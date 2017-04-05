₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 14 April 2017
Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:44am
Details later!
Governor Godwin Obaseki’s election, has been upheld by the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, that sat in Benin on Friday.
Justice Ahmed Badamosi dismissed petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, declaring that it lacked merit.
The Tribunal also said that the reliance of the petitioners on the ticking of the name of a prospective voter on the left side of the voters’ register, to mark complete accreditation was only an administrative guideline for election officials.
According to the election tribunal, all the witnesses’ evidence only gave credence to the September 26, 2016 election.
According to Twitter user, @shina_pitta, there were wild celebrations and loud chants of “Obaseki” and “APC”, after the judgement was delivered.
Governor Obaseki responded by waving his party’s flag proudly and acknowledging greetings from the crowd.
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:44am
And The Future Is Officially Over... ! IPOB Yoots, How Makaetii?
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:45am
engineerboat as sighted in Edo State this Morning..
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by doctimonyeka(m): 11:58am
How does this news reduce the recession in Nigeria?
Obaseki kor Ishawuru ni...
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by genearts(m): 12:00pm
Victory for democracy.
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by LesbianBoy(m): 12:01pm
Nigeria is a joke
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by DropShot: 12:01pm
LiePods go cry today.
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by LesbianBoy(m): 12:04pm
OshiomOLE security men drove cameramen and election observers from where the inec officials where counting the votes while he (oshiomole) was inside with them and yet edo tribunal dismisses pdp case?
Joke of a country!
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by Homeboiy(m): 12:08pm
Ize iyamu is wasting his time
he cant even clear the grass in his papa compound
Road wey dey lead to him papa compound no too good
@erie community
Joker ize iyamu
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by LesbianBoy(m): 12:10pm
Meanwhile...
My people, see the OP battery life! And yet he supports this USELESS APC government! I thought he and his fellow apc supporters said since the "vegetable himself" took over, there has been "constant" power supply
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by fergie001(m): 12:18pm
LesbianBoy:
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by mustmust(m): 12:37pm
I pledge to nigeria my country.
I just came to recite the pledge
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by omenkaLives: 12:41pm
NgeneUkwenu:
NgeneUkwenu:Look atew.
You just don't wanna give LiePob miscreants to pour smelly spittle at the top of the thread.
Good one. Let them stay below, where they rightly belong in life.
Congrats to Obaseki.
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by Qmerit(m): 12:42pm
Hahahahaha I wan faint with laugh ooooo
How market Ipob/PDP agents??
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by olatade(m): 12:43pm
good news
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by wengerjay(m): 12:44pm
It's not unexpected
Our stolen money being spent on election tribunals.
Make Izeyamu go hide the remaining dollars, make i whistle blow am Abeg.
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by Qmerit(m): 12:46pm
LesbianBoy:. Hahahahahaha after the killing of more than 20 people in Rivers election by PDP and wike supreme court still said Wike won? Nawaaa. Joke of a Lesbianboy
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by Qmerit(m): 12:46pm
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by genearts(m): 12:49pm
LesbianBoy:No wonder you are called LiePOB yoot
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by PapaBrowne(m): 12:49pm
I hope it's true.
And I hope Obaseki wins.
The man is on point in all ramifications.
He will probably make the best governor in Nigeria.
In 4 months he has done more than what many have done in 2 years
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by Tazdroid(m): 12:50pm
LesbianBoy:But you probably live in it, that makes you a joker emeritus
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by Tazdroid(m): 12:51pm
doctimonyeka:no one talks about recession anymore because there really is none
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:10pm
omenkaLives:
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by doctimonyeka(m): 1:26pm
Tazdroid:No offence... Are you a nigerian?
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by EdCure: 1:33pm
Ize-iyamu stood no chance and had no case.
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by kropotkin2: 1:33pm
LesbianBoy:Oya cry
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by emeijeh(m): 1:34pm
PapaBrowne:
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by sauerr: 1:34pm
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by Franchise21(m): 1:35pm
Congrats to Obaseki... Just sighted their envoy at Kings Square celebrating d victory
OshoBaba!!! Yhu thu much
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by AnyibestDede(m): 1:35pm
K
Re: Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal by princedmiayer(m): 1:35pm
my people my people Election.. Election
