



Every office has that one person who just can’t stop talking and the entire office avoids him/her like a plague. Office blabbermouths not only drive people around them crazy and get very wicked nicknames, they could also hurt their careers in the process.



Many people are actually not aware that they talk too much, so it is possible for you to be one of them and not even know it.



Could I be the office chatterbox no one can stand? Am I being a nuisance to my coworkers? How do I find out?



Here are five signs to look out for:



1. You do most of the talking



If you are the one that usually initiates conversations or often the only one talking, the chances are high that you are blah blah blabberish and your coworkers can’t just deal.



2. When you talk to people they always seem impatient



When you talk to your coworkers, do they tap their fingers continuously? Glance at their watch endlessly? Look distressed or distracted? If you are talking to someone and the person constantly glazes over and looks like he’d rather be anywhere but here listening to you ramble on. Then it is because you talk too much and he is just not interested.



3. Everyone around you always appears serious



If everywhere you look you find someone with earbuds stuffed into their ears, or they quickly act busy whenever you approach that means they are definitely trying to avoid you.



4. You can’t answer a simple question in just one or two sentences



If your answers are more of a story than just a simple answer, you are truly a blabber mouth. For example – Someone asks you what the time is and instead of telling him/her what the time is exactly, you go ahead and tell a story of how you heard Jason tell Patty that the time was 12 pm. Pheww! That is annoying.



5. You are the “I KNOW IT ALL” person



You are a blabber mouth if you are that person that thinks he knows everything or always has something to say about any and everything. You always sound like you are the professional or have firsthand insight into every subject that comes up during discussions.





Oh my, this is really me! What do I do? Hey do not panic, just read further to learn how to control it.



Unlearning an unwanted habitual behavior is actually not an easy task. It takes time, impulse control and lots of practice to get rid of.



However, these few tips will help you get it under control:



- Be more of a listener than a talker

- Allow coworkers to kick off discussions with you more often than you do

- Choose your words wisely

- If you don’t have anything relevant to say, then it is best to zip your mouth shut

- Be alert and take on cues. If you are talking to someone and he/she gives you a dismissive body language, take it as a hint to stop talking. If it is that important, then send a mail.







