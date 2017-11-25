Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits (14064 Views)

Robert Mugabe , 93, was reportedly offered a $10-million (R140-million) lump-sum payment, full monthly salary, medial cover, security as well as protection of his private properties, as part of a deal that led to his resignation.



According to News24 , reports indicated this week that the nonagenarian was also

granted immunity from prosecution after his resignation as the leader of Zimbabwe on Tuesday.



According to The Independent , negotiators managed to strike a deal with the country's army generals to enable Mugabe not to go into exile but rather enjoy his retirement in Zimbabwe with all his benefits.



"Government will give him $5 million lump-sum and then the remainder to be paid out in instalments," the report quoted a source as saying.



"Mugabe will also enjoy full medical cover as well as his full monthly salary. In the event of his death, his wife will be given half salary per month."



Zimbabweans witnessed the inauguration of their new president Emmerson Mnanagagwa on Friday after Mugabe's 37 years in power.



The 75-year-old's first speech as leader reached out to the nation at large, pledging "democratic" elections next year.



Mnangagwa also made friendly gestures toward the international community as he seeks to revive a collapsed economy after years of sanctions and corruption.





Mugabe is an OG 32 Likes 3 Shares

The real Don Mugabe. It seems those Zimbabweans are somewhat dumb. The old man has got them by the balls. 38 Likes 1 Share

Real OG



I cut cap for dis ancient man



Him don milk Zimbabwe finally.. See Ransome naa lol 38 Likes 1 Share





Only In Africa criminals are praised without reproach .

Only in Africa corrupt political leaders are never jailed.

Only in Africa a failed leader will still insist in contesting for another political office.

Only in Africa truthful public servant are seen as political enemies.



But why,

Westerners are advancing and building a brighter future for there nation and citizen. To be remembered in history.



Our Corrupt leaders are busy looting treasury and resources. But they forget someday it will surely come to an end for them and they shall be forgotten. Imagine how Africans always show case there stupidity to the world. Really the voice of the citizens never counts, so for just his resignation does he really deserves all this.Only In Africa criminals are praised without reproach .Only in Africa corrupt political leaders are never jailed.Only in Africa a failed leader will still insist in contesting for another political office.Only in Africa truthful public servant are seen as political enemies.But why,Westerners are advancing and building a brighter future for there nation and citizen. To be remembered in history.Our Corrupt leaders are busy looting treasury and resources. But they forget someday it will surely come to an end for them and they shall be forgotten. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Zimbabweans are definately under a spell. Although he fought for independence and all, he has gained enough monetary wise during his 37 years rule. All this extra incentives can be channeled into their bad economy. 3 Likes





Wonderful...



see persons that should get that Samuel Doe treatment. 1 Like

We can only hope the new president is better.

Personally, i don't see the removal of Mugabe as a guarantee that things will get better.

I just hope the new president isn't just interested in power but democracy indeed for the good of the people.



They shouldn't get lost in the celebtation of Mugabe's exit........



I believe in Africa.. 2 Likes

Buhari deserves a golden handshake too ...to go 3 Likes

ds one shld jst collect cow and go ds one shld jst collect cow and go 5 Likes

Next is papa Buhari. 5 Likes

From 93 year old man to 75 year old man. AFRICA!!!! 6 Likes

fair



Don Mugabe



Anyway no right thinking person should be in support of that 'coup that isn't a coup'. A plot hatched in faraway China and has the tacit support of the West to overthrow a constitutional government howbeit it was carried out must be condemned as it sets a nad precedence to other militias in Africa. Power change must be through the ballot and only through that means. Power should belong to the people and not the man wielding a gun.



Having said that, I don't support sit tight regimes or oppressive governments like that of Mugabe. 5 Likes 1 Share

I gv dem 2 years dem go begin miss d guy. D new pres is worse 2 Likes



AFTER STAYING IN POWER FOR DECADES NONSENSEAFTER STAYING IN POWER FOR DECADES

Bullshit!

Keneking:

Buhari deserves a golden handshake too ...to go

3 Likes





Keneking:

Buhari deserves a golden handshake too ...to go lol lol 1 Like

Mugabe, Army Generals and all Zimbabweans are mad

..so it was all a deal in the first place... this one is no longer a coup oh. no wondered they said there was no coup in Zimbabwe. someone who lost the purpose of the revolution. and divert into stealing and looting the same leadership style he fought against. wow 2 Likes

issorhrite.......

Otida 93-75



18 years is no difference





Why can't people of 50 , 55 get to the highest seat I mean what is wrong with Africa as a whole





One pa is also at ASOVILLA CLEANING YOUNG GIRL PUNANANA with his aboki stubborn rod