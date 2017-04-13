₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,511 members, 3,476,058 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 06:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss (30854 Views)
My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My B00bs When I Got To Nigeria – Tboss Reveals / “I Have Seen Better Breast TBOSS”- Reuben Abati / Tekno Orders Man To Delete A Picture He Took With Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Anonymous500: 11:50am
Big Brother Naija Second Runner up, TBoss has finally addressed some controversial topics that trended on social media during her stay in the house.
http://www.newsinnigeria.org/?p=3259
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by SooCute(m): 11:52am
#BOOBSNATION
with 26 piercing abi? even in your "holy of holies?
Nonsense!!!
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by olihilistic(m): 11:56am
I weep for this generation.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Kobicove(m): 11:56am
This lady also has piercings in her mouth...
Is she a descendant of gypsies?!
38 Likes
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by buchai: 12:01pm
based on logistics she played the game like a star no the other way round.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by chriskosherbal(m): 12:04pm
The boss lady was just been real.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Moving4: 12:04pm
Were ni yen
4 Likes
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by thesicilian: 12:14pm
She thought her indecency would win her more fans but it backfired on her.
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Michellla(f): 12:18pm
Can we get over BBN?
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by SNOWCREAM(m): 12:23pm
Olo...
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by malificent(f): 12:45pm
All hail Tokunbo Idowu,the human pin-cushion.
6 Likes
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by crackhouse(m): 2:01pm
Anything bbnaija is front page assured.
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by BreezyCB(m): 2:16pm
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Keneking: 2:48pm
Na Tokunbo sef
6 Likes
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by ObikeNkem: 3:08pm
Tokunbo Idowu, are you actually accusing your father of incest? I am not suprised though. As an Igbo man I know that incest, rape, necrophilia, peadophilia, beastility, and all sort of debased sexual practices are common place in Igboland. As a nwafo Igbo I know that all kinds of evil can be found in Alaigbo
3 Likes
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Li2Finger: 3:38pm
Her boobs is famous than her.... Period
2 Likes
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by PapiSmith: 4:23pm
What kind of father saves a picture of his daughter's boobs on phone?
21 Likes
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by toshinko(f): 4:39pm
Biko tboss, ur fada no get picture abi him b biggie? Meanwhile, which car u sey make ekene help u check wen u dey house? For beat FM, u sey u no get car. Abeg, stay one place dey lie naa
1 Like
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by talk2archy: 4:49pm
Geraraheremeen poo
1 Like
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Turks: 4:50pm
Show
SNOWCREAM:
1 Like
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Publ1cEnemy(m): 4:51pm
1 Like
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by jhudit(f): 4:51pm
Kobicove:She is a 'gypsy' actually... it's safe to say, she is their descendant.
1 Like
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Shelloween(m): 4:51pm
In my village......If your father saw your breasts, he beats you. If your father heard that someone saw your breasts, he beats you. If your father heard that someone touched your breasts, he beats you. If your Father heard that someone mistakenly SUCKED your breasts...... (no comment) Your father sent you a picture of your pierced breasts? Your papa na African?
13 Likes
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by AntiWailer: 4:51pm
I just like her.
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by EmekaBlue(m): 4:52pm
At ur age u have a Ring on ur nose instead of on ur finger...My sister plz r u a bull?!
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Billyonaire: 4:52pm
Crack heads everywhere.
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Publ1cEnemy(m): 4:53pm
olihilistic:
weep for yourself
2 Likes
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by ollybelleza: 4:53pm
Become an agent with Billionaire bet
For enquires contact OLAITAN on 09050097742
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Moving4: 4:53pm
Na U Sabi! Dats because u r a disgrace 2 him! Don't do dat again so DAT he won't regret given birth to U
|Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Publ1cEnemy(m): 4:53pm
Kobicove:
yes... her mother is romanian
6 Likes
Adesuwa Etomi Defends Genevieve Nnaji From Troll [PICS] / Harrysong Apologises For Kissing Uche Ogbodo / Jim Iyke With Cast Of 'A star in Heaven' In Atlanta (photo)
Viewing this topic: onyexC, olokpa11(m), luckygirl02(f), GagaBoy, MT, spirit6, kaykaymcb, Agbanasm, lasgidi95, 500samuel(m), Tensionstar(m), rchilee, Rolings, mcdokwe(m), Erfolg, niyilagun(m), nedjoe(m), skitkid2(m), uc4uandc(m), studio14, deelobe, JERRY1925(m), Watmoree(m), Chamboor(m), pweetiedee(f), olawoyin3(m), prettyzee11, ndianthony(m), kopji007(m), uchbaba(m), ibullem(m), cmecproblem(m), BarexB, peksmay(f), awesomeberry1(m), Deolaw, mideoyd(m), angeltolly(f), nanzozo(m), omofabulous(f), Dannyblaze, Culin(f), feda01, fleps(m), hopeofobike(f), FrankLampard, psycho1(m), HawkToBar(m), Jamean(f), helphelp, Xhaka100(m), LEERICIST(m), sacramento1212, woodmood, samstels, Skillfullulu(m), marve777, Bigsteveg(m), 300Mila, Atlanticfire, phatgirlz(f), Harrison4adam(m), ugbarreta, icejoel(m), sleekyonyx(f), Johncuppa(m), Mortipher, lightsaber(m), muyoge, danosky91(m), legalwealth(m), MrHenshaw, wolebs0007(m), Maravilla, Omotayor90(f), AlanTuringAI, RichieDaVinci01(m), Nellizzy(m), Achillesdam500(m), GistVillage, refiner(f), Okite15(m), jodonnwachuks(m), amarachi06(f), Lordsinger(m), cecekay(f), embadee(m), Xionez(m), arcbaba, Bernardinho(m), bigdeals, kamalcole3000, Trustluv(f), potent5(m), nairalandaddict, Zeedarh(f), toolovely(m), cheddahboy(m), bikefab(m), Abusto, sarmy(m), Julius444(m), danmasani101, Aile(m), efeski(m), muyicomms(m), yorhmienerd(m), Chiderao1(m), FemiLastBorn(m), Cleem(m), holluwai(m), Pearl05(f), yankidelta(m), uju22(f), crest2j(m), essayHelp(m) and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16