http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-photos-from-big-brother-naija.html Big brother Naija 2017 housemates all came together last night to celebrate with the 5 finalists: Efe, Bisola, TBoss, Debie-Rise and Marvis at Rumours VI. 3 Likes

More... 3 Likes

Enjoy your time....



Ugly bally

Debbie looks cuteee...

Kemen boobs

So kemen now has huge Tip.... Miyonce... Miyonce... Miyonce... How many times did I call you? Respect ya sef 9 Likes 1 Share

Tboss to Miyonse:



You didn't vote for me, why?

WHAT IS TBOSS EVEN STILL DOING WITH THAT SMALL BOY MIYONSE? IS THAT NOT CHILD ABUSE!? 4 Likes 2 Shares

What is kemen wearing? 1 Like

Miyonse and TBOSS battling it out 5 Likes 1 Share

Winners party or winner's party.. use of English 5 Likes 1 Share

They all have started losing weight!





I doubt if some of them can eat well the way they do in the house

















Watch Video From Big Brother Naija Winners Party





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkNCG18J8Og

Tboss didn't wear br3377ie again... She wants to destroy kemen even outside the house 5 Likes

So?

Kemen is really irritating 2 Likes

I was d live and direct

Guess what I just saw..... A man with pointed Tip!!!!

...and where is the winner in these pics?



Tokunboh is the real centre of attraction 1 Like

The first picture is an illustration of Miyonse receiving high doses of Friendzoning. .. ! 1 Like

My sweet Debie rise.. cutie of life..

Where efe

This Miyonse guy is annoying.

Where is Efe? Thought Tboss told Debie-Rise she will slap Kemen when they meet again. 1 Like