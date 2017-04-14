₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by cyndyzuriks(f): 4:57pm On Apr 13
Ryan talks too much, my ears hurt! Whenever he is approaching, I bury my head in my computer and pretend to be busy. For me, getting to the lunch room and seeing Ryan there means the lunch room is out of bounds until he is done. Is this how your coworkers feel about you?
Every office has that one person who just can’t stop talking and the entire office avoids him/her like a plague. Office blabbermouths not only drive people around them crazy and get very wicked nicknames, they could also hurt their careers in the process.
Many people are actually not aware that they talk too much, so it is possible for you to be one of them and not even know it.
Could I be the office chatterbox no one can stand? Am I being a nuisance to my coworkers? How do I find out?
Here are five signs to look out for:
1. You do most of the talking
If you are the one that usually initiates conversations or often the only one talking, the chances are high that you are blah blah blabberish and your coworkers can’t just deal.
2. When you talk to people they always seem impatient
When you talk to your coworkers, do they tap their fingers continuously? Glance at their watch endlessly? Look distressed or distracted? If you are talking to someone and the person constantly glazes over and looks like he’d rather be anywhere but here listening to you ramble on. Then it is because you talk too much and he is just not interested.
3. Everyone around you always appears serious
If everywhere you look you find someone with earbuds stuffed into their ears, or they quickly act busy whenever you approach that means they are definitely trying to avoid you.
4. You can’t answer a simple question in just one or two sentences
If your answers are more of a story than just a simple answer, you are truly a blabber mouth. For example – Someone asks you what the time is and instead of telling him/her what the time is exactly, you go ahead and tell a story of how you heard Jason tell Patty that the time was 12 pm. Pheww! That is annoying.
5. You are the “I KNOW IT ALL” person
You are a blabber mouth if you are that person that thinks he knows everything or always has something to say about any and everything. You always sound like you are the professional or have firsthand insight into every subject that comes up during discussions.
Oh my, this is really me! What do I do? Hey do not panic, just read further to learn how to control it.
Unlearning an unwanted habitual behavior is actually not an easy task. It takes time, impulse control and lots of practice to get rid of.
However, these few tips will help you get it under control:
- Be more of a listener than a talker
- Allow coworkers to kick off discussions with you more often than you do
- Choose your words wisely
- If you don’t have anything relevant to say, then it is best to zip your mouth shut
- Be alert and take on cues. If you are talking to someone and he/she gives you a dismissive body language, take it as a hint to stop talking. If it is that important, then send a mail.
2 Likes
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by maryannn: 5:01pm On Apr 13
kai i have one colleague like this especially number 4. mehn i wish i can send this thing to her.
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by Sharon6(f): 7:17am
If I send this to someone, she won't talk to me again. She can talk for Africa... Lol
1 Like
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by Turks: 7:17am
Will anyone ever admit it?
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by mhisbliss(f): 7:17am
the funny thing about blabber mouths is, they can't help it, you see them lamenting "this mouth go put me for trouble one day" but they'll not stop being a blabber mouth
2 Likes
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by ihatebuhari(f): 7:17am
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by zicoraads(m): 7:17am
A name comes to mind
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by Tazdroid(m): 7:18am
maryannn:troublemaking early in za morring
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by nmreports: 7:18am
There is this guy at work... Don't just say personal stuff around him.
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by alsudaes1(m): 7:18am
maryannn:
I have one too, will be praying and wishing someone or something crops up to disrupt the conversation
It's like every office is blessed with such
BiafranBushBoy:
But that would be quite embarrassing to the fellow considering how close they are to you
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by san316(m): 7:19am
Terrible kinda ppl. They even hv mouth odor most times
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by Notion(m): 7:19am
Some people just can't do without talking and some female are found guilty of this more...
1 Like
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by kushfc(m): 7:19am
Chai op is on point. I have one in my church, he just can't close his mouth for a second.
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by chimah3(m): 7:20am
No, i don't blab.
I'm an express Fvcker! I'm fvcking my boss tonight
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by BiafranBushBoy(m): 7:21am
They can talk for Africa
Whoever invented the earpiece is the real MVP
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by maverickdude(m): 7:21am
When ure faced with a talkative who mouths off rapidly and randomly, a good earpiece is usually d solution
1 Like
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by maverickdude(m): 7:23am
some people can talk sotey,u would think thats the only thing they came into this world to do
1 Like
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by Fineglo: 7:28am
mhisbliss:
Its a lie they can't say everything, hers she told you all the secret things she has done.
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by chidozeze(m): 7:30am
The problem with these type of people is that, even if you tired or uninterested they will continue to talk endlessly.and they gossip alot like hell.
1 Like
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by BiafranBushBoy(m): 7:38am
alsudaes1:
Well sometimes... they may not be talking to you personally . Just blabbing over everything. From family to finance to romance... just about everything.
I keep calm and tuck my earpiece inside my ears. When she sees that... she knows it is time to stop!!
1 Like
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by Bisjosh(f): 7:41am
Such people wear me out
I avoid them and if they try to approach i use my weapon (bad mouth)
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by Cusan: 7:42am
rottenPussy:
Immaturity at its peak!
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by Bisjosh(f): 7:43am
san316:
Oh lawdy lawdy
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by stubbornman(m): 7:55am
Blabber Nation
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by Kobicove(m): 7:56am
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by Mznaett(f): 7:58am
Omg! This is m*
|Re: Are You The Dreaded Blabber Mouth In Your Office? by Idydarling(f): 8:01am
hmmmm
