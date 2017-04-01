



She however used this medium to encourage people and share words of encouragements to her followers.



She wrote: Good morning lovers!! Every morning is a wonderful blessing. Either cloudy or sunny, it stands for hope. Giving us another start at what we call LIFE. If you're awake, you are blessed. Life is a priceless gift. Appreciate every minute of it. Wish you all an amazing day full of laughter and blessings. #goodmorning #flashbackfriday #attentionmagng #blessed #favored #gifted #fbf #everythingrosy #rosykisses #QueenOfAllQueens



https://www.instagram.com/p/BS3FCqNAxLD/?taken-by=rosymeurer





http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/rosy-meurer-shares-sultry-pictures.html Nollywood Actress and Alleged Mistress to Tonto Dikeh's Husband, Rosaline Meurer shared this pictures displaying her sexiness.She however used this medium to encourage people and share words of encouragements to her followers.She wrote: Good morning lovers!! Every morning is a wonderful blessing. Either cloudy or sunny, it stands for hope. Giving us another start at what we call LIFE. If you're awake, you are blessed. Life is a priceless gift. Appreciate every minute of it. Wish you all an amazing day full of laughter and blessings. #goodmorning #flashbackfriday #attentionmagng #blessed #favored #gifted #fbf #everythingrosy #rosykisses #QueenOfAllQueens