₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,511 members, 3,476,058 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 06:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation (239 Views)
Woman Accused Of Transforming Into An Owl In Lagos (Photos) / Andrew Ejimadu Arrested In Zambia For Sleeping With A Minor. Photos / Zimbabwe Blocks Chris Okafor, Nigerian Prophet Who Said Mugabe Would Die (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation by dainformant(m): 4:57pm
Reports making the rounds online have it that controversial Nigerian Prophet Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as SEER 1 of Christ Freedom Ministries in Zambia has been deported by immigration authorities. The prophet was reportedly deported on an Ethiopian Airlines Aircraft from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe in Ndola.
Prophet Andrew and his brother Cleopas were arrested last year but later acquitted for defiling and raping a girl minor in Zambia. This is one of the many controversies which have trailed the cleric.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/controversial-nigerian-prophet-seer-1.html
See previous thread of his arrest >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/3226126/andrew-ejimadu-arrested-zambia-sleeping#47532324
|Re: Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation by modestofynest(m): 5:17pm
Why won't dey have a feed day when majority of Africans are illiterates and the educated ones are still chained in religious slavery because they wr colonized for their infant stage, run a survey of the country that visit Israel & Saudi arabia for pilgrimage how many times u done hear say states in USA load people for plane carry go their for pilgrimage or Britain na we Africans every year it's so pathetic u know
|Re: Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:17pm
Another bunch of demons in robes
|Re: Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation by hopefulLandlord: 5:38pm
Chai!!!
|Re: Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation by An2elect2(f): 5:44pm
If that's the "prophet" above, I wont be surprised if he is indeed guilty. People engulfed in materialism can do anything.
Tares everywhere.
|Re: Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation by neoOduduwa: 6:47pm
.
|Re: Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation by AshiwajuFoward: 6:48pm
Ejimadu nna wwhhhyyy?? ?? Whhyyyyy Ejimadu wwhhyyyyyyy?
|Re: Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation by smartty68(m): 6:49pm
Them don start again
|Re: Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation by PapiSmith: 6:49pm
|Re: Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation by CriticMaestro: 6:49pm
q
|Re: Andrew Ejimadu SEER 1 Deported From Zambia Over Rape Accusation by Shelloween(m): 6:49pm
Konji no get religion
(0) (Reply)
Holy Trinity Church Loan Finance Firm===apply For Urgent Loan / Religious Affiliations Of The Mods? / Review Of The "10 Things The Bible Never Said About Creation" By Kingebukasblog
Viewing this topic: lavita2(f), haildeji, breadtom, wawale, jbl007(m), guttentag(m), Burch(m), bambech, Holywizard(m), xceptionael(f), 2tek, neoOduduwa, AheadMarket(m), cashkid, chimere66, dyze, joewhale, Varys, staffingx, Bakbillz44(m), Organs(m), Ningi2020(m), ofegge73(m), fxbable, MaleoPearls(m), adebimpeatunram(f), geonath(m), femi4(m), kudosamass(m), IbnIslam(m), Roland17(m), smartty68(m), Kingidris(m), luchee(f), hopara1(m), flexyonline, zantama05(m), Jajayi, mazimee(m), Adebammm(m), ulmaukpong(m), Nempi(m), tjcoded, papshaun, EmyPapis(m), degreat11(m), arikibe, easiest(m), goshen26, damibigmo(m), OnowuOra(m), bayinq25(m), henrypromise, Shelloween(m), herkeem, CriticMaestro, Murjem, rayenigma, rabonni(m), Israelfx2(m), peteredo, popsyleo1, seyilabi(m), Forzs, iranlola, olenyi(m), delkinz(m) and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2