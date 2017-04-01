Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? (6319 Views)

Its funny when i heard people curse and blame Judas Iscariot, for betraying Jesus christ.



Though am not very good when it comes to scriptural reasoning.



But from what i heard and read from the bible, i believed it was the fulfilment of prophecy.



Remember the bible says, heaven and earth shall pass away , but no iota of my word shall pass way.



So whatever happen i believe, it was designed by God.



So my point now is , i don't think its right blaming Judas, its the fulfilment of prophecy!

Judas was the "lucky" guy that got to play the role of the bad guy 19 Likes 1 Share

God knows everything from the end to the beginning. For example, Enoch prophesied the coming of Jesus even before the birth of Noah! God knew that Judas would intentionally betray Jesus from the beginning.



God knows everything from the end to the beginning. For example, Enoch prophesied the coming of Jesus even before the birth of Noah! God knew that Judas would intentionally betray Jesus from the beginning.

Jesus actually gave Judas a chance to repent, when He told His disciples that one of them would betray Him. But he didn't. Even after betraying Jesus, Judas didn't seek for mercy-he hanged himself!

Judas has got loads of crimes he didn't answer to. He was the only Nigga the devil could use 4 Likes

Judas was not DESTINED BY GOD TO BETRAY JESUS.

Judas wasnt afraid to steal from Jesus and dat opened him to be used by d devil.

There was no prophesy about betrayal of Jesus until Jesus said so. And Jesus made his first statement about Judas wen he acknowledged dat Judas was a thief before he prophesied dat judas would betray him.

Assuming something bad has to happen to an evil man, God would never use a righteous man to execute it, he would make another evil man a vessel to d devil to carry out his plans.

Dat is why we shouldn't make ourselves available for devil to use 27 Likes 3 Shares

Then we shouldn't credit Christ for securing our salvation since it was a prophecy too? 3 Likes

Christianity is confusing, u know it 26 Likes 2 Shares

The prophecy didn't say that Judas will cause the death of Jesus. The bible said Jesus came to die for our sins. If Judas didn't betray Jesus, he still would have died through another way. Judas only allowed himself to be used by the Devil.



An excerpt from the bible



LUKE 17:1

"Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come!"

The prophecy didn't say that Judas will cause the death of Jesus. The bible said Jesus came to die for our sins. If Judas didn't betray Jesus, he still would have died through another way. Judas only allowed himself to be used by the Devil.

An excerpt from the bible

LUKE 17:1

"Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come!"

I swear ifa catch Judas enh! , if I mention catch that guy.. . Mtchew

If u believed DAT Judas was destined to betray Jesus then hope you also believed that God knows were we would ho after our death if heaven or hell but my question is since he knows why did he create some of us when he no we wount make heaven

He knows things before they happen then why was Adam and eve punished for disobeying him when he could have averted the whole situation before their creation 2 Likes

Why should we blame him? He did what the prophecy foretold 4 Likes

lol..how does it sound to you Christians that a man was able to sell Jesus Christ..damn..y'all will believe any story. 2 Likes 1 Share

every form of denial and betrayal is a sin



I think it's wrong if its true God actually used him to just to make sure his will come to pass

The death of our lord Jesus Christ was already masterminded by our creator.so blame no judas 2 Likes

PapiSmith:

he acted tough bro

An2elect2:

Then we shouldn't credit Christ for securing our salvation since it was a prophecy too?

Do you know the meaning of Christ

zionmade:

Judas was not DESTINED BY GOD TO BETRAY JESUS.

Judas wasnt afraid to steal from Jesus and dat opened him to be used by d devil.

There was no prophesy about betrayal of Jesus until Jesus said so. And Jesus made his first statement about Judas wen he acknowledged dat Judas was a thief before he prophesied dat judas would betray him.

Assuming something bad has to happen to an evil man, God would never use a righteous man to execute it, he would make another evil man a vessel to d devil to carry out his plans.

incohorent TRASH,thanks.

The guy was destined to betray Jesus 2 Likes

do you want to blame Buhari 6 Likes 1 Share

The bible said 'many people have predicted the birth of Jesus christ,he will be born by a virgin,die and resurrect' ......

What bother my mind was.... Judas knw or have heard that he was going to betray Jesus.....



Why cant he use his initiative and change the will?





Or am i the only one thinking Bible is just a constitution written by some set of people just like Nigerian constitution? 6 Likes 1 Share

The only mistake Judas made was that he hanged himself. If not, he would have meet Jesus at d cross for forgiveness and Jesus would have forgiven him and that would have made christianity more popular. It was written that Judas must betray Jesus. But not to hang himself. Suicide is not d best in any situation u find ursef in. 3 Likes

The Bible says "The Son of Man shall be killed just as it is written, but woe to him by whom the Son of Man is killed". No one destined Judas Iscariot to be the betrayer of Jesus, he allowed himself to be used.

1 Like 2 Shares

Should we blame you





when Judas finally realise Efe got 25million but he only got 30 pieces of silver