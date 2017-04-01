



Prophet Andrew and his brother Cleopas were arrested last year but later acquitted for defiling and raping a girl minor in Zambia. This is one of the many controversies which have trailed the cleric.



See previous thread of his arrest >>>> Reports making the rounds online have it that controversial Nigerian Prophet Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as SEER 1 of Christ Freedom Ministries in Zambia has been deported by immigration authorities. The prophet was reportedly deported on an Ethiopian Airlines Aircraft from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe in Ndola.Prophet Andrew and his brother Cleopas were arrested last year but later acquitted for defiling and raping a girl minor in Zambia. This is one of the many controversies which have trailed the cleric.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/controversial-nigerian-prophet-seer-1.html See previous thread of his arrest >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/3226126/andrew-ejimadu-arrested-zambia-sleeping#47532324