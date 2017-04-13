₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,214 members, 3,475,025 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 10:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) (27722 Views)
President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) / Diezani Alison-Madueke Released On Bail - TVC News / Diezani Alison-madueke’s Neighbours Relieved (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:18am
Madam Diezani hope you are strong now ?
Whistle-blower go hammer wellla
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Omagago(m): 7:19am
Abeg who go blow whistle for dis woman head
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Built2last: 7:20am
chai...
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Aonkuuse: 7:21am
Bring back our stolen funds, how far with your cancer. Abi you get cure for cancer now
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Rich4god(m): 7:21am
Omagago:Just she me wia she stack the money mk I blow d thing.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by YabaLeftist: 7:22am
Oh, so she was simply acting all along. Doesn't look like one terminally Ill from cancer.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 7:23am
I just wish a mack truck would just crush her dia!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:23am
Aonkuuse:
A patriotic talk
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 7:23am
Onye òshi
Hardened criminal
When it's tym to go to court u will have cancer...
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:24am
YabaLeftist:
It's all the handiwork of the wailing Wailea HQ
Straight from Wa. .....d....ta plaza
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Monalisa185(f): 7:25am
op must be a monitoring spirit...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Acetyl(m): 7:27am
Please guys any information on looted funds let's blow the whistle together... Cool money I swear.
8 Likes
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 7:27am
Monalisa185:
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by YourImaginaryBF(m): 7:27am
Karuwan GEJ
3 Likes
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by kenonze(f): 7:27am
I pity African.
After looting us dry
They run to West where they have basic amenities
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Smellymouth: 7:28am
Omagago:
Hahah
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 7:28am
Just like Mama piss .....
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:29am
[quote author=HsLBroker post=55523886][/quote]
I want to hammer too
1 Like
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 7:29am
wailers and ipob will avoid this thread like plague
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 7:32am
Madam ma lo gba canal dey Canada . we dey follow you bumper to bumper.
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Flyingngel(m): 7:34am
Madam welcome, abeg try tidy ur visa come back, u gat something to explain.
5 Likes
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by madenigga(m): 7:42am
Abeg who get any info of person way stash money but dae fear to blow whistle maybe because the person dae close to dem and fit catch dem abeg send me message i go blow the whistle for you we go share d money together.
2 Likes
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by GreatChizzy: 7:54am
I tot she was DEAD
Evil pipo of the world, when will all these tiffs die
1 Like
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by twentyk(m): 8:00am
kenonze:awon oloriburuku......atleast if them steal money con use am do something for here,we 4 b like 'well,...but no na to hoard the money inside ghana must go enter europe....
death sentence for thieves,i mean polithievians....
4 Likes
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by omenkaLives: 8:01am
Hope this is a recent picture. I guess her state of health would no longer constitute a prosecutoral snag.
This is no doubt one of the biggest maggots we had in our tomato garden. Time to spray some insecticide on it.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Billyonaire: 8:03am
mccoy47:And she will go the way of all mortals, followed by you, some day, some year. But she don chop, while you never chop.
2 Likes
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:06am
Billyonaire:
She has killed tens of thousands
By looting the money that would have been put to use for social infrastructure
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 8:19am
Frog-eyed thief
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by Billyonaire: 8:20am
sarrki:Is that not funny, since 1960, which infrastructure has been fixed. They are all looting. Even these ones recovered are all recycled and looted. We are just enjoying the pictures, even the people counting the money in Ikoyi have shared at least $5m amongst themselves before announcing the amounts seen, No be Nigerians ?
6 Likes
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by NaijaEfcc: 8:22am
Na London dirty like this?
|Re: Diezani Alison- Madueke Walking On The Street Of London (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:24am
BLESS JAH SHE IS ALIVE.
2 Likes
Senate Withdraws Summon Issued To Umar / Pictures: South East Youths Declare Total Support For President Jonathan / Buhari And Fg’s 20,000 Abandoned Projects- NEWSWATCH
Viewing this topic: Deen4me(m), anyicool(m), Becqie, yemmight(m), abhosts(m), achmed1(m), Kabir20, okhai(m), awujoolasola(m), DonEvarest(m), GoldenOla(m), stanuplane(m), BJ0SE(m), Akin0, Ojemedad, sherilycious, keemsleek(m), Mexyz(m), philGeo(m), upchair(m), EBBari(m), fabfunmi(f), jibga(m), odoss(m), mummyf(f), debsjoat(m), princeSammyz, mykeaji(m), erekking(m), bigtt76(f), Igbouwanile(m), brossam2001(m), hardeydeb(f), profmiganigal, BlizzydoDo(f), glyph(m), along4dem(m), phieccayurmie(f), bobestman(m), salsonman, donfelix4sure(m), Emperorwhales(m), Antell95(m), dhesire(m), Entom(f), iamord(m), LebanonCedars2(m), Blurryface(m), PEREP, chyket(m), koyeni(m), donvicky07(m), martyns303(m), SayITnw, ddddon(m), Ola81(m), tolex34(m), apeleone(f), UnimkeAk(m), carammel(f), KunleSteel, Nadalmessi, micmaurice, chuxxxx007, peculiar32(f) and 202 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3