|Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by RoyalBlak007: 11:35am
Harare – Zimbabwe's former president
Robert Mugabe , 93, was reportedly offered a $10-million (R140-million) lump-sum payment, full monthly salary, medial cover, security as well as protection of his private properties, as part of a deal that led to his resignation.
According to News24 , reports indicated this week that the nonagenarian was also
granted immunity from prosecution after his resignation as the leader of Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
According to The Independent , negotiators managed to strike a deal with the country's army generals to enable Mugabe not to go into exile but rather enjoy his retirement in Zimbabwe with all his benefits.
"Government will give him $5 million lump-sum and then the remainder to be paid out in instalments," the report quoted a source as saying.
"Mugabe will also enjoy full medical cover as well as his full monthly salary. In the event of his death, his wife will be given half salary per month."
Zimbabweans witnessed the inauguration of their new president Emmerson Mnanagagwa on Friday after Mugabe's 37 years in power.
The 75-year-old's first speech as leader reached out to the nation at large, pledging "democratic" elections next year.
Mnangagwa also made friendly gestures toward the international community as he seeks to revive a collapsed economy after years of sanctions and corruption.
http://m.huffingtonpost.co.za/2017/11/25/robert-mugabe-gets-r140m-golden-handshake-full-salary-and-benefits_a_23287761/?utm_hp_ref=za-homepage
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by whitebeard(m): 11:45am
Mugabe is an OG
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by BigBelleControl(m): 11:57am
The real Don Mugabe. It seems those Zimbabweans are somewhat dumb. The old man has got them by the balls.
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by JayKayMaybachz(m): 12:01pm
Real OG
I cut cap for dis ancient man
Him don milk Zimbabwe finally.. See Ransome naa lol
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by periphetes: 12:27pm
Imagine how Africans always show case there stupidity to the world. Really the voice of the citizens never counts, so for just his resignation does he really deserves all this.
Only In Africa criminals are praised without reproach .
Only in Africa corrupt political leaders are never jailed.
Only in Africa a failed leader will still insist in contesting for another political office.
Only in Africa truthful public servant are seen as political enemies.
But why,
Westerners are advancing and building a brighter future for there nation and citizen. To be remembered in history.
Our Corrupt leaders are busy looting treasury and resources. But they forget someday it will surely come to an end for them and they shall be forgotten.
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by mangala14(m): 1:58pm
Zimbabweans are definately under a spell. Although he fought for independence and all, he has gained enough monetary wise during his 37 years rule. All this extra incentives can be channeled into their bad economy.
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by BruncleZuma: 2:02pm
Wonderful...
see persons that should get that Samuel Doe treatment.
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by Henrolla(m): 2:02pm
We can only hope the new president is better.
Personally, i don't see the removal of Mugabe as a guarantee that things will get better.
I just hope the new president isn't just interested in power but democracy indeed for the good of the people.
They shouldn't get lost in the celebtation of Mugabe's exit........
I believe in Africa..
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by Keneking: 2:02pm
Buhari deserves a golden handshake too ...to go
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by Flexherbal(m): 2:03pm
"Zimbabwe's former president
Robert Mugabe , 93, was reportedly offered a $10-million (R140-million) lump-sum payment, full monthly salary, medial cover, security as well as protection of his private properties, as part of a deal that led to his resignation."
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by Akeos: 2:03pm
lobatan.........
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by specimenG(m): 2:03pm
which way forward Africa!
he should pay his tithe
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by SurePresident: 2:03pm
He didn't end up with slack anus and pampers. He's didn't allow those western gay mongers to bully or straff him, so he's Great Man. We stand with Mugabe.
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by leezzz: 2:04pm
RoyalBlak007:ds one shld jst collect cow and go
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by Unbreakable007: 2:04pm
Next is papa Buhari.
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by adisabarber(m): 2:04pm
From 93 year old man to 75 year old man. AFRICA!!!!
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by lordkush: 2:04pm
fair
fair
calling igbos ipob pigs ipork and other denigrating names with the tacit support of the mods here on nairaland.
I call on all igbos "To arms"
we will put these usless head slammers wer they belong.
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by Allwility: 2:04pm
Don Mugabe
Anyway no right thinking person should be in support of that 'coup that isn't a coup'. A plot hatched in faraway China and has the tacit support of the West to overthrow a constitutional government howbeit it was carried out must be condemned as it sets a nad precedence to other militias in Africa. Power change must be through the ballot and only through that means. Power should belong to the people and not the man wielding a gun.
Having said that, I don't support sit tight regimes or oppressive governments like that of Mugabe.
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by yeyerolling: 2:04pm
I gv dem 2 years dem go begin miss d guy. D new pres is worse
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by madridguy(m): 2:04pm
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by Godjone(m): 2:05pm
NONSENSE
AFTER STAYING IN POWER FOR DECADES
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by 1freshdude: 2:05pm
Bullshit!
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by Asek1(m): 2:05pm
Keneking:
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by gideon1971(m): 2:05pm
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by Referendum50(f): 2:05pm
Keneking:lol
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by stano2(m): 2:05pm
Mugabe, Army Generals and all Zimbabweans are mad
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by yanshDoctor: 2:05pm
..so it was all a deal in the first place... this one is no longer a coup oh. no wondered they said there was no coup in Zimbabwe. someone who lost the purpose of the revolution. and divert into stealing and looting the same leadership style he fought against. wow
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by Akeos: 2:05pm
issorhrite.......
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by ibkgab001: 2:06pm
Otida 93-75
18 years is no difference
Why can't people of 50 , 55 get to the highest seat I mean what is wrong with Africa as a whole
One pa is also at ASOVILLA CLEANING YOUNG GIRL PUNANANA with his aboki stubborn rod
|Re: Robert Mugabe Gets $10m Golden Handshake, Full Salary And Benefits by emmie14: 2:06pm
BigBelleControl:So they may move on. Nigerians are not dump. Where have our wisdom led us to?
