Sacked NNPC MD, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found By EFCC – Source





Sources on Wednesday, told SaharaReporters that the $50 million uncovered in a residential building located at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) belongs to the sacked Managing Director, Operations at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue.



Nnamdi-Ogbue, was sacked along side other three top Managing Directors at the NNPC over the ‘missing’ petrol scandal involving Capital Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited owned by businessman, Ifeanyi Ubah.



SaharaReporters reports that the cook who served Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, absconded with cash and pieces of jewelry worth $6million in 2016.



The cook, Mr. Gabel Segbedji, a national of Benin Republic, took off with the loot in a Toyota Camry car, which also belonged to her boss.



The operation leading to the discovery was followed by a whistle blower's confidential alert received by the anti-graft agency in the early hours of Wednesday.



The breakdown of the money found in the house is $43.4million, £27,800 and N23.2million.



According to the source, the movers of the bags made believe that they were bringing in bags of clothes. Another source who is conversant with the apartment of interest indicated that a woman usually appears on a different occasion with Ghana-Must-Go bags.



"She comes looking haggard, with dirty clothes but her skin didn't quite match her outward appearance, perhaps a disguise," the source said.



On getting to the building, operatives met the entrance door locked. Guards at the gate explained that nobody resides in the apartment, but some persons come in and out once in a while.



In compliance with the magisterial order contained in the warrant, the EFCC used minimum force to gain entrance into the apartment, the agency said.



Monies were found in two of the four-bedroom apartment. A further search of the wardrobe by operatives in one of the rooms was found to be warehousing three fireproof cabinets disguisedly hidden behind wooden panels of the wardrobe. Upon assessing the content of the cabinets, neatly arranged were US dollars, British pound sterling, and some naira notes in sealed wrappers.



Preliminary findings indicate that the funds are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity. Investigations are ongoing.



The facility is said to be owned by a former PDP Chairman, Adamu Mu’azu.



http://saharareporters.com/2017/04/12/sacked-nnpc-md-esther-nnamdi-ogbue-owns-50m-found-efcc-%E2%80%93-source BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK APR 12, 2017

God! What did we commit to deserve this manner of wickedness meted on us by our lesders? 75 Likes 1 Share



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ux0hrNVSjnk



EFCC Uncovers $43.4m, N23.2m, £27,800 In Ikoyi Apartment



obyrich:

God! What did we commit to deserve this manner of wickedness meted on us by our lesders? I just wonder... I just wonder... 23 Likes 1 Share

This people just want to sink nigeria and some senseless youths will rise to support her. 54 Likes 5 Shares

I gotta get in on this whistle blower racket. 15 Likes

Amadioha will do the needful to any clime or persons that will come here to support this heist. 33 Likes 2 Shares

This woman deserves a memorial for her primitive stealing and mindless evil done to the country.



In fact her case should be treated like someone who commit a treasonable felony.

I now understand better why Dasuki was still held in custody as a security threat.



Imagine what $50m can do for Nigeria and Nigerians. This could have changed the face of her community for good. 18 Likes 1 Share

She doesnt sound like a thief This lady who was regular on Channels TV during the fuel shortage 2 Christmas backShe doesnt sound like a thief 7 Likes

And this money was stolen under PMB's watch 10 Likes 2 Shares

profhezekiah:

This people just want to sink nigeria and some senseless youths will rise to support her. EFFC doing a nice job. let them do a better job on probing and collecting billions of dollars stolen by thievnu,brf,baba iyabo and co and plunge the money into vital areas of the economy to boost it instead of siezing money only to be stolen by crooks in this government. EFFC doing a nice job. let them do a better job on probing and collecting billions of dollars stolen by thievnu,brf,baba iyabo and co and plunge the money into vital areas of the economy to boost it instead of siezing money only to be stolen by crooks in this government. 16 Likes 3 Shares

Our common wealth financial capacities has been sank ,it would take a vision ness leaders to take us from the dark room 1 Like

Just three bundles of that would have secured some of my machines for production that will provide more than 30 jobs.



And all of these bundles were just lying there doing nothing, who knows for how long it's been in their custody.



People are dying of hunger daily, some are in the hospitals and could not take care of their hospital bills, some can't even think of going to the hospital cause they can't pay for the consultation card.



It's really a beautiful world with wicked people 66 Likes 6 Shares

How stupid these thieves are erh, you have the sense to steal money but not enough to conceal and hide your loot well mtcheeeeeew.









If it's not media trial, EFCC should hurry up with investigations and nail the criminal fast. But wait ooh, what does she need all these money for? 2 Likes 1 Share

These are the proverbial maggots eating our economy right from the inside.



First it was Andrew Yakubu, now this. Most frightening is the fact these are but just a tip of the iceberg.



I weep for my country. 20 Likes 6 Shares

Aufbauh:

This woman deserves a memorial for her primitive stealing and mindless evil done to the country.



In fact her case should be treated like someone who commit a treasonable felony.

I now understand better why Dasuki was still held in custody as a security threat.



Imagine what $50m can do for Nigeria and Nigerians. This could have changed the face of her community for good. Laiye! This is Nigeria!! Watch how they reward her ability to steal with chieftaincy titles and honorary degrees.



Smh. Laiye! This is Nigeria!! Watch how they reward her ability to steal with chieftaincy titles and honorary degrees.Smh. 34 Likes 7 Shares

Bridget95:

EFFC doing a nice job. let them do a better job on probing and collecting billions of dollars stolen by thievnu,brf,baba iyabo and co and plunge the money into vital areas of the economy to boost it instead of siezing money only to be stolen by crooks in this government.

Couple of days ago she(?) wrote:



Bridget95:

Nobody takes you seriously nowadays because your attack of Biafra is stale and expired.



BMC can pay you all what not but all of that is baldadash 99.9% of the time, when you see a poster viciously supporting criminals, they are likely to be LiePob youths.



Lord, please make haste to grant them their heart desires as regards biafra. Patriotic Nigerians simply can't wait. Couple of days ago she(?) wrote:99.9% of the time, when you see a poster viciously supporting criminals, they are likely to be LiePob youths.Lord, please make haste to grant them their heart desires as regards biafra. Patriotic Nigerians simply can't wait. 56 Likes 3 Shares

See money owned by one person. Money that you can't finish to spend for your children generation if it is for food and essential commodities. For a lifetime of at most a 100 years one is hoarding money that can't finish for hundreds of years.

If you close your eyes in death common phone that is always in your pocket you won't remember that you own.

Where do you think you will spend this money in heaven?

You sleep and wake up the following morning and never remember in your dreams that you even have a husband, how much less money.

I don't know if anyone understand what am trying to say 24 Likes

Jeez i heard this gist last year,the woman couldnt report to the police,i.shared the story on nairaland last year,but never knew her name,chai whistle lost....sobs





Buhari is too sturborn,scrap NNPC ,e no go hear word,even saudi arabia is floating aramco. 6 Likes

Boleyndynasty2:

How stupid these thieves are erh, you have the sense to steal money but not enough to conceal and hide your loot well mtcheeeeeew.









If it's not media trial, EFCC should hurry up with investigations and nail the criminal fast. But wait ooh, what does she need all these money for?



For lubricating the wailing wailers For lubricating the wailing wailers 3 Likes 1 Share

One of the SHOELESS ONE LEGACY. STEALING IS NOT CORRUPTION. in our developers jews voice/language" lif that woman alone, nah her money the same way mama peace stashed her own loot away.E nor go better for PDP OOOO 13 Likes

Bridget95:

EFFC doing a nice job. let them do a better job on probing and collecting billions of dollars stolen by thievnu,brf,baba iyabo and co and plunge the money into vital areas of the economy to boost it instead of siezing money only to be stolen by crooks in this government. goan sit down abeg make we hear word,goan blow your whistle against them if you know where they kept their,abi you dont want to make money? goan sit down abeg make we hear word,goan blow your whistle against them if you know where they kept their,abi you dont want to make money? 15 Likes 2 Shares

LocalChamp:

I have said it before, they should just sack everyone that has worked in nnpc for more than 5 years and bring in new people. These people are really thieves I have said it before, they should just sack everyone that has worked in nnpc for more than 5 years and bring in new people. These people are really thieves 9 Likes 2 Shares

Magu you better Kpom kpii if you want confirmation.

These pipu wii come after you with all they got 1 Like

This country is finish. 6 Likes

That money alone can finance micro credits to 100,000 market women, most of who are the bread winners​ in their homes. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Hey folks!

Can you now see why we are in recession?



The only way out of this death sentence for any one caught ! 15 Likes 4 Shares

futurenix:

Just three bundles of that would have secured some of my machines for production that will provide more than 30 jobs.



And all of these bundles were just lying there doing nothing, who knows for how long it's been in their custody.



People are dying of hunger daily, some are in the hospitals and could not take care of their hospital bills, some can't even think of going to the hospital cause they can't pay for the consultation card.



It's really a beautiful world with wicked people

That money alone can trigger so many commercial ventures that would in turn engage many idle hands. That money alone can trigger so many commercial ventures that would in turn engage many idle hands. 9 Likes 1 Share

LocalChamp:

BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK APR 12, 2017

Okay ok

oluwa ooooooo