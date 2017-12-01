₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Amagite: 9:05pm On Dec 19
Actress and alleged side chick of Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer, who Tonto Dikeh accused of being part of the reasons for her marriage crash has shaded her in a new Snapchat post.
2 hours after Tonto released a promo clip for her reality show where she revealed she had a cosmetic surgery because she was extremely ashamed of her body, Rosy Meurer made the post below…
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by adadike281(f): 9:14pm On Dec 19
I don't even know why Tonto is ashamed of her body. To me, she has a great body.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Threebear(m): 9:16pm On Dec 19
This irrelevant talentless husband snatching prostitute at it again?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by safarigirl(f): 9:32pm On Dec 19
So, the babe is following Tonto's posts on IG?
Nice to know even your haters are fans
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by safarigirl(f): 9:36pm On Dec 19
adadike281:that's the thing with people. The things people love about you may not be what you love about yourself.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Stegomiah(f): 9:41pm On Dec 19
Threebear:
My friend shut up
She has a good point
Why bashing her
She's still more popular than you are
And bible says he without a sin should cast the first stone
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Threebear(m): 9:43pm On Dec 19
Stegomiah:When you get home, tell the first person that opens the door for you "shut up "
Now get the hell away from my mention.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Stegomiah(f): 9:49pm On Dec 19
Threebear:
Lol,
I'm home already so except you the numbskull coming to knock on my door..... I'll gladly pass the message across
E pain am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by veeveejay(f): 10:14pm On Dec 19
rosy the husband snatcher. shut your trap and stop being a fan. y always shading. Focus on your work and leave Tonto alone
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by GraGra247: 10:23pm On Dec 19
How in the world is her post referring to Tonto Dike.
Did she even mention her name?.
Thread full of senseless bias from people that can't reason.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by MrHistorian: 10:57pm On Dec 19
I don't even know Roseline M-e-u-e. . .
You see I can't even correctly spell her name.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by olapluto(m): 10:59pm On Dec 19
Tonto's ex husband dodged a big ballistic missile. She's a mess.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by seunny4lif(m): 11:00pm On Dec 19
Where are the natural ladies now?
All these ladies are full of plastic body?
Nigerian ladies?
Before na bleaching creams
Bleached boobs
Bleached leg
Bleached face
but now
Plastic boobs
Plastic pussy
Plastic face
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Kekx(m): 11:00pm On Dec 19
Tonto fvcked up, that's a prove of low self esteem. What's there to be ashamed of?
When mercy Johnson gave birth to her 3rd child, she totally lost her shape, but worked it back, besides she's a mother, she don't have any reason to be body shamed, even now she'll be more body shame because everyone will know that the banging body is fake.
She has given haters the zeal to drag you and bring up her failed marriage
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by blackbeau1(f): 11:01pm On Dec 19
And how is it Rosalines business if Tonto decides to alter her entire body . It's her body. She can do whatever she likes with it .
Btw, I think Tonto has a wonderful body tho
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by CaptainJeffry: 11:01pm On Dec 19
Aunty, show us your own nude and let's compare it with Tonto's after which we know who to laugh at. The surgery concern you?
Useless husband snatcher, una don succeed in making my sweet Tonto run mad. God will judge all of you.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by mayowascholar: 11:01pm On Dec 19
shooo
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Ishanipepeye(f): 11:01pm On Dec 19
Stegomiah:You served it hot, no chill. maka why?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Ruggedfitness: 11:02pm On Dec 19
Actress and alleged side chick of Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer, who Tonto Dikeh accused of being part of the reasons for her marriage crash has shaded her in a new Snapchat post.
Only sensible, will know that she is just trying to hype her reality show like Kim Kardashian and nothing more. I love her marketing skills
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by aonag: 11:02pm On Dec 19
Threebear:
lmao
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by royalamour(m): 11:02pm On Dec 19
Stegomiah:
Crawl back into the abyss from whence you crawled out. Be gone.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Ussy4real(m): 11:03pm On Dec 19
Today na Tonto do cosmetics surgery, tomorrow go be boborisky
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by lost24: 11:03pm On Dec 19
All in d name of fashion n beauty
Later we go de hear cancer of d skin.
N we go de pity u
Woman can u b satisfy wit what God give u
Everything in dat ur body must till fall down
It nature n u can't cheat it
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by deco22(m): 11:03pm On Dec 19
What's my business with her,its the person that censored those pics i am looking for
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Radiant1020(f): 11:05pm On Dec 19
Tonto Dike should go off social media for a while biko
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Ishanipepeye(f): 11:05pm On Dec 19
safarigirl:you've been yapping ceaselessly lately, whatzup with you bitch?
what makes her any different from you who have been following bitches alike on IG too?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by punisha: 11:06pm On Dec 19
subtle on point shades from slim shady...
Appears Tonto dike has resigned to fate and now seeks relevance in something else after seeing how impossible redeeming her tarnished image is, by calling out Churchill everyday ... totally feels natural to count down to her next melt down.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by yemmy27: 11:07pm On Dec 19
K
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by gift2mfa(m): 11:07pm On Dec 19
Stegomiah:
No abuse pls which one be your own or are you tonto dikeh? Smhh please tonto dikeh said and did all shoe could do Mbok make we rest joor
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress by Ishanipepeye(f): 11:08pm On Dec 19
Radiant1020:Girlfriend come closer
