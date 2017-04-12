₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Driftingking(m): 10:07pm
Earlier today there were rumors that Big brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe unfollowed the over 2000 friends he had on Instagram before he entered the house.
So I took a little tour on Twitter to clarify some things and then I came across
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by josephine123: 10:11pm
Who is now lying?
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by BreezyCB(m): 10:11pm
Some pple hv planned to use social media to keep attacking Efe I feel 4 u cos may ur grace nt b taken at ur time of glory. Awon wayray bloggers
So someone was praying n she said 'let the God of Efe fight my battle', and d kids replied 'Based on Logistics'
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Giel: 10:13pm
I'm still laughing at his fans
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:13pm
Jobless bloggers!!
Rumour mongers!!
Assholes!!!
Fucktards!!!
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Jessidaisy4(f): 10:13pm
Can you imagine? how is this news?! If this makes frontpage enh
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Giel: 10:15pm
So what do we believe now
Even the people defending him are confused,
we need answers
Meanwhile,
I'm still laughing
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by damilolammm(m): 10:22pm
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by SmartBug: 10:23pm
Hmm. This is the kind of news I don't give fùcks about.
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by hardywaltz(m): 10:23pm
U never start
U will see how ur private life will be thrown out in the open
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by NextGovernor(m): 10:23pm
Just only two days of fame they wanna rubbish him.... This is one reason I hate bloggers. They will just photoshop or edit something to make people believe them..
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by bjhaid: 10:24pm
I'm not an Efe fan, but damn it this guy get so many haters, and they are just mad for no reason.
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Donkaz(m): 10:24pm
people sef
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by oviejnr(m): 10:25pm
Giel:I know you will be here. Well, you should have watched his interview live on FB with Pulse. He cleared the air about it already, so you can believe whatever you want to believe. Are you still choking on been defeated??
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Zaitoon: 10:25pm
Honestly who cares
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by christm386: 10:25pm
My dear efe, do not let Nigeria bloggers and social media jobless bigots get to u, just make sure you enjoy your money, and remember to invest, foolish bloggers, haters of success
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by ayusco85(m): 10:26pm
Please leave Efe o. Biko. All this Tboss fans. Bad belle
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Tazdroid(m): 10:27pm
To that op that created an earlier thread on the Efe Instagram issue
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by konkonbilo(m): 10:27pm
People time sha.
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by NLProblemChild(m): 10:28pm
Is allowed. . Is a life of a star what will i do.. . Who tweeted dz tweety
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by goldenceo1: 10:28pm
na them sabi.....
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by beautiful232(f): 10:28pm
I hate all this bloggers who lack what to talk bout..is to early o,pls leave Efe alone
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by CuteJude: 10:28pm
Giel:
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by lammsohiman(m): 10:28pm
His instagram account his property, his phone his property, his hand his property......ur rumours ur property. Mk everybody take care of him property. Shikena
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by dragonking3: 10:28pm
I suspect that a Tboss supporter is responsible for the lies. Just like Tboss, they are liars and very manipulative
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by buccal(m): 10:28pm
Bossnation at work
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by nairaman66(m): 10:28pm
Celebrities and their lifestyles! It happened and didn't happen.., accusations and counter accusations!! Why are Nigerians loosing their minds over petty things?
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by leksmedia: 10:28pm
People need to take a chill pill , why is it that no one has come to say he was unfollowed by Efe , and even if he does what's the big deal?
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by alexistaiwo: 10:28pm
What is my konsignment with that?
Let him do whatever pleases him.
It is his account and last time I checked.
It is a free world
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by rheether(f): 10:29pm
That tweetoracle carry efe matter for head.
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Giel: 10:29pm
ayusco85:
What carried tboss into this matter now
|Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by binsanni(m): 10:30pm
beautiful232:an u like the dude die
