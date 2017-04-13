₦airaland Forum

My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Anonymous500: 11:50am
Big Brother Naija Second Runner up, TBoss has finally addressed some controversial topics that trended on social media during her stay in the house.

In an interview which Beat FM shared last night, the rising star opened up on why she bared her breasts, her failure to recite the National Anthem, and the viral clip of her saying she would spend the N25m in a week if she won it.

“The Big Brother house was a place where I was myself. At home I don’t shower with my clothes on,” said the ex housemate whose real name is Tokunbo Idowu, adding that she stripped to take her bath because that’s a given.

However Tboss added that she had to shield a part of her from the camera. But she noted that stripping had become normal to her because, “Usually, in my house, I just walk around Unclad.”

The housemate revealed that she never knew that exposing her breasts would cause a lot of drama on social media, that it wasn’t until she returned that her father sent her the viral screenshot that earned her so much criticism. “He actually did a [snapshot]. He just sent me a picture of myself, and I was like, ‘Oh, Lord!”

Asked if her father was aware before now that she pierced her Tip, the BBN star expressed mild outrage. “He is now, [but] why would he know about that [before #BBNaija]?


Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by SooCute(m): 11:52am
#BOOBSNATION

with 26 piercing abi? even in your "holy of holies?
Nonsense!!!

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by olihilistic(m): 11:56am
embarassed
I weep for this generation.

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Kobicove(m): 11:56am
This lady also has piercings in her mouth...

Is she a descendant of gypsies?! undecided

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by buchai: 12:01pm
based on logistics she played the game like a star no the other way round.

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by chriskosherbal(m): 12:04pm
The boss lady was just been real.

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Moving4: 12:04pm
Were ni yen

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by thesicilian: 12:14pm
She thought her indecency would win her more fans but it backfired on her.

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Michellla(f): 12:18pm
Can we get over BBN?

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by SNOWCREAM(m): 12:23pm
Olo...
Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by malificent(f): 12:45pm
All hail Tokunbo Idowu,the human pin-cushion.

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by crackhouse(m): 2:01pm
Anything bbnaija is front page assured.
Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by BreezyCB(m): 2:16pm
grin
Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Keneking: 2:48pm
Na Tokunbo sef grin

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by ObikeNkem: 3:08pm
Tokunbo Idowu, are you actually accusing your father of incest? I am not suprised though. As an Igbo man I know that incest, rape, necrophilia, peadophilia, beastility, and all sort of debased sexual practices are common place in Igboland. As a nwafo Igbo I know that all kinds of evil can be found in Alaigbo

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Li2Finger: 3:38pm
Her boobs is famous than her.... Period

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by PapiSmith: 4:23pm
What kind of father saves a picture of his daughter's boobs on phone?

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by toshinko(f): 4:39pm
Biko tboss, ur fada no get picture abi him b biggie? Meanwhile, which car u sey make ekene help u check wen u dey house? For beat FM, u sey u no get car. Abeg, stay one place dey lie naa

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by talk2archy: 4:49pm
Geraraheremeen poo

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Turks: 4:50pm
Show
SNOWCREAM:
Olo...

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Publ1cEnemy(m): 4:51pm
grin

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by jhudit(f): 4:51pm
Kobicove:
This lady also has piercings in her mouth...

Is she a descendant of gypsies?! undecided
She is a 'gypsy' actually... it's safe to say, she is their descendant.

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Shelloween(m): 4:51pm
In my village......If your father saw your breasts, he beats you. If your father heard that someone saw your breasts, he beats you. If your father heard that someone touched your breasts, he beats you. If your Father heard that someone mistakenly SUCKED your breasts...... (no comment) Your father sent you a picture of your pierced breasts? Your papa na African?

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by AntiWailer: 4:51pm
I just like her.
Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by EmekaBlue(m): 4:52pm
At ur age u have a Ring on ur nose instead of on ur finger...My sister plz r u a bull?!

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Billyonaire: 4:52pm
Crack heads everywhere.
Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Publ1cEnemy(m): 4:53pm
olihilistic:
embarassed
I weep for this generation.

weep for yourself

Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by ollybelleza: 4:53pm
Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Moving4: 4:53pm
Na U Sabi! Dats because u r a disgrace 2 him! Don't do dat again so DAT he won't regret given birth to U
Re: My Father Sent Me A Picture Of My Breast - Tboss by Publ1cEnemy(m): 4:53pm
Kobicove:
This lady also has piercings in her mouth...

Is she a descendant of gypsies?! undecided

yes... her mother is romanian

