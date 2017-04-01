₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by broseme: 4:14pm
President Buhari observes Juma'at service in State House alongside Governors of Kaduna, Ogun, Senators and other illustrious Nigerians on 14th April 2017.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/buhari-observes-juma-prayer-at-state.html?m=1
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by Lescalier: 4:15pm
He finally resurrects. The day Jesus died.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by Newboss: 4:24pm
[quote]Why State house?
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by BreezyCB(m): 4:28pm
Baba pray for 9ja
See head
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by Kagarko(m): 4:28pm
He has been attending the Jummuat prayers at the state house.
May Allah accept the prayers.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by josephine123: 4:32pm
Sai baba
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by Igboesika: 4:38pm
May this trash never reach front-page.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by ogologoamu: 5:13pm
Kagarko:
What is the English name of Allah?.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by dolphinife: 5:19pm
Actually Buhari is way thinner since he came back from UK
I check his head and neck and am scared.....remove those babariga he puts on and u fit pick race
May His health be restored
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by luckman20(m): 5:43pm
Me: Dad, can I get some money to buy DODO and RICE
Dad: I don't keep money at home
Me:
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by yankeeguy(m): 5:44pm
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:44pm
This good smile of Buhari always kill the wailers
Another sorrow for them
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by kingjabz(m): 5:44pm
Later they will say El rufai wrote one memo
Amosun! I'm not getting it
Your cap is too much inside the mosque
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by Fuadeiza(m): 5:45pm
Igboesika:
unfortunately it has... So what's your next step of action now?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by Acidosis(m): 5:46pm
Amosun wants to turn himself to Buhari's P.A
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by depezee(m): 5:47pm
This man is really sick.
Make him no die for powerooo!
He should remain and pack the poo wey him pupu for 9ja.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by eitsei(m): 5:47pm
ogologoamu:Allah means God
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by oyienootieno: 5:47pm
ogologoamu:
God
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by lalo128: 5:47pm
ogologoamu:GOD
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by femtopyy(m): 5:48pm
What is wrong with d left hand?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by chloride6: 5:48pm
I see a young n.igga getting his toasting machinery ready for Tuesday after the holiday.
Good one there.
See bi.tches falling in line on Tuesday.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by datola: 5:48pm
The sycophants!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by Nicholas190(m): 5:48pm
All these politicians that carry charms inside place of worship, the day your cup will full hell we become your second home.
PLS let fight meningitis!
Read all you need to know about this deadly disease
http://www.dailyinfo.ga/2017/04/meningitis-all-you-need-to-know.html
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by fergie001(m): 5:48pm
luckman20:Hahahahaha hahahahaha,kuku kill me
U dey mad ooo,honestly
My belle ooooo
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by heftycul(m): 5:50pm
may Allah give them all Ability and willingness to serve the country aright
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by vivaBiafra: 5:50pm
He bombs other people that went to church to pray for their fallen heros.
Satan will bomb you soon, terrorist.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by geekay4real(m): 5:50pm
@ Gov. Amosun I pray one day u come to your senses and realise the need for united Yoruba. If Tinubu can be sidelined despite his efforts for emergence of Buhari, thinking you are best confidant baba will need now in his administration by running up and down with him is a great mistake
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by gurnam: 5:51pm
This is the only "function" this old man performs these days, Friday Jumat!
Nigerians should never make the mistake again of electing old unfit men as President
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by SAMBHOSS(m): 5:51pm
the buharificater himself
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by Nicholas190(m): 5:52pm
So you are now a baby chimpanzees? It is well with your soul but don't spread ebola again.
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by Arios: 5:53pm
ALLAH MEANS GOD IN ARABIC LANGUAGE
|Re: Buhari Observes Juma'at Prayer Alongside El-rufai,Amosun,Others At State House(p by obembet(m): 5:56pm
In Jesus Name we pray
