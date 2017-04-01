₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by popesam1(m): 8:08pm
Balogun Ayodeji Ibrahim popularly known as wizkid react to the money EFCC found in a house in Ikoyi. The
daddy yo crooner in a series of tweet said, 42 million for the akkant ooooo! Jesuuuu!
https://adeenewsblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/04/42-million-for-account-ooo-wizkid-react.html?m=1
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by Omagago(m): 8:08pm
dis efcc guy abi banker don suffer. a new meme is here
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by WebSurfer(m): 8:10pm
josephine123:
i dey tell you
how them dey carry this money sef dey shock everybody..
When wizkid realizes that some people are the real bloody millionaires and billionaires
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by Angeleena(f): 8:11pm
as in eeh,them no dey fear God...these silly politicians are refined, terrorists... only God knows, how people are starving and dropping dead,due to their heartless nature...
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by josephine123: 8:12pm
lol...a whistleblower will soon buy house in banana island .. 2.5% for the akkant ooo.. wizzy
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by Homeboiy(m): 8:30pm
God maka y?
see moni dey waste n me no even see moni buy easter chicken
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by decatalyst(m): 8:31pm
So some people actually have the liver to steal this quantum of money?
Wait, how do they sleep at night? Them no dey fear God?
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by coolesmile: 8:47pm
Dead country
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by anotherydz(m): 8:56pm
But these musicians dey always sing like say na endless money dem get. E dey shout untop 42M
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by kings09(m): 9:52pm
Soon u go see efe reacts, bobrisky reacts n dis country only keeps reacting "online"
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by Donkaz(m): 9:53pm
wizkid don turn chemical wey dey react
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by okadoo: 9:53pm
Corruption every where
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by hardywaltz(m): 9:53pm
I have created more Millionaires than any regime - GEJ
And we thot he was joking....
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by crispus09(m): 9:54pm
show m d money
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by yemmy66: 9:54pm
The EFCC are bounce of theives, I pray We get away from those criminals hands
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by yourexcellency: 9:54pm
Wizkid stay away from hard drugs
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by AntiWailer: 9:54pm
That is why we said NO to PDP and Jonathan again.
They legalized stealing.
So much cash.
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by repogirl(f): 9:55pm
Clean hundred dollar bills for that matter!
Even Babanla Wizkid respect the loot. Chai! Diarrisgod!
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by burkingx(f): 9:55pm
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by ogzille(m): 9:55pm
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by GloriaNinja(f): 9:55pm
WEIRD
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by MVLOX(m): 9:55pm
I nid to dey check uncompleted buildings and empty houses... Who knws me self go see millions
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by TUNSBOYLE(m): 9:55pm
I JUST DEY ENTER NAIJA ABEG WATIN DEY HAPPEN FOR HEER
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by paskyboy: 9:55pm
Irrelevant post
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by afolwalex20(m): 9:56pm
No b dollar I dey c so
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by famurewad: 9:56pm
Lol ... I got more than that
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by Mopolchi: 9:56pm
I tire ooo. No wonder efcc dey press them well well
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by generalorot(m): 9:56pm
anotherydz:42 million dollars bro.. Calculate that in naira.. Even u yaself will piss for body
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by Pebcak: 9:57pm
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by sumtin4sure(m): 9:57pm
9ja báwo...
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by 6toolz: 9:57pm
MVLOX:guy I de with you ooo.. Na my new hustle be that# checking of uncompleted building
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi by Lilymax(f): 9:57pm
Heartlessness at one of its many peaks
