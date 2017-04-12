₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by LocalChamp: 3:51am
BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK APR 12, 2017
Sacked NNPC MD, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found By EFCC – Source
http://saharareporters.com/2017/04/12/sacked-nnpc-md-esther-nnamdi-ogbue-owns-50m-found-efcc-%E2%80%93-source
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by obyrich(m): 3:57am
God! What did we commit to deserve this manner of wickedness meted on us by our lesders?
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by Horus(m): 3:59am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ux0hrNVSjnk
EFCC Uncovers $43.4m, N23.2m, £27,800 In Ikoyi Apartment
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today stormed a residential building on the 7th floor of a four-bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located at 16 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, where a humongous find of foreign currencies and naira notes to the tune of $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m was uncovered.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by chriskosherbal(m): 4:02am
obyrich:I just wonder...
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by profhezekiah: 4:05am
This people just want to sink nigeria and some senseless youths will rise to support her.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by LoveMachine(m): 4:10am
I gotta get in on this whistle blower racket.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by ikaboy: 4:16am
Amadioha will do the needful to any clime or persons that will come here to support this heist.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by Aufbauh(m): 4:17am
This woman deserves a memorial for her primitive stealing and mindless evil done to the country.
In fact her case should be treated like someone who commit a treasonable felony.
I now understand better why Dasuki was still held in custody as a security threat.
Imagine what $50m can do for Nigeria and Nigerians. This could have changed the face of her community for good.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by Gayigaskia(m): 4:19am
This lady who was regular on Channels TV during the fuel shortage 2 Christmas back She doesnt sound like a thief
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by kaorama(m): 4:25am
And this money was stolen under PMB's watch
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by Bridget95(f): 4:28am
profhezekiah:EFFC doing a nice job. let them do a better job on probing and collecting billions of dollars stolen by thievnu,brf,baba iyabo and co and plunge the money into vital areas of the economy to boost it instead of siezing money only to be stolen by crooks in this government.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by Jabioro: 4:36am
Our common wealth financial capacities has been sank ,it would take a vision ness leaders to take us from the dark room
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by futurenix(m): 4:37am
Just three bundles of that would have secured some of my machines for production that will provide more than 30 jobs.
And all of these bundles were just lying there doing nothing, who knows for how long it's been in their custody.
People are dying of hunger daily, some are in the hospitals and could not take care of their hospital bills, some can't even think of going to the hospital cause they can't pay for the consultation card.
It's really a beautiful world with wicked people
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by Boleyndynasty2(f): 4:39am
How stupid these thieves are erh, you have the sense to steal money but not enough to conceal and hide your loot well mtcheeeeeew.
If it's not media trial, EFCC should hurry up with investigations and nail the criminal fast. But wait ooh, what does she need all these money for?
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by omenkaLives: 4:40am
These are the proverbial maggots eating our economy right from the inside.
First it was Andrew Yakubu, now this. Most frightening is the fact these are but just a tip of the iceberg.
I weep for my country.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by omenkaLives: 4:45am
Aufbauh:Laiye! This is Nigeria!! Watch how they reward her ability to steal with chieftaincy titles and honorary degrees.
Smh.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by omenkaLives: 4:56am
Bridget95:
Couple of days ago she(?) wrote:
Bridget95:99.9% of the time, when you see a poster viciously supporting criminals, they are likely to be LiePob youths.
Lord, please make haste to grant them their heart desires as regards biafra. Patriotic Nigerians simply can't wait.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by ourema(f): 4:58am
See money owned by one person. Money that you can't finish to spend for your children generation if it is for food and essential commodities. For a lifetime of at most a 100 years one is hoarding money that can't finish for hundreds of years.
If you close your eyes in death common phone that is always in your pocket you won't remember that you own.
Where do you think you will spend this money in heaven?
You sleep and wake up the following morning and never remember in your dreams that you even have a husband, how much less money.
I don't know if anyone understand what am trying to say
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by masseratti: 5:00am
Jeez i heard this gist last year,the woman couldnt report to the police,i.shared the story on nairaland last year,but never knew her name,chai whistle lost....sobs
Buhari is too sturborn,scrap NNPC ,e no go hear word,even saudi arabia is floating aramco.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by sarrki(m): 5:04am
Boleyndynasty2:
For lubricating the wailing wailers
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by ipobarecriminals: 5:05am
One of the SHOELESS ONE LEGACY. STEALING IS NOT CORRUPTION. in our developers jews voice/language" lif that woman alone, nah her money the same way mama peace stashed her own loot away.E nor go better for PDP OOOO
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by masseratti: 5:10am
Bridget95:goan sit down abeg make we hear word,goan blow your whistle against them if you know where they kept their,abi you dont want to make money?
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by rottennaija(m): 5:17am
LocalChamp:
I have said it before, they should just sack everyone that has worked in nnpc for more than 5 years and bring in new people. These people are really thieves
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by GogetterMD(m): 5:20am
Magu you better Kpom kpii if you want confirmation.
These pipu wii come after you with all they got
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by crackhouse(m): 5:21am
This country is finish.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by Pavore9: 5:30am
That money alone can finance micro credits to 100,000 market women, most of who are the bread winners in their homes.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by Pangea: 5:33am
Hey folks!
Can you now see why we are in recession?
The only way out of this death sentence for any one caught !
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by Pavore9: 5:37am
futurenix:
That money alone can trigger so many commercial ventures that would in turn engage many idle hands.
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by awelekiti(m): 5:41am
LocalChamp:When sanusi lamido, the emir of Kano and the first whistle blower in the history of Nigerian civil service cried fowl in the affairs of nnpc and missing billions of dollars,when our clueless president who only signs papers without cross-checking was still in power, madam okonjo, diezani and their boss gej attacked him that he's lying. They kept presenting doctored audited accounts to him in order to prove him wrong. Now, the man has been vindicated, given all that had been playing out in recent times from the former GMD's stashed millions of dollar in a kaduna village, to this innocent-looking lady's home made forex bank. This is just a tip of the iceberg, compared to many more of such, stashed everywhere in the country. No wonder the NA kept saying they don't want magu. Whether they like it or not, the appointment of magu remains. It doesn't matter if the NA confirms him or not. The president could use his executive order, just the way the NA could use their veto power on Mr president on certain matters, if he refuses to approve their requests. No wonder this country has always remained stagnant. They prefer their homes to keeping money to the banks, especially since the BVN regime came into effect. Millions of Nigerian youths are out there, looking for job that's not even available. These are the people denying them their benefits as nigerians. I'm still waiting for the prosecution of that former finance minister. PDP had every opportunity to rewrite Nigerian history but they messed up big time. More of this will still be discovered. This woman must be made to spend the rest of her life in jail. Ole!
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by opalu: 5:50am
Okay ok
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by Horllamideh(m): 5:53am
oluwa ooooooo
|Re: Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. by Grundig: 5:55am
It is getting clearer now why many houses in abuja, Lekki, vi and ikoyi are forever empty.
