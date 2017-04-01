₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by JamieHotSource: 11:10am
Nollywood Actress and Alleged Mistress to Tonto Dikeh's Husband, Rosaline Meurer shared this pictures displaying her sexiness.
She however used this medium to encourage people and share words of encouragements to her followers.
She wrote: Good morning lovers!! Every morning is a wonderful blessing. Either cloudy or sunny, it stands for hope. Giving us another start at what we call LIFE. If you're awake, you are blessed. Life is a priceless gift. Appreciate every minute of it. Wish you all an amazing day full of laughter and blessings. #goodmorning #flashbackfriday #attentionmagng #blessed #favored #gifted #fbf #everythingrosy #rosykisses #QueenOfAllQueens
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by olayinka807: 11:16am
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by Doctorfitz(m): 11:18am
Destiny collectors una don come again... Buh....
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by conductor1: 11:25am
Hmmm. See the uncensored ones: http://www.somtoo.com/2017/04/oh-my-mr-churchills-alleged-sidechic.html
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:38am
ishowdotgmail:
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by abujaArchitect(m): 11:39am
Weh done Mah
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by josephine123: 11:39am
Husband snatcher
8 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by CaroLyner(f): 11:44am
Market must sell
12 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by AgbenuAnna(f): 1:25pm
when will they start showing us how intelligent they are?
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by policy12: 1:26pm
....hmmm
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by IMASTEX: 1:26pm
Okay
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by Omagago(m): 1:26pm
I am sorry Tontoh Dike.
To God be the glory kawai.
4 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by MustiizRaja: 1:26pm
that big nyash issokay
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by PapiSmith: 1:26pm
Some stupìd air head illiterates forming feminists will get angry when you say most Ladies are just for sexual pleasure.
Look at this hoe and tell me what you see
17 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by holluwai(m): 1:26pm
Make we no lie she reach to collect wife wey no stand well. Kilode!??!
2 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by warriorPedigree: 1:26pm
so husband snatchers are now celebs. smh
5 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by unclezuma: 1:26pm
[Insert Favourite GIF]
That's why it's on FP...nothing else ...
8 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by tellwisdom: 1:27pm
I didn't learn anything
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by Lilymax(f): 1:27pm
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by ThomasBuckley: 1:27pm
thanku
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:27pm
When I heard bathroom, my thoughts are "unclothedness"...... so disappointed with what I saw
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by ChuzzyBlog: 1:27pm
Truth be told, She's hot!
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by Moving4: 1:28pm
She is just catching her fun using d Tontoh Dikeh saga & becoming more & more famous while d media & bloggers are happy using dem to gain traffic dereby having a fat pocket....
3 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by Mopolchi: 1:28pm
Okay Churchill do quick come baff!
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by Defaramade(m): 1:29pm
Nollywood actress but I'm yet to see her in any nollywood movie, ok kontunu
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by cashreport: 1:29pm
unclezuma:
What sort of image is this na
Are u sure u not high on sachet ogogoro
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by Opakan2: 1:29pm
oh boy! ise yen ta lenu
They should keep tabs on Tonto make she no go jump inside lagoon.
This is hawt.. dayum!
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by Damilolababy(f): 1:30pm
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by sureheaven(m): 1:30pm
Na so
5 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Shares Photos In Bathroom by lifestyle1(m): 1:30pm
AgbenuAnna:
Nigeria don't value that
1 Like
