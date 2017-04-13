₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by DONSMITH123(m): 12:17pm
The General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, has directed troops to go after terror kingpin, Tawase Agwaza, also known as “Gana” and capture him alive.
Abubakar gave the order in a statement by Col. Sagir Musa, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, in Awka on Thursday.
He gave directive during his operational visit of the 93 Battalion Area of Responsibility in Taraba.
The GOC said that the visit followed the activities of bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and communal clashes among other menaces within his command.
“We must intensify our efforts to ensure predominance of peace and security in the areas within the unit,’’ he said.
He expressed the appreciation of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to the soldiers “ for the good work you are doing here”.
“Your hard work and successes are well known to us, we are solidly behind you because you have done Taraba and Nigeria proud.
“Your success in the recently conducted operation is commendable and I strongly order you to maintain the momentum.
“However, to cap it all, you must capture the fleeing bandit, the terror kingpin, Tawase Agwaza,” the GOC said.
He recalled that on April 3, based on a tip-off, some troops of 93 Battalion and 72 Special Forces Battalion in conjunction with other security agencies recorded success.
The troops raided some criminal hideouts in a Farm Gbise village bordering Taraba and Benue and recovered lethal items including 3 x AK 47 Rifles with 139 magazines.
They also recovered items such as 3 x FN Rifles with 12 magazines; 1 x G3 Rifle with 6 magazines; 1 x G3 machine gun and 1 x sub machine gun with 3 magazines.
Others are: 1 x Mark4 Rifle with 3 magazines; 5x Single Barrel Gun; 2 x locally made double barrel pistols; 5 x locally made revolver pistols and 2 x locally made single barrel pistols.
Also recovered are: 3 x 36 hand grenade; 12 x tear gas canisters; 535 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition; 463 x rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and 27 x 9 mm rounds of ammunition
The rest are 99 x 5.56 mm rounds of ammunition; 1 x 12.7 mm round of ammunition and 527 x cartridges.
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by delishpot: 12:21pm
When will they raid ikorodu and carry badly away like This?
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by spartan117(m): 12:59pm
Hope dey get him.
So dat d clueless gov ortom will have peace of mind 2day and benue pple will be safe
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by unclezuma: 1:53pm
Good going...
But wait ooo did they just say G3 Machine Gun?
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by olylove: 1:54pm
Issoky
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by Category1: 1:54pm
We are washing the intermirar comittmention
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by tobtap: 1:54pm
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by spartan117(m): 1:55pm
..
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by LANDLORD72: 1:56pm
Hope they also captured boko haram leader alive?
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by Firefire(m): 1:56pm
Capture him dead or alive.
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by M2dX(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by Olivers(m): 1:57pm
Please Ade Basket is in Akure. Come and carry him.
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by SalamRushdie: 1:57pm
When will the go oit and capture the Fulani militia that has been killing Benue peoplw
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by PatrickOkunima(m): 2:00pm
G3 is not a machine gun. They meant to say MG 3 (A kind of GPMG, General Purpose Machine Gun)
unclezuma:
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by Afriifa(m): 2:01pm
Ghana must Go
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by yeman05(m): 2:01pm
Just get hold of him like this
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by oluseyiforjesus(m): 2:01pm
Hope is not uncle jerry, cos dis government any body not holding a Broom could be a terrorist
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by Jabioro: 2:01pm
Criminal @every corners..
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by Ichemiya(m): 2:02pm
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by Atiku2019: 2:03pm
Cool
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by Politicalapathy: 2:03pm
let hope their work shall not be in vain
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by unclezuma: 2:04pm
PatrickOkunima:
Usman shouldn't be making such mistakes bro there's a big gulf between a G3 and an MG-3
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 2:08pm
The suspect has a face I believe..this is just wrong. What if he's that _aboki_ that applied for a gateman position somewhere in Aba/Enugu/Onitsha?
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:11pm
End time
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by EmekaBlue(m): 2:13pm
c as dem over plenty for 1man
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by UnknownT: 2:15pm
Why Enugu division? Benue no get division wey dey cover dem?
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by ransomed: 2:15pm
Officer please, include Jerry Gana. He terrorizes us with his eloquence and lies . He causes more division between Makarfi camp and Ali Modu sheriff camp.
|Re: Soldiers Move To Capture Terrorist ‘Gana’ Alive by benuejosh(m): 2:19pm
since suswam has been caught, Gana is not far from being caught as well. they both are like 5&6
