₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,083 members, 3,477,885 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 08:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? (6319 Views)
Judas Iscariot Now Trending On Twitter / RE: How Is Jesus’ Death A Sacrifice If He Rose From The Dead? / How Is Jesus' Death A Sacrifice If He Rose From The Dead ? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by Apple1992(m): 12:00pm
Its funny when i heard people curse and blame Judas Iscariot, for betraying Jesus christ.
Though am not very good when it comes to scriptural reasoning.
But from what i heard and read from the bible, i believed it was the fulfilment of prophecy.
Remember the bible says, heaven and earth shall pass away , but no iota of my word shall pass way.
So whatever happen i believe, it was designed by God.
So my point now is , i don't think its right blaming Judas, its the fulfilment of prophecy!
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by BasketballGURU(m): 12:04pm
Judas was the "lucky" guy that got to play the role of the bad guy
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by judedwriter(m): 12:10pm
Apple1992:
God knows everything from the end to the beginning. For example, Enoch prophesied the coming of Jesus even before the birth of Noah! God knew that Judas would intentionally betray Jesus from the beginning.
Jesus actually gave Judas a chance to repent, when He told His disciples that one of them would betray Him. But he didn't. Even after betraying Jesus, Judas didn't seek for mercy-he hanged himself!
10 Likes
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by PapiSmith: 12:25pm
Judas has got loads of crimes he didn't answer to. He was the only Nigga the devil could use
4 Likes
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by zionmade(m): 1:50pm
Judas was not DESTINED BY GOD TO BETRAY JESUS.
Judas wasnt afraid to steal from Jesus and dat opened him to be used by d devil.
There was no prophesy about betrayal of Jesus until Jesus said so. And Jesus made his first statement about Judas wen he acknowledged dat Judas was a thief before he prophesied dat judas would betray him.
Assuming something bad has to happen to an evil man, God would never use a righteous man to execute it, he would make another evil man a vessel to d devil to carry out his plans.
Dat is why we shouldn't make ourselves available for devil to use
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by An2elect2(f): 4:33pm
Then we shouldn't credit Christ for securing our salvation since it was a prophecy too?
3 Likes
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by coolestchris(m): 6:09pm
Christianity is confusing, u know it
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by Marvel1206: 6:10pm
Apple1992:
The prophecy didn't say that Judas will cause the death of Jesus. The bible said Jesus came to die for our sins. If Judas didn't betray Jesus, he still would have died through another way. Judas only allowed himself to be used by the Devil.
An excerpt from the bible
LUKE 17:1
"Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come!"
6 Likes
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by Godprotectigbo5(f): 6:10pm
i dont want to jugde
1 Like
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by Jodforex(m): 6:10pm
I swear ifa catch Judas enh! , if I mention catch that guy.. . Mtchew
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by doctor306: 6:11pm
If u believed DAT Judas was destined to betray Jesus then hope you also believed that God knows were we would ho after our death if heaven or hell but my question is since he knows why did he create some of us when he no we wount make heaven
He knows things before they happen then why was Adam and eve punished for disobeying him when he could have averted the whole situation before their creation
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by ABJDOT(m): 6:11pm
ok
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by xynerise(m): 6:11pm
Why should we blame him? He did what the prophecy foretold
4 Likes
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by realestniggah: 6:11pm
lol..how does it sound to you Christians that a man was able to sell Jesus Christ..damn..y'all will believe any story.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by Anticannibal(m): 6:11pm
Apple1992:
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by wizzlyd(m): 6:12pm
.
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by bettercreature(m): 6:13pm
I think it's wrong if its true God actually used him to just to make sure his will come to pass
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by yankeeguy(m): 6:13pm
The death of our lord Jesus Christ was already masterminded by our creator.so blame no judas
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by konjishild(m): 6:13pm
PapiSmith:he acted tough bro
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by deflover(m): 6:13pm
An2elect2:
Do you know the meaning of Christ
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by Nwakaumu(m): 6:14pm
zionmade:incohorent TRASH,thanks.
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by tstx(m): 6:14pm
The guy was destined to betray Jesus
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 6:14pm
do you want to blame Buhari
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by lytech1(m): 6:14pm
The bible said 'many people have predicted the birth of Jesus christ,he will be born by a virgin,die and resurrect' ......
What bother my mind was.... Judas knw or have heard that he was going to betray Jesus.....
Why cant he use his initiative and change the will?
Or am i the only one thinking Bible is just a constitution written by some set of people just like Nigerian constitution?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by TosineGuy(m): 6:14pm
The only mistake Judas made was that he hanged himself. If not, he would have meet Jesus at d cross for forgiveness and Jesus would have forgiven him and that would have made christianity more popular. It was written that Judas must betray Jesus. But not to hang himself. Suicide is not d best in any situation u find ursef in.
3 Likes
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by FatGuy: 6:14pm
The Bible says "The Son of Man shall be killed just as it is written, but woe to him by whom the Son of Man is killed". No one destined Judas Iscariot to be the betrayer of Jesus, he allowed himself to be used.
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by Dani4tech(m): 6:14pm
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by KKKWHITE(m): 6:15pm
Should we blame you
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by Nicholas190(m): 6:16pm
Capital NO, even Jesus knew that he will die even before his conception. Judas is part of the story.
If you still care to recover your mmm 2016 Mavro Pls try this secret means that no body want to tell you.
http://www.dailyinfo.ga/2017/04/top-secret-way-how-to-recover-your-mmm.html
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by LecciGucci: 6:16pm
Y
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by konjishild(m): 6:16pm
when Judas finally realise Efe got 25million but he only got 30 pieces of silver
|Re: Do You Think It's Right Blaming Judas Iscariot For Jesus Death? by fergie001(m): 6:16pm
Nigerian Labour Congress,on behalf of Government workers say NO because of the 2days public holidays.
Thank U
Can Religion Be Logical? / Any Difference Between Being A Christian And A Believer? / The Catholic Rosary In Mp3
Viewing this topic: man80, benson4u(m), Mujtahida, kixzy(m), d33types, modash(m), walls01, attacker321, Amabeast, NmeriEkele(m), Boleyndynasty2(f), great289(m), laredopapa(m), olaNL, jericco1(m), bigmodo(m), Rachiana(f), Brainrex(m), Emzyme(m), Nicholas190(m), Bollinger(m), MykOnyxo(m), emarkson(m), LilTyRoNe, profalgorithm(m), Chromite(m), belamour(m), carbrini(m), Emmatimi and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16