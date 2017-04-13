Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) (27722 Views)

Madam Diezani hope you are strong now ?





Whistle-blower go hammer wellla 11 Likes 1 Share

Abeg who go blow whistle for dis woman head 48 Likes 1 Share

chai...

Bring back our stolen funds, how far with your cancer. Abi you get cure for cancer now 26 Likes 1 Share

Abeg who go blow whistle for dis woman head Just she me wia she stack the money mk I blow d thing. Just she me wia she stack the money mk I blow d thing. 1 Like 1 Share

Oh, so she was simply acting all along. Doesn't look like one terminally Ill from cancer. 22 Likes 1 Share

I just wish a mack truck would just crush her dia! 15 Likes 2 Shares

Bring back our stolen funds, how far with your cancer. Abi you get cure for cancer now



A patriotic talk A patriotic talk 12 Likes 1 Share

Onye òshi

Hardened criminal

When it's tym to go to court u will have cancer... 33 Likes 2 Shares

Oh, so she was simply acting all along. Doesn't look like one terminally Ill from cancer.



It's all the handiwork of the wailing Wailea HQ



Straight from Wa. .....d....ta plaza It's all the handiwork of the wailing Wailea HQStraight from Wa. .....d....ta plaza 9 Likes 1 Share

op must be a monitoring spirit... 5 Likes 1 Share

Please guys any information on looted funds let's blow the whistle together... Cool money I swear. 8 Likes

op must be a monitoring spirit...

Karuwan GEJ 3 Likes

I pity African.

After looting us dry

They run to West where they have basic amenities 40 Likes 4 Shares

Abeg who go blow whistle for dis woman head

Hahah Hahah

Just like Mama piss ..... 6 Likes 1 Share

I want to hammer too 1 Like

wailers and ipob will avoid this thread like plague 13 Likes 1 Share

Madam ma lo gba canal dey Canada . we dey follow you bumper to bumper.

Madam welcome, abeg try tidy ur visa come back, u gat something to explain. 5 Likes

Abeg who get any info of person way stash money but dae fear to blow whistle maybe because the person dae close to dem and fit catch dem abeg send me message i go blow the whistle for you we go share d money together. 2 Likes





Evil pipo of the world, when will all these tiffs die



I tot she was DEADEvil pipo of the world, when will all these tiffs die 1 Like

I pity African.

After looting us dry

They run to West where they have basic amenities awon oloriburuku......atleast if them steal money con use am do something for here,we 4 b like 'well,...but no na to hoard the money inside ghana must go enter europe....

death sentence for thieves,i mean polithievians.... awon oloriburuku......atleast if them steal money con use am do something for here,we 4 b like 'well,...but no na to hoard the money inside ghana must go enter europe....death sentence for thieves,i mean polithievians.... 4 Likes

Hope this is a recent picture. I guess her state of health would no longer constitute a prosecutoral snag.



This is no doubt one of the biggest maggots we had in our tomato garden. Time to spray some insecticide on it. 10 Likes 3 Shares

I just wish a mack truck would just crush her dia! And she will go the way of all mortals, followed by you, some day, some year. But she don chop, while you never chop. And she will go the way of all mortals, followed by you, some day, some year. But she don chop, while you never chop. 2 Likes

And she will go the way of all mortals, followed by you, some day, some year. But she don chop, while you never chop.

She has killed tens of thousands



By looting the money that would have been put to use for social infrastructure She has killed tens of thousandsBy looting the money that would have been put to use for social infrastructure 7 Likes 1 Share

Frog-eyed thief 7 Likes 1 Share

She has killed tens of thousands



By looting the money that would have been put to use for social infrastructure Is that not funny, since 1960, which infrastructure has been fixed. They are all looting. Even these ones recovered are all recycled and looted. We are just enjoying the pictures, even the people counting the money in Ikoyi have shared at least $5m amongst themselves before announcing the amounts seen, No be Nigerians ? Is that not funny, since 1960, which infrastructure has been fixed. They are all looting. Even these ones recovered are all recycled and looted. We are just enjoying the pictures, even the people counting the money in Ikoyi have shared at least $5m amongst themselves before announcing the amounts seen, No be Nigerians ? 6 Likes

Na London dirty like this?