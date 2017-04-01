Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gordon Obua Is Dead! Jonathan's Ex CSO Dies Of Heart Attack (7665 Views)

....more details loading.



http://www.alexreports.info/2017/04/breaking-news-cso-to-former-president.html?m=0

Follow IG: @alexreports ‎The Chief Security Officer of Ex- President Goodluck Jonathan, Gordon Obua Is Dead. According exclusive reports, the former security chief died about 2 hours ago from heart attack.....more details loading.Follow IG: @alexreports

Hope Whistle blowers never locate e house







Hope Whistle blowers never locate e house

Abi na em money EFCC catch for Ikoyi ni ? ...Abi na em money EFCC catch for Ikoyi ni ? 10 Likes

RIP 1 Like

Taken out ? 3 Likes

Sad. Sympathy to the bereaved family

Rip Sir..... The life na Vanity

We all die someday... RIP

Taken out ?

Is dis ordinary? Anyways, I hope sarrki, madridguy n related bmc zombies r hapi

damn.. rip

Is he the owner of the 15billion?







Only God can give and take life.



I hope those wishing PMB dead remember that anyone can go at any time.



Only God can give and take life. I hope those wishing PMB dead remember that anyone can go at any time.

if he looted our money, no RIP for him mehn

Buhari govt has killed this man,via there so called witch hunting and chasing shadows

if he looted our money, no RIP for him mehn

dead men don't count...rip to him,still thinking about the recovered from15.bn

Buhari govt has killed this man,via there so called witch hunting and chasing shadows

What is in this life sef

This is the fate of all zoogerians.

Next time if you get power, use it well.

na wetin come my mind too be that oo

Buhari govt has killed this man,via there so called witch hunting and chasing shadows

What is in this life sef

It's Ephemeral!