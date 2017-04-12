₦airaland Forum

#BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Driftingking(m): 10:07pm
Earlier today there were rumors that Big brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe unfollowed the over 2000 friends he had on Instagram before he entered the house.

So I took a little tour on Twitter to clarify some things and then I came across

(https://twitter.com/NyobsEgg/status/852201027097034752)










http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-efe-did-not-unfollow-anyone-on.html
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by josephine123: 10:11pm
Who is now lying?
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by BreezyCB(m): 10:11pm
Some pple hv planned to use social media to keep attacking Efe I feel 4 u cos may ur grace nt b taken at ur time of glory. Awon wayray bloggers



So someone was praying n she said 'let the God of Efe fight my battle', and d kids replied 'Based on Logistics'

4 Likes

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Giel: 10:13pm
I'm still laughing at his fans
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:13pm
Jobless bloggers!!

Rumour mongers!!

Assholes!!!

Fucktards!!!

3 Likes

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Jessidaisy4(f): 10:13pm
Can you imagine? angry how is this news?! If this makes frontpage enh angry
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Giel: 10:15pm
So what do we believe now
Even the people defending him are confused,
we need answers

Meanwhile,
I'm still laughing grin grin
grin grin grin grin grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by damilolammm(m): 10:22pm
shocked
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by SmartBug: 10:23pm
Hmm. This is the kind of news I don't give fùcks about.

1 Like

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by hardywaltz(m): 10:23pm
U never start
U will see how ur private life will be thrown out in the open

1 Like

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by NextGovernor(m): 10:23pm
Just only two days of fame they wanna rubbish him.... This is one reason I hate bloggers. They will just photoshop or edit something to make people believe them..

1 Like

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by bjhaid: 10:24pm
I'm not an Efe fan, but damn it this guy get so many haters, and they are just mad for no reason.

1 Like

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Donkaz(m): 10:24pm
people sef
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by oviejnr(m): 10:25pm
Giel:
So what do we believe now
Even the people defending him are confused,
we need answers

Meanwhile,
I'm still laughing grin grin
grin grin grin grin grin grin
I know you will be here. Well, you should have watched his interview live on FB with Pulse. He cleared the air about it already, so you can believe whatever you want to believe. Are you still choking on been defeated?? grin grin
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Zaitoon: 10:25pm
Honestly who cares undecided
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by christm386: 10:25pm
My dear efe, do not let Nigeria bloggers and social media jobless bigots get to u, just make sure you enjoy your money, and remember to invest, foolish bloggers, haters of success
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by ayusco85(m): 10:26pm
Please leave Efe o. Biko. All this Tboss fans. Bad belle

1 Like

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Tazdroid(m): 10:27pm
To that op that created an earlier thread on the Efe Instagram issue

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by konkonbilo(m): 10:27pm
People time sha.

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by NLProblemChild(m): 10:28pm
Is allowed. . Is a life of a star what will i do.. . Who tweeted dz tweety
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by goldenceo1: 10:28pm
na them sabi.....
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by beautiful232(f): 10:28pm
I hate all this bloggers who lack what to talk bout..is to early o,pls leave Efe alone

1 Like

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by CuteJude: 10:28pm
Giel:
I'm still laughing at his fans
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by lammsohiman(m): 10:28pm
His instagram account his property, his phone his property, his hand his property......ur rumours ur property. Mk everybody take care of him property. Shikena

1 Like

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by dragonking3: 10:28pm
I suspect that a Tboss supporter is responsible for the lies. Just like Tboss, they are liars and very manipulative angry angry
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by buccal(m): 10:28pm
Bossnation at work
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by nairaman66(m): 10:28pm
Celebrities and their lifestyles! It happened and didn't happen.., accusations and counter accusations!! Why are Nigerians loosing their minds over petty things?
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by leksmedia: 10:28pm
People need to take a chill pill , why is it that no one has come to say he was unfollowed by Efe , and even if he does what's the big deal?
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by alexistaiwo: 10:28pm
What is my konsignment with that?
Let him do whatever pleases him.
It is his account and last time I checked.
It is a free world

Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by rheether(f): 10:29pm
That tweetoracle carry efe matter for head.
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by Giel: 10:29pm
ayusco85:
Please leave Efe o. Biko. All this Tboss fans. Bad belle

What carried tboss into this matter now undecided undecided undecided
Re: #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) by binsanni(m): 10:30pm
beautiful232:
I hate all this bloggers who lack what to talk bout..is to early o,pls leave Efe alone
an u like the dude die shocked
beautiful232:
I hate all this bloggers who lack what to talk bout..is to early o,pls leave Efe alone
an u like the dude die

