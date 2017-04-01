₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by informant001: 3:50pm
The war against crime and criminality in Kogi State took another turn today following the demolition of the fortress in Odu owned by the armed robber and kidnapper Zakari Yau known for terrorizing Kogi east. According to the chief press secretary to Kogi State Governor, Petra Onyegbule, who was on site during the demolition, there are 11 pedestrian gates in the building excluding the main gate.
The massive building was brought down with police operatives on ground to provide security.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/fotress-of-notorious-kidnapper-with-11.html
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by informant001: 3:50pm
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by zadok60: 3:51pm
Kogi sef ehnnm
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by informant001: 3:54pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by Jabioro: 3:59pm
Level it.. and let government take over the land..
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by TPAND: 4:01pm
11 gates. Waoooo amazing.
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by sotadegrt(m): 4:02pm
laudable
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by princeSammyz: 4:09pm
You fight terror, that's commendable. But how about the terror U unleash on Kogites in d name of unending screening and non-payment of salaries? Reopen Kogi tertiary institutions and pay workers their 14months outstanding salaries... Until then, you are no different from the terror you fight.
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by Ehinmola(m): 5:05pm
11 gates ke!. Na waa o
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by brunofarad(m): 6:30pm
Kudos to kogi state government for this effort at stopping kidnappings in kogi state.
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by Arsenalholic(m): 6:30pm
This country ehhhh...
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by PapiSmith: 6:30pm
11gates?
But I keep seeing one gate all through.
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by daamazing(m): 6:31pm
Nawaoo, so Na under bamboo house the kidnapper dey live.... And it's tagged as a fortress
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by WebSurfer(m): 6:32pm
This country taya me
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by Chamboor(m): 6:32pm
Where are the Gates
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by ricsman(m): 6:33pm
same pics...where are the gates?
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by realestniggah: 6:34pm
daamazing:
bros if you look well you will see that house is under construction..abi you never see house way dey under construction before..?
now this is a lesson to all of you blessing "tappers"..all of you that tap into blessing that you don't know the source..continue tapping oo..
you see people flaunting their wealth but you dont know the source...one day breeze go blow we go see fowl nyash
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by Ngasky(m): 6:35pm
Criminality doesn't pay
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by SmartMugu: 6:35pm
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by YonkijiSappo: 6:35pm
ZEKERIYAU
Lol
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by cathodekazim: 6:35pm
dunno y
in terms of crime after igboland na kogi next
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by tellwisdom: 6:40pm
So, this is what they call mansion in kogi??
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by OYAY(m): 6:41pm
Where is the massive building? This mud house? Methinks mediocrity is synonymous with Kogi sha, but when you remember this state produced somebody like late SB Awoniyi,David Jeminewon et.al one will hold his /her peace and concluded that it's these individuals that has cognitive deficiency!
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by daamazing(m): 6:43pm
realestniggah:should an uncompleted building be called a fortress? And how will he live there?
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 6:46pm
Hmm
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by smartty68(m): 6:46pm
Lol! Fortress indeed
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 6:47pm
TPAND:what's amazing about 11 gates?
|Re: Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos by asatemple(f): 6:50pm
The truth is that, i dont understand this news
