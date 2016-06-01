Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / 5 Reasons Why NYSC Should Not Be Scrapped (3431 Views)

After the Nigeria Civil war, the NYSC scheme was created to reconcile, reconstruct and to rebuild the country. The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established on the 22nd May, 1973. NYSC was established with a view to the proper encouragement and development of common ties among the youths of Nigeria and the promotion of national unity.



Recently, there have been rumours that the NYSC scheme has been scrap by the federal government. Even though it was a rumour, many people would love to see it happen. Today, we will be telling you five funny reasons why NYSC should not be scrap. DO Not Forget to Join corpersforum.com



1. Cultures/ Tradition

Do you know most youths have not travelled out of their state of origin or resident? Scrapping NYSC will prevent most youth to experience or learn other cultures. I recently finished my NYSC program of which I served in Anambra state. I can vehemently tell you that knowing the culture and tradition of the Anambrans changed my orientation towards the Igbo people and increased my love for business. There is always something you will learn from other cultures and traditions.



2. Alawee

#19,800? That's too small! Only feeding will consume more than half of it! I won't lie to you, I also complained about the money. But do you really think if NYSC is no more, you can get 19800 every month after finishing school considering the Nigeria economy? This small alawee has saved many youths from begging money from parents, uncle, friends after school. I can tell you that many youths don't even get up to that alawee in a month after finishing their NYSC. Do you know the money most people saved from their Alawee is what they use to survive after NYSC before their dream job? It might be funny to you, but it is true.



3. Life Partner

I don't need to tell you that many people met their lost rip during the one year NYSC program. I can still remember the song we sang at orientation camp ''When corper marry corper them go born ... wink''. So many married people met their partner at the orientation camp, some at their PPA and some even met theirs in the host community. A lot of persons might not see their missing rip if NYSC is scrap- funny but true.



4. Job Opportunities

We have talked about Cultures, Alawee, and Life partner, let's Talk about Job opportunities. During NYSC program- Most graduates are fortunate to work in an organization where they are being retained after the one year program. Apart from your PPA, there can also be several job openings in the community or state where you served. Scrapping NYSC will deprive so many of job.



5. Experience

NYSC program serves as a good platform to gain experience. 70% of corps are being posted to schools which is also a good place to gain experience. I don't need to tell to include it as experience in your CV.



Do you agree with those points? Do you have any objection?

The reasons are genuine. Just that the percentage of people benefiting is small. The scheme has lost its glory long ago. 12 Likes

bjt:

The reasons are genuine. Just that the percentage of people benefiting is small. The scheme has lost its glory long ago.

Nice intellectual reply... so what do you think? Nice intellectual reply... so what do you think?

corpersforum:





Nice intellectual reply... so what do you think? I mentioned u earlier today nd u yet to reply I mentioned u earlier today nd u yet to reply 1 Like

Ritzychic:

I mentioned u earlier today nd u yet to reply

So sorry about that..... I wasn't aware..... am so sorry sir So sorry about that..... I wasn't aware..... am so sorry sir

True....







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI7s8E0eJK0 WATCH VIDEO FROM MY PPA CORPERS' PARTY IN 2013 { #CROSSKOPA }

Reasons it should be scrapped



1. It's time wasting, after graduation, graduate should go and start looking for money, and shouldn't depend on 19500



2. The scheme is enriching some corrupt individual in govt



3. The scheme is yaga yaga



4. My light scheme went to serve in North, she came back with different colors. Wtf, I broke up the relationship immediately



5. I'm not ready to go and serve Nigeria for one year, when my mates are making money. Have been serving Nigeria since birth. What else 11 Likes 1 Share

Issorite

After NYSC, what next? See my signature. 1 Like

If u did serve well, you won't be saying all this. I enjoyed my service year. 1 Like

I loved the experience. Fg will not for whatever reasons scrap that scheme. Am sure fg have a million reasons to keep it going. For those of u clamouring for it to be scrapped you should ask ex copas their opinion.

nice one... @life partner

I stand with you, the benefits are endless...

sanandreas:

If u did serve well, you won't be saying all this. I enjoyed my service year.

And if you read what the op wrote you wouldn't have commented this gibberish. And if you read what the op wrote you wouldn't have commented this gibberish. 1 Like

I'm done with nysc.







So here comes the real deal..........getting a job.

The advantage has been overtaken by events. Its a further waste of time. After wasting time studying what is not applicable in the Nigeria system. 1 Like

Yes

corpersforum:





Nice intellectual reply... so what do you think? Support 100% Support 100%

that' is true

exploring and straffing varieties of puna 6.

mr man you fail to convice me..



where dem dey travel go?..me and you both know the amounts of death recorded alone this year from nysc members..please tell me if dem post you go borno state or any other northern state would you like to go?



you talk about finding a pather ..you can find your pather any where..go to any shopping mall and you will find women who are looking for husband



the stupid 19800 that they are been paid cant even cover the trip to and fro to where they are travelling to..not to mention the risk of accident and lack of security and proper health care.. 1 Like

Op i dont give a damm about those reasons u mentioned above,

my own be say i must ghost it, one full year is too much for me to wast at this present hash and unfriendly economy.

If ur mum or dad aren't working wit NYSC u wouldn't say dis If ur mum or dad aren't working wit NYSC u wouldn't say dis 1 Like

Nice submission from the OP, i concur with you

Jobs will be lost!

It should be scrapped. Some parts of the country, especially the North, benefits more from it than others. I have friends who served in schools in some Northern States. In many of these schools they have practically no teachers. The only teachers are the corpers. Meanwhile the school has a budget for payment of teachers salaries which is approved by the Local Government, but the school principals will lie to the corpers that they cannot afford to pay their salaries. The unfortunate corper will now be forced to depend on his meagre allowance to make ends meet.



The risk such as death at the hands of Islamic extremists and other evil elements also makes serving in the North a potentially dangerous experience.



2 Likes 1 Share

let the scheme be scrapped so that youths should know what to do with there lives immediately after graduation, imagine spending one year of your life without direction.

The earlier you get into the real world after graduation the better for you, receiving 19,800 for one year then been jobless for like 5 more years with adequate frustration. besides the money federal government spends on this program annually can be used to help supplement payment of salaries across the federation.

one full year is enough for someone to acquire a skill to a good extent.

.

It can be made optional but nt scrapping it

Thank you for the writeup, I agree with you 100%. I just passed out last week Friday as ex-corps member, I was retained and and I have since resumed work where I served as staff. If not for NYSC, I wouldn't have had such opportunity