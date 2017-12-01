Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress (11103 Views)

Rosaline Meurer Shades Tonto Dikeh After She Claimed To Be Born Again? / Rosy Meurer And Olakunle Churchill Reply Trolls Blasting Them Because Of Tonto / Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





2 hours after Tonto released a promo clip for her reality show where she revealed she had a cosmetic surgery because she was extremely ashamed of her body, Rosy Meurer made the post below…



https://www.lailasblog.com/cosmetic-surgery-rosy-meurer-shades-/ Actress and alleged side chick of Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer, who Tonto Dikeh accused of being part of the reasons for her marriage crash has shaded her in a new Snapchat post.2 hours after Tonto released a promo clip for her reality show where she revealed she had a cosmetic surgery because she was extremely ashamed of her body, Rosy Meurer made the post below… 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't even know why Tonto is ashamed of her body. To me, she has a great body. 22 Likes

This irrelevant talentless husband snatching prostitute at it again? 39 Likes 4 Shares





Nice to know even your haters are fans So, the babe is following Tonto's posts on IG?Nice to know even your haters are fans 35 Likes 2 Shares

adadike281:

I don't even know why Tonto is ashamed of her body. To me, she has a great body. that's the thing with people. The things people love about you may not be what you love about yourself. that's the thing with people. The things people love about you may not be what you love about yourself. 6 Likes

Threebear:

This irrelevant talentless husband snatching prostitute at it again?

My friend shut up

She has a good point

Why bashing her

She's still more popular than you are

And bible says he without a sin should cast the first stone My friend shut upShe has a good pointWhy bashing herShe's still more popular than you areAnd bible says he without a sin should cast the first stone 19 Likes

Stegomiah:





My friend shut up

She has a good point

Why bashing her

She's still more popular than you are

And bible says he without a sin should cast the first stone

When you get home, tell the first person that opens the door for you "shut up "

Now get the hell away from my mention. When you get home, tell the first person that opens the door for you "shut up "Now get the hell away from my mention. 60 Likes 4 Shares

Threebear:



When you get home, tell the first person that opens the door for you "shut up "

Now get the hell away from my mention.

Lol,

I'm home already so except you the numbskull coming to knock on my door..... I'll gladly pass the message across

E pain am Lol,I'm home already so except you the numbskull coming to knock on my door..... I'll gladly pass the message acrossE pain am 15 Likes 1 Share

rosy the husband snatcher. shut your trap and stop being a fan. y always shading. Focus on your work and leave Tonto alone 8 Likes

How in the world is her post referring to Tonto Dike.



Did she even mention her name?.



Thread full of senseless bias from people that can't reason. 3 Likes

I don't even know Roseline M-e-u-e. . .



You see I can't even correctly spell her name.

Tonto's ex husband dodged a big ballistic missile. She's a mess. 1 Like

Where are the natural ladies now?

All these ladies are full of plastic body?

Nigerian ladies?



Before na bleaching creams

Bleached boobs

Bleached leg

Bleached face



but now



Plastic boobs

Plastic pussy

Plastic face 6 Likes

Tonto fvcked up, that's a prove of low self esteem. What's there to be ashamed of?



When mercy Johnson gave birth to her 3rd child, she totally lost her shape, but worked it back, besides she's a mother, she don't have any reason to be body shamed, even now she'll be more body shame because everyone will know that the banging body is fake.



She has given haters the zeal to drag you and bring up her failed marriage 4 Likes

And how is it Rosalines business if Tonto decides to alter her entire body . It's her body. She can do whatever she likes with it .

Btw, I think Tonto has a wonderful body tho 9 Likes

Aunty, show us your own nude and let's compare it with Tonto's after which we know who to laugh at. The surgery concern you?



Useless husband snatcher, una don succeed in making my sweet Tonto run mad. God will judge all of you. 6 Likes 2 Shares

shooo

Stegomiah:





Lol,

I'm home already so except you the numbskull coming to knock on my door..... I'll gladly pass the message across

E pain am You served it hot, no chill. maka why? You served it hot, no chill. maka why? 1 Like

Actress and alleged side chick of Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer, who Tonto Dikeh accused of being part of the reasons for her marriage crash has shaded her in a new Snapchat post.

Only sensible, will know that she is just trying to hype her reality show like Kim Kardashian and nothing more. I love her marketing skills



In Other News

Check Out The Photos Of The Woman Labelled As The Ugliest Woman In The World

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/viral-photos-of-woman-labelled-as.html Only sensible, will know that she is just trying to hype her reality show like Kim Kardashian and nothing more. I love her marketing skillsIn Other News 1 Like 1 Share

Threebear:



When you get home, tell the first person that opens the door for you "shut up "

Now get the hell away from my mention.

lmao lmao

Stegomiah:





My friend shut up

She has a good point

Why bashing her

She's still more popular than you are

And bible says he without a sin should cast the first stone



Crawl back into the abyss from whence you crawled out. Be gone. Crawl back into the abyss from whence you crawled out. Be gone. 7 Likes

Today na Tonto do cosmetics surgery, tomorrow go be boborisky

All in d name of fashion n beauty



Later we go de hear cancer of d skin.



N we go de pity u



Woman can u b satisfy wit what God give u



Everything in dat ur body must till fall down

It nature n u can't cheat it

What's my business with her,its the person that censored those pics i am looking for 1 Like

Tonto Dike should go off social media for a while biko

safarigirl:

So, the babe is following Tonto's posts on IG?



Nice to know even your haters are fans you've been yapping ceaselessly lately, whatzup with you bitch?

what makes her any different from you who have been following bitches alike on IG too? you've been yapping ceaselessly lately, whatzup with you bitch?what makes her any different from you who have been following bitches alike on IG too?

subtle on point shades from slim shady...





Appears Tonto dike has resigned to fate and now seeks relevance in something else after seeing how impossible redeeming her tarnished image is, by calling out Churchill everyday ... totally feels natural to count down to her next melt down.

K

Stegomiah:





My friend shut up

She has a good point

Why bashing her

She's still more popular than you are

And bible says he without a sin should cast the first stone



No abuse pls which one be your own or are you tonto dikeh? Smhh please tonto dikeh said and did all shoe could do Mbok make we rest joor No abuse pls which one be your own or are you tonto dikeh? Smhh please tonto dikeh said and did all shoe could do Mbok make we rest joor