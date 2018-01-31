₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by money121(m): 6:45pm
On the 30 of January 2016 David Emmanuel Umem and I together with Nsidibe Orok and our team went on a rescue mission that would change our lives forever.
On the 31 of January 2016, 2 years ago today we showed pictures of the little boy we had rescued the day before.
We named him Hope.
He survived.
Today I want to celebrate Hope. I want to celebrate the persons responsible for his survival. His outstanding recovery. The persons who made him become a healthy, strong, naughty, intelligent and happy student: Rose Efiok David Emmanuel Umem Nsidibe Orok Don Udowan Edidiong Inyang Ekemini Jacobs Kingsley Umem Bassey Antia David Antia Shedrach Esin Asuquo Ita Asuquo Matilda Udo Ekuyik Andrew Patience Uko and all our children ❤️❤️❤️
These 40 pictures show the incredible transformation of Hope from the day of the rescue to today. Words are not enough. The pictures will, one by one, tell his story ❤️
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by money121(m): 6:46pm
More pics
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by money121(m): 6:46pm
God is great
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by money121(m): 6:46pm
So happy for him
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by GraGra247: 7:38pm
Amazing transformation of the boy. I admire this Anja woman a lot.
Reminds me of Mary Slessor and the banished calabar twins back in those days.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by NnamdiN: 7:51pm
The young man is so cute. God bless that woman
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by Cool83(m): 9:37pm
thanks for your care and love
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by Badboiz(m): 9:38pm
God bless you
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by Richkid97(m): 9:38pm
This is good
So happy for him
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by AgricSalt(m): 9:38pm
These are people the world needs.
Seriously see the bad superstition is doing to Nigeria.
If the government wants to stop this nonsense superstitious beliefs and its usually resultant maltreatment of both man and animals, they should demand everyone to take the bible lessons from the Jehovah's witness bible study curriculum
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by ibietela2(m): 9:38pm
Is she in Nigeria
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by lacastre: 9:38pm
This boy will worship this woman,if he can see where he's coming from
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by jimjemo: 9:38pm
Destined for greatness indeed, he has overcome death !
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by Gungnir: 9:39pm
Haven't heard of a male child collecting witchcraft oh...
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:39pm
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by abbeyoye2001(m): 9:39pm
Nice one
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by Ronnicute(m): 9:39pm
God will surely bless that woman.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by MrPresident1: 9:39pm
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:39pm
And one Akwa Ibom troll will be sai-babaing instead thinking of how to solve his state's sick obsession with "Bewitched" children...
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by EgunMogaji: 9:40pm
His parents right now are looking like (please insert latest reigning meme that is appropriate).
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by Swissheart(f): 9:40pm
This is amazing......awwwwnh
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by DeltahArmy(m): 9:40pm
This is really touching God bless the Lady.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by Sagay212: 9:40pm
The way God will bless that white woman from transforming this boy's life when...chai...see the boy looking like one Yankee kid in the last pic. All the people shouting tithe up and down...there is a lot you can do with your tithe instead of dashing pastors.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by delpee(f): 9:40pm
God bless Anja and her husband for the wonderful work that they're doing.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 9:40pm
WowWow
That's a lady with tattoo having that kinda angelic heart, some people when de form over religious go waka pass that pikin
Nor be about words its all in the heart and good deeds
God bless her
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by chalsixtus(m): 9:41pm
His story
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by princeking2(m): 9:42pm
Thank God for his life. I celebrate those who helped out.
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by Articul8(m): 9:43pm
A little kindness is all we need to be that great being
Show someone you care. You will be glad you did and they will be forever grateful
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by M2dX(m): 9:43pm
Wow,,,,, their is hope
|Re: Anja Ringgren Loven Shares Hope's Before And After Pictures (see Photos) by Kingjite(m): 9:43pm
Wow this is what i call CHANGE, God bless you ma.
