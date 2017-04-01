₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by AlexReports(m): 9:24pm
The Chief Security Officer of Ex- President Goodluck Jonathan, Gordon Obua Is Dead. According exclusive reports, the former security chief died about 2 hours ago from heart attack.
....more details loading.
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Oma307: 9:27pm
Rip
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Repairnigeria(m): 9:29pm
God
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Dottore: 9:42pm
Na wao
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by pyyxxaro: 9:42pm
Heart attack
Hope Whistle blowers never locate e house
R.I.P
3 Likes
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by evy1(m): 9:42pm
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by burkingx(f): 9:42pm
: ...
Abi na em money EFCC catch for Ikoyi ni ?
10 Likes
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Noblesoul123: 9:42pm
Hmmmm
Life!
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by nairascores: 9:42pm
RIP sir
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Billyonaire: 9:42pm
Taken out ?
3 Likes
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by mira4u(f): 9:42pm
O
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Tazdroid(m): 9:43pm
Sad. Sympathy to the bereaved family
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by cidieschat(m): 9:43pm
Rip Sir..... The life na Vanity
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Trapnews: 9:43pm
We all die someday... RIP
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Tazdroid(m): 9:43pm
Billyonaire:
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by kings09(m): 9:43pm
Is dis ordinary? Anyways, I hope sarrki, madridguy n related bmc zombies r hapi
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by josephine123: 9:43pm
damn.. rip
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by izzou(m): 9:44pm
cidieschat:
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Garrithe1st: 9:44pm
Rip..
Only God can give and take life.
I hope those wishing PMB dead remember that anyone can go at any time.
1 Like
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Tazdroid(m): 9:44pm
hprizon:
lordimmaogidi:
Awon wayray
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by hprizon(m): 9:44pm
if he looted our money, no RIP for him mehn
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Newbiee: 9:45pm
Eyyah!!
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Lanretoye(m): 9:45pm
dead men don't count...rip to him,still thinking about the recovered from15.bn
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by lordimmaogidi(m): 9:45pm
Buhari govt has killed this man,via there so called witch hunting and chasing shadows
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Trustme2(m): 9:45pm
What is in this life sef
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by tit(f): 9:46pm
This is the fate of all zoogerians.
Next time if you get power, use it well.
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by spafu(m): 9:47pm
Rip
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by MykOnyxo(m): 9:47pm
burkingx:na wetin come my mind too be that oo
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by burkingx(f): 9:48pm
lordimmaogidi:.....
1 Like
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by VickyRotex(f): 9:48pm
Trustme2:
It's Ephemeral!
|Re: Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack by Garrithe1st: 9:48pm
tit:
lordimmaogidi:
Hmm..
I just feel like calling you FOOLS but I won't .
3 Likes 1 Share
