Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Islie: 9:23pm
Nigerian novelist , Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, along with 227 new members , the Academy announced today.

In March , Chimamanda was also elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters , the second Nigerian to be so honoured, after Prof. Wole Soyinka . She will be inducted in May.

In the announcement by the Academy of Arts and Science , Chimamanda was listed among 40 Foreign Honorary Members from 19 countries elected by the Academy.

Other foreigners honoured come from Australia , China, India, Japan and Uganda.

The new class will be inducted at a ceremony on October 7, 2017, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Among the people elected are some of the world's most accomplished scholars, scientists, writers, artists, as well as civic, business , and philanthropic leaders . They will all form the 237th class of the academy.

Please see the full list here : www.amacad.org/members.

Founded in 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences is one of the country ’ s oldest learned societies and independent policy research centres , convening leaders from the academic , business , and government sectors to respond to the challenges facing — and opportunities available to — the nation and the world . Members contribute to Academy publications and studies in science , engineering, and technology policy; global security and international affairs; the humanities, arts, and education; and American institutions and the public good.

Members of the 2017 class include winners of the Pulitzer Prize and the Wolf Prize ; MacArthur Fellows; Fields Medalists; Presidential Medal of Freedom and National Medal of Arts recipients; and Academy Award , Grammy Award , Emmy Award, and Tony Award winners.

“ It is an honor to welcome this new class of exceptional women and men as part of our distinguished membership, ” said Don Randel , Chair of the Academy’ s Board of Directors. “ Their talents and expertise will enrich the life of the Academy and strengthen our capacity to spread knowledge and understanding in service to the nation . ”

http://punchng.com/chimamanda-elected-into-us-academy-of-arts-and-science/

Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by BLACKdagger: 9:46pm
Good one
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by KungLaoooo: 9:57pm
Nice one
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by DickDastardly(m): 9:57pm
Coachi shi ndi igbo ri bad!

Nwanne igbos di too muchi grin cool
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Sleekyshuga(f): 9:58pm
This lady has created a niche for herself..
Well deserved honor..

Well done, nwanyi oma.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by teebillz: 9:58pm
Good one. This should remind other Naija girls that they can, actually, bring more than pusssy to the table.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by tstx(m): 9:58pm
Igbo kwenu

Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by josephine123: 9:58pm
Cool
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by fuckerstard: 9:59pm
Go get it. Inspiration

NCAN must not go on strike o


See another overachiever grin

Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by damilolammm(m): 9:59pm
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by tstx(m): 9:59pm
Sleekyshuga:
This lady has created a niche for herself..

Well done, nwanyi oma
She is very smart
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:00pm
The Oyinbos always welvome talented individuals no matter their backgrounds. If you are talented and hard working you will always have a home with them. Unlike this shithole. If it were in Nigeria her tribe alone or her religious affiliation is enoigh to deny her any serious recognition

Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by GENTLETEE(m): 10:00pm
Quite an honour!
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by ruggedized1: 10:01pm
Anambra born Chimamanda doing the black race proud.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Sleekyshuga(f): 10:01pm
tstx:
She is very smart
Indeed!!
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by PDJT: 10:02pm
Congrats to her.

Hopefully she stays out of politics.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by adeniyi3971(m): 10:02pm
After Wole Soyinka!... nice work tho
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Gifted4all(m): 10:02pm
sweet and brilliant lady (beauty and brain) not those yeye slay queens on instagram.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by asakeaina: 10:03pm
These are the reasons why academics should be sponsored. Not one nonsense BBN show that promotes immorality and indecency.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by gomzy121: 10:04pm
I was here , NNE keep it up
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by trendymarseey(f): 10:04pm
Kool
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by DanseMacabre(m): 10:05pm
And the milestones keep piling up. Darn I so want to be like her when I grow up.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by binsanni(m): 10:07pm
Sleekyshuga:
Indeed!!
i k believe one day, your family will be proud of u also..
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by NNVanguard(m): 10:08pm
#proudlynigerian.

More of her likes we are breeding in the new Nigeria vanguard
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Sleekyshuga(f): 10:09pm
binsanni:

i k
believe one day, your family will be proud of u also..
They already are.. All we pray for is long life to achieve more success smiley
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by BeenieB: 10:10pm
teebillz:
Good one. This should remind other Naija girls that they can, actually, bring more than pusssy to the table.

Chai! Jeez! So harsh
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by DanseMacabre(m): 10:12pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:
The Oyinbos always welvome talented individuals no matter their backgrounds. If you are talented and hard working you will always have a home with them. Unlike this shithole. If it were in Nigeria her tribe alone or her religious affiliation is enoigh to deny her any serious recognition



For every strict rule there's an exception, but you couldn't have said it better.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by binsanni(m): 10:13pm
Sleekyshuga:

They already are.. All we pray for is long life to achieve more success smiley
all the best ma

Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by igbosupremacist: 10:14pm
it is no news that Igbo's are the most intelligent black people. we are not self acclaimed sophisticates our achievements speaks about our sophiscation!
waec
jamb
neco
highest number of persons leaving secondary school and entering high institutions

best black brains in Europe and america

etc

wasteland propaganda bursted back to back
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by SageTravels: 10:14pm
This Mama is on fire
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by Sleekyshuga(f): 10:15pm
binsanni:

all the best ma
Same bro.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into US Academy Of Arts And Science by SageTravels: 10:16pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:
The Oyinbos always welvome talented individuals no matter their backgrounds. If you are talented and hard working you will always have a home with them. Unlike this shithole. If it were in Nigeria her tribe alone or her religious affiliation is enoigh to deny her any serious recognition

I concur

