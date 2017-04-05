Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obaseki Wins At The Tribunal (6091 Views)

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s election, has been upheld by the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, that sat in Benin on Friday.





Justice Ahmed Badamosi dismissed petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, declaring that it lacked merit.



The Tribunal also said that the reliance of the petitioners on the ticking of the name of a prospective voter on the left side of the voters’ register, to mark complete accreditation was only an administrative guideline for election officials.



According to the election tribunal, all the witnesses’ evidence only gave credence to the September 26, 2016 election.



According to Twitter user, @shina_pitta, there were wild celebrations and loud chants of “Obaseki” and “APC”, after the judgement was delivered.



Governor Obaseki responded by waving his party’s flag proudly and acknowledging greetings from the crowd.





And The Future Is Officially Over... ! IPOB Yoots, How Makaetii? 26 Likes 2 Shares

engineerboat as sighted in Edo State this Morning.. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Obaseki kor Ishawuru ni... How does this news reduce the recession in NigeriaObaseki kor Ishawuru ni... 3 Likes

Victory for democracy. 2 Likes

Nigeria is a joke 2 Likes 1 Share





LiePods go cry today. 13 Likes

OshiomOLE security men drove cameramen and election observers from where the inec officials where counting the votes while he (oshiomole) was inside with them and yet edo tribunal dismisses pdp case?



Joke of a country! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Ize iyamu is wasting his time

he cant even clear the grass in his papa compound

Road wey dey lead to him papa compound no too good

@erie community



Joker ize iyamu 10 Likes 1 Share









My people, see the OP battery life! And yet he supports this USELESS APC government! I thought he and his fellow apc supporters said since the "vegetable himself" took over, there has been "constant" power supply Meanwhile...My people, see the OP battery life! And yet he supports this USELESS APC government! I thought he and his fellow apc supporters said since the "vegetable himself" took over, there has been "constant" power supply 7 Likes 2 Shares

LesbianBoy:

Meanwhile...







My people, see the OP battery life! And yet he supports this USELESS APC government! I thought he and his fellw apc supporters said since the "vegetable himself" took over, there has been "constant" power supply

7 Likes 1 Share

I pledge to nigeria my country.











I just came to recite the pledge

NgeneUkwenu:

NgeneUkwenu:

Lol Look atew.



You just don't wanna give LiePob miscreants to pour smelly spittle at the top of the thread.



Good one. Let them stay below, where they rightly belong in life.



Congrats to Obaseki. Look atew.You just don't wanna give LiePob miscreants to pour smelly spittle at the top of the thread.Good one. Let them stay below, where they rightly belong in life.Congrats to Obaseki. 11 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahaha I wan faint with laugh ooooo

How market Ipob/PDP agents?? 6 Likes

good news

It's not unexpected

Our stolen money being spent on election tribunals.

Make Izeyamu go hide the remaining dollars, make i whistle blow am Abeg. 5 Likes

LesbianBoy:

OshiomOLE security men drove cameramen and election observers from where the inec officials where counting the votes while he (oshiomole) was inside with them and yet edo tribunal dismisses pdp case?



Joke of a country! . Hahahahahaha after the killing of more than 20 people in Rivers election by PDP and wike supreme court still said Wike won? Nawaaa. Joke of a Lesbianboy . Hahahahahaha after the killing of more than 20 people in Rivers election by PDP and wike supreme court still said Wike won? Nawaaa. Joke of a Lesbianboy 11 Likes

LesbianBoy:

OshiomOLE security men drove cameramen and election observers from where the inec officials where counting the votes while he (oshiomole) was inside with them and yet edo tribunal dismisses pdp case?



Joke of a country! . Hahahahahaha after the killing of more than 20 people in Rivers election by PDP and wike supreme court still said Wike won? Nawaaa. . Hahahahahaha after the killing of more than 20 people in Rivers election by PDP and wike supreme court still said Wike won? Nawaaa. 2 Likes

LesbianBoy:

OshiomOLE security men drove cameramen and election observers from where the inec officials where counting the votes while he (oshiomole) was inside with them and yet edo tribunal dismisses pdp case?



Joke of a country! No wonder you are called LiePOB yoot No wonder you are called LiePOB yoot 7 Likes

I hope it's true.

And I hope Obaseki wins.

The man is on point in all ramifications.

He will probably make the best governor in Nigeria.

In 4 months he has done more than what many have done in 2 years 9 Likes

LesbianBoy:

Nigeria is a joke But you probably live in it, that makes you a joker emeritus But you probably live in it, that makes you a joker emeritus 1 Like

doctimonyeka:

How does this news reduce the recession in Nigeria ?







Obaseki kor Ishawuru ni... no one talks about recession anymore because there really is none no one talks about recession anymore because there really is none 2 Likes

omenkaLives:

Look atew.



You just don't wanna give LiePob miscreants to pour smelly spittle at the top of the thread.



Good one. Let them stay below, where they rightly belong in life.



Congrats to Obaseki.

2 Likes

Tazdroid:

no one talks about recession anymore because there really is none No offence... Are you a nigerian ? No offence... Are you a nigerian

Ize-iyamu stood no chance and had no case. 4 Likes

LesbianBoy:

OshiomOLE security men drove cameramen and election observers from where the inec officials where counting the votes while he (oshiomole) was inside with them and yet edo tribunal dismisses pdp case?



Joke of a country! Oya cry Oya cry 3 Likes

PapaBrowne:

I hope it's true.

And I hope Obaseki wins.

The man is on point in all ramifications.

He will probably make the best governor in Nigeria.

In 4 months he has done more than what many have done in 2 years 2 Likes 1 Share





OshoBaba!!! Yhu thu much Congrats to Obaseki... Just sighted their envoy at Kings Square celebrating d victoryOshoBaba!!! Yhu thu much 3 Likes 1 Share

