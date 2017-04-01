₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by ObiOmaMu: 12:51pm
Big brother Naija 2017 housemates all came together last night to celebrate with the 5 finalists: Efe, Bisola, TBoss, Debie-Rise and Marvis at Rumours VI.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-photos-from-big-brother-naija.html
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by ObiOmaMu: 12:52pm
More...
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by chriskosherbal(m): 12:55pm
Enjoy your time....
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by HIRAETH(f): 12:58pm
Hmmm... . Miyonse and Tboss
Ugly bally
Debbie looks cuteee...
Kemen boobs
Nice pix sa
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by tchimatic(m): 1:02pm
So kemen now has huge Tip.... Miyonce... Miyonce... Miyonce... How many times did I call you? Respect ya sef
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by BreezyCB(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by TriumphJohnson: 1:09pm
Tboss to Miyonse:
You didn't vote for me, why?
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by GloriaNinja(f): 1:17pm
WHAT IS TBOSS EVEN STILL DOING WITH THAT SMALL BOY MIYONSE? IS THAT NOT CHILD ABUSE!?
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:23pm
What is kemen wearing?
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by LegalBaby(f): 1:35pm
Miyonse and TBOSS battling it out
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by loadedvibes: 2:16pm
Winners party or winner's party.. use of English
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by Crauxx(m): 2:16pm
post=55564161:Which one winner party, you high, and who is your English teacher,
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by Benekruku(m): 2:18pm
They all have started losing weight!
I doubt if some of them can eat well the way they do in the house
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by josephine123: 2:18pm
Watch Video From Big Brother Naija Winners Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkNCG18J8Og
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by Chuksteric(m): 2:18pm
Tboss didn't wear br3377ie again... She wants to destroy kemen even outside the house
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by Ppresh2017(f): 2:18pm
They have made their money, follow is and made yours here.see my signature
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by Mrsjunny50: 2:18pm
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by johnstar(m): 2:19pm
So?
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by rheether(f): 2:19pm
Kemen is really irritating
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by reuben79: 2:19pm
ShawttySoFyne:lol i wonder oooooooo,always dress like bush man
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by manchester1: 2:19pm
I was d live and direct
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by AmaechiLinus(m): 2:20pm
Guess what I just saw..... A man with pointed Tip!!!!
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by Kobicove(m): 2:20pm
...and where is the winner in these pics?
Tokunboh is the real centre of attraction
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by Ceeflo(m): 2:20pm
The first picture is an illustration of Miyonse receiving high doses of Friendzoning. .. !
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by rheether(f): 2:20pm
HIRAETH:
How dare you call bally ugly
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by geekybabe(f): 2:20pm
My sweet Debie rise.. cutie of life..
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by manchester1: 2:20pm
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by OBIGS: 2:21pm
Where efe
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by rheether(f): 2:22pm
manchester1:
Yeah I was in the bathroom and yes I have water all over.
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by mployer(m): 2:23pm
This Miyonse guy is annoying.
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by Nder(m): 2:24pm
Where is Efe? Thought Tboss told Debie-Rise she will slap Kemen when they meet again.
|Re: Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by Hoodfriend(m): 2:24pm
Is that not pretty Mike?....lala
