|Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by chie8: 11:44am
Danish aid worker Anja Ringgren Loven who rescued a boy in Akwa Ibom today marked over 4-yrs anniversary of meeting her Nigerian husband.She took to social media to share the news and wrote....
'Side by side for more than four years now. It's been such a long road and we have faced so many challenges. But you taught me that only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly. Storms hit our weakness, but unlock our true strenght.
Forever my hero David Emmanuel Umem love
Love from Anja NG'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/danish-aid-worker-anja-ringgren-loven.html?m=1
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by Pierocash(m): 11:47am
Nah small boy sef
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by SmartBug: 11:51am
Pierocash:
That's the power of green card.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by youngest85(m): 11:55am
Really?
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by Nukilia: 11:56am
Sweet woman with a sweet heart, God bless your kind heart.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by donmalcolm21(m): 11:58am
That woman has a golden heart. The couples are doing wonderful works that 80% of Nigeria Pastors today
God continue to bless their Union
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by Alaniyiokorausa: 12:16pm
donmalcolm21:my dear i have never seen any imam involved in social work, they only specializes in poisoning almajiris heart.
the truth is mine.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by damilolammm(m): 1:03pm
The guy dey shy
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by jejemanito: 1:19pm
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by jegz25(m): 1:19pm
this woman is better than our national assembly
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by Ichemiya(m): 1:19pm
yhu
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by rozayx5(m): 1:19pm
young cool people
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by voicelez: 1:20pm
Why is the Guy acting like he is shy, wen they enter the oza room na, he will start showing himself
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by Chuukwudi(m): 1:20pm
Nice
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by tochivitus(m): 1:20pm
Pierocash:
ogbeni nah wet in come concern u nah, nah jealousy go purge u
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by noziz(m): 1:21pm
come which kind nonsense post be this na! who this one help
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by YelloweWest: 1:21pm
Beautiful woman with a beautiful heart. God bless u dear.
Dear pastors and imans watch and learn what God truly called us to be.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by oscaruzie(m): 1:21pm
Pierocash:
'Bigger' bros how far nah?
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by Omojudy: 1:21pm
Happy for them. But her hair dey vex me. Why hide beautiful oyinbo hair inside that braid?
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by Jengem: 1:22pm
All nigerian women sabi na to maltreat children and call men dogs
Why wont danish babe be winning them
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by YelloweWest: 1:23pm
noziz:Ignorant uninformed Nigerian youth.... smh!
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by YabaLeftist: 1:23pm
Beautiful woman with a beautiful heart.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by Irunnia: 1:24pm
Happy marriage
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by killfear: 1:24pm
SmartBug:You shouldn't make unfounded comments. The couple are based in Akwa ibom state and the guy is gainfully employed aside studying for another degree in law. Umem my brother, God bless your home.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by lovelygurl(f): 1:24pm
Omojudy:
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by CheezyCharles: 1:25pm
my guy! when u want resident permit so baaad.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by ajalawole(m): 1:25pm
Pierocash:na grandpa u wen make she go marry abi
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by realestniggah: 1:25pm
finally a white and black relationship that his based on true love and not the love of green card
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by robosky02(m): 1:26pm
wow based on logistics
her own green card to be in nigeria
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by Prettythicksmi(f): 1:27pm
Nice one,the guy is shy.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by JimmySnow: 1:27pm
See the simplicity of a "Golden Heart" with a silver smile.... may God bless your union and remain strong.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven & Her Husband, David Emmanuel Umem Pictured by Brugge: 1:29pm
It is ironic when the people with the biggest hearts, the people that are at the fore front of making the world a better place are non-religious people.
Why the so called chosen ones are the ones beheading and "scamming" poor members off their earnings.
It is ironic how most secular institutions are known for fighting for affordable education for all, while our "daddies" are building schools with exorbitant fees out of the reach of the poor. ( When you call them out, their poor sheep ( I meant literally poor) will be the first to come to their defense.
It is ironic how the ungodly West and her people are the major contributor of developmental program in Africa and around the globe, while our anointed men are busy trying to outdo each other with miracles and fancy jets.
It is ironic how the religious people that will come after me after reading this have never given one cent to the poor in their community or even buy a new school uniform for that child in the street that goes to school everyday with "patch-patch" uniform.
