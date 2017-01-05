It is ironic when the people with the biggest hearts, the people that are at the fore front of making the world a better place are non-religious people.



Why the so called chosen ones are the ones beheading and "scamming" poor members off their earnings.



It is ironic how most secular institutions are known for fighting for affordable education for all, while our "daddies" are building schools with exorbitant fees out of the reach of the poor. ( When you call them out, their poor sheep ( I meant literally poor) will be the first to come to their defense.



It is ironic how the ungodly West and her people are the major contributor of developmental program in Africa and around the globe, while our anointed men are busy trying to outdo each other with miracles and fancy jets.



It is ironic how the religious people that will come after me after reading this have never given one cent to the poor in their community or even buy a new school uniform for that child in the street that goes to school everyday with "patch-patch" uniform.