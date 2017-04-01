Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi (9621 Views)

daddy yo crooner in a series of tweet said, 42 million for the akkant ooooo! Jesuuuu!





Balogun Ayodeji Ibrahim popularly known as wizkid react to the money EFCC found in a house in Ikoyi. The daddy yo crooner in a series of tweet said, 42 million for the akkant ooooo! Jesuuuu!

dis efcc guy abi banker don suffer. a new meme is here 9 Likes

josephine123:

lol...a whistleblower will soon buy house in banana island .. 2.5% for the akkant ooo.. wizzy

i dey tell you



how them dey carry this money sef dey shock everybody..





When wizkid realizes that some people are the real bloody millionaires and billionaires i dey tell youWhen wizkid realizes that some people are the real bloody millionaires and billionaires 7 Likes

as in eeh,them no dey fear God...these silly politicians are refined, terrorists... only God knows, how people are starving and dropping dead,due to their heartless nature... 3 Likes

lol...a whistleblower will soon buy house in banana island .. 2.5% for the akkant ooo.. wizzy 13 Likes

God maka y?



see moni dey waste n me no even see moni buy easter chicken





Wait, how do they sleep at night? Them no dey fear God? So some people actually have the liver to steal this quantum of money?Wait, how do they sleep at night? Them no dey fear God? 1 Like

Dead country

But these musicians dey always sing like say na endless money dem get. E dey shout untop 42M

Soon u go see efe reacts, bobrisky reacts n dis country only keeps reacting "online" 1 Like

wizkid don turn chemical wey dey react

Corruption every where

I have created more Millionaires than any regime - GEJ



And we thot he was joking.... 23 Likes 3 Shares

show m d money

The EFCC are bounce of theives, I pray We get away from those criminals hands











Wizkid stay away from hard drugs

That is why we said NO to PDP and Jonathan again.



They legalized stealing.



So much cash. 2 Likes

Clean hundred dollar bills for that matter!



Even Babanla Wizkid respect the loot. Chai! Diarrisgod! 1 Like

WEIRD

I nid to dey check uncompleted buildings and empty houses... Who knws me self go see millions 2 Likes

I JUST DEY ENTER NAIJA ABEG WATIN DEY HAPPEN FOR HEER

Irrelevant post

No b dollar I dey c so

Lol ... I got more than that

I tire ooo. No wonder efcc dey press them well well 2 Likes

anotherydz:

But these musicians dey always sing like say na endless money dem get. E dey shout untop 42M 42 million dollars bro.. Calculate that in naira.. Even u yaself will piss for body 42 million dollars bro.. Calculate that in naira.. Even u yaself will piss for body 5 Likes

9ja báwo...

MVLOX:

I nid to dey check uncompleted buildings and empty houses... Who knws me self go see millions guy I de with you ooo.. Na my new hustle be that# checking of uncompleted building guy I de with you ooo.. Na my new hustle be that# checking of uncompleted building