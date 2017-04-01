Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos (5582 Views)

The massive building was brought down with police operatives on ground to provide security.



Source; The war against crime and criminality in Kogi State took another turn today following the demolition of the fortress in Odu owned by the armed robber and kidnapper Zakari Yau known for terrorizing Kogi east. According to the chief press secretary to Kogi State Governor, Petra Onyegbule, who was on site during the demolition, there are 11 pedestrian gates in the building excluding the main gate.The massive building was brought down with police operatives on ground to provide security.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/fotress-of-notorious-kidnapper-with-11.html

Kogi sef ehnnm 2 Likes

Level it.. and let government take over the land.. 1 Like

11 gates. Waoooo amazing. 1 Like

laudable

You fight terror, that's commendable. But how about the terror U unleash on Kogites in d name of unending screening and non-payment of salaries? Reopen Kogi tertiary institutions and pay workers their 14months outstanding salaries... Until then, you are no different from the terror you fight. 13 Likes 1 Share

11 gates ke!. Na waa o

Kudos to kogi state government for this effort at stopping kidnappings in kogi state.

This country ehhhh... 4 Likes

11gates?



But I keep seeing one gate all through. 3 Likes

Nawaoo, so Na under bamboo house the kidnapper dey live.... And it's tagged as a fortress 1 Like

This country taya me

Where are the Gates

same pics...where are the gates?

bros if you look well you will see that house is under construction..abi you never see house way dey under construction before..?



now this is a lesson to all of you blessing "tappers"..all of you that tap into blessing that you don't know the source..continue tapping oo..



you see people flaunting their wealth but you dont know the source...one day breeze go blow we go see fowl nyash bros if you look well you will see that house is under construction..abi you never see house way dey under construction before..?now this is a lesson to all of you blessing "tappers"..all of you that tap into blessing that you don't know the source..continue tapping oo..you see people flaunting their wealth but you dont know the source...one day breeze go blow we go see fowl nyash

Criminality doesn't pay

in terms of crime after igboland na kogi next

So, this is what they call mansion in kogi??

Where is the massive building? This mud house? Methinks mediocrity is synonymous with Kogi sha, but when you remember this state produced somebody like late SB Awoniyi,David Jeminewon et.al one will hold his /her peace and concluded that it's these individuals that has cognitive deficiency!

Lol! Fortress indeed

TPAND:

11 gates. Waoooo amazing. what's amazing about 11 gates? what's amazing about 11 gates?