In a "see no evil or hear no evil" the New Ghetto Senegal has been demolished by Youths of Okigwe, Imo State. In admiration of this act, one of the residents of the city Uchechukw Ezealor said

"Those ashawo house by Roadsaftey office good if them call me I go follow go scarther dem nonsense people dirty place all of the harlots their are infected with AIDS i swear to God is a dirty place thank God Okigwe go better one day i believe."



With the attendant high level of cultism and social vices, the have been calls by the residents of the city to have the shanties demolished in order for sanity to return.







Bad market for immoralities .



There are other meaningful ventures you can engage in for livelihood, prostitution is not an option ..



It's a sin against your own body and a sin against God !!



Quote me and be saved!!



See them even brother Mathew wey follow prostitute enter last night follow them dey break house 12 Likes

If we check am well, same people destroying are those patronizing them 5 Likes

But why is the government destroying our main source of income? Is this a plan to reduce our IGR? Buhari why? Why do you hate us so much?

STDs are real 1 Like

Hypocrites! The same men who sleep with their maids and their neighbors' wives are the ones sweating here like mad dogs. Prostitution is sin against the body, agreed. Equally, corruption is sin against humanity. Sin na sin. After this demolition, I hope they go and demolish the state's House of Assembly...ndi anuofia! 4 Likes

Bad market for the owners

very disgusting place

The punna dem 4 here don tire boiz..dey need somerhing nyc..i mean something nyc..the thing wey dey annoy these guys be say d place no fine and d OKPPO dem don increase price..na buhari cause all dis tinz sha 3 Likes 1 Share

See dem.... Deputy Jesus dem.

Shey because Dem no give una free fcvk?

free sex can result to free sickness





I hope the fight is not only against prostitution.



Fighting prostitution and leaving robbery, kidnapping, extorting to thrive is yet not good enough.



Good move! ∆







some people biz is just ruined.... who are to be blamed?





We will not take it 1 Like

Righteousness exalts a nation, Sin is a reproach to the people. Good move. Let the movement continue

Just increased unemployment to the unemployed once 1 Like

When a state has more hotels than industries.

Idiots. The girls no send broke niggas like them, na to destroy the place con be the best option.



Anyway good move. Last last na draw the match end.



No winner no loser

. Let the jungle dwellers keep to their jungle, abeg! Make dem no let dem come SW ooo.. Let the jungle dwellers keep to their jungle, abeg! 1 Like

so many diseases abide in their bodies as a result of nakèd sex

