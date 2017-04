Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Robert Mugabe Gets A New Haircut - Zimbabweans Mock Him On Social Media (19247 Views)

Twitter Users Compare Denrele With 'Bobrisky', Mock Him / Timaya Loses His Instagram Account To Hackers, Fans Mock Him / Checkout Donjazzy New Hair Cut (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Read their reactions after the cut:































http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/04/robert-mugabe-gets-new-hair-cut.html



lalasticlala After President Robert Mugabe debuted a new hairstyle yesterday, Zimbabweans on Social media are already making a big case out of it by mocking him.Read their reactions after the cut:lalasticlala



http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/04/robert-mugabe-gets-new-hair-cut.html more on

M. U. G. A. B. E



W H Y??



Abeg i no wan dream bad dream.





Niggas like this are old enough to retire from active politics.



#NA REAL WA!!!!! 1 Like

Vapid





if it were Nigerians comments , honestly I 'll be seriously dropping tears by now , but what am reading there isn't showing any good Mock sauce ... just some bunch of struggling names struggling with English language 37 Likes 2 Shares

HERE IN NIGERIA WE DONT GIVE A DAMN!! 2 Likes

if I talk now, some people will say it's bad to make fun of an elderly person. Isorait if I talk now, some people will say it's bad to make fun of an elderly person. Isorait 2 Likes

Who gives a fuc abt Mugabe.

Fuc him and fuc his country 2 Likes





Post this kain thing for twitter in naija then you go see confam reaction.



Somebody go be like ''I can see my future on that his shiny head"



Another person go be like 'I been dey look for my mirror but I no know say na Mugabe steal am go use am do cap"

This one no be mockery na.Post this kain thing for twitter in naija then you go see confam reaction.Somebody go be like ''I can see my future on that his shiny head"Another person go be like 'I been dey look for my mirror but I no know say na Mugabe steal am go use am do cap" 15 Likes

SEE FULL PICS HERE >>



thearticle.com.ng/2017/04/pres-mugabe-new-haircut-photos.html





He needed a change of scenery from Atacama to Sahara. 1 Like

Dis comment is True : side effects of chemotherapy





The surface area of his shiny scalp is quite interesting to calculate..... #GorimakpaArithmetics Possibly just had a lobotomy.....The surface area of his shiny scalp is quite interesting to calculate..... #GorimakpaArithmetics 1 Like

See original Gorimakpa!

Hair Cut or Head Cut?

Niger can do better in terms of mocking. 2 Likes

Dy people he is leading are fools na

this man should be bundled out of d seat abeg

abeg were the hair

pls can anyone here loan me 12k, i will pay 15k

on monday.. Pls if u stay in PH i have my laptop as

collateral, if u don't i promise to pay u back on

monday. Its urgent pls, i need it to get some

materials for my project i'm a finalist... i know its

difficult to take d word of a stranger. Buh pls gimme a chance. Can someone help me out, i'm a

trustworthy guy,

u can ask those who have done business with

me.. Cc: zinachidi, yneme3e.. to name a few..

No matter who you are, you can't fight time" .. deep! 1 Like

You can never cheat nature....forming football year's in presidency seat...Lord have mercy

Ojami layaje

Same head like those nuisance people from that side. FlatHs

Skondoro

You can never cheat nature....forming football year's in presidency seat...Lord have mercy...





Husband yaff come oh..



Oya, come and go and become forced lady of Zimbabwe...



God yaff picked your call



Notoriousbabe, iyangbali..Husband yaff come oh..Oya, come and go and become forced lady of Zimbabwe...God yaff picked your call

Robert, Robert



Dem suppose change d capital of Zimbabwe from Harare to Mugabe. 1 Like

They should be looking for his trouble, He will soon give it to dem...LOL!

Huh!?