; and American institutions and the public good.



Members of the 2017 class include winners of the Pulitzer Prize and the Wolf Prize ; MacArthur Fellows; Fields Medalists; Presidential Medal of Freedom and National Medal of Arts recipients; and Academy Award , Grammy Award , Emmy Award, and Tony Award winners.



“ It is an honor to welcome this new class of exceptional women and men as part of our distinguished membership, ” said Don Randel , Chair of the Academy’ s Board of Directors. “ Their talents and expertise will enrich the life of the Academy and strengthen our capacity to spread knowledge and understanding in service to the nation . ”

Nwanne igbos di too muchi Coachi shi ndi igbo ri bad!Nwanne igbos di too muchi

This lady has created a niche for herself..

Well deserved honor..



Well done, nwanyi oma.

Good one. This should remind other Naija girls that they can, actually, bring more than pusssy to the table. 4 Likes

Igbo kwenu 2 Likes

The Oyinbos always welvome talented individuals no matter their backgrounds. If you are talented and hard working you will always have a home with them. Unlike this shithole. If it were in Nigeria her tribe alone or her religious affiliation is enoigh to deny her any serious recognition 2 Likes 1 Share

Quite an honour!

Anambra born Chimamanda doing the black race proud. 1 Like

Congrats to her.



Hopefully she stays out of politics.

After Wole Soyinka!... nice work tho

sweet and brilliant lady (beauty and brain) not those yeye slay queens on instagram. 1 Like

These are the reasons why academics should be sponsored. Not one nonsense BBN show that promotes immorality and indecency. 1 Like

I was here , NNE keep it up

And the milestones keep piling up. Darn I so want to be like her when I grow up.

#proudlynigerian.



More of her likes we are breeding in the new Nigeria vanguard

it is no news that Igbo's are the most intelligent black people. we are not self acclaimed sophisticates our achievements speaks about our sophiscation!

wasteland propaganda bursted back to back

This Mama is on fire

