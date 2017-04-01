Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ikoyi $50m: Mo Abudu "I Have Never Received Any Apartment From Rotimi Amaechi" (6860 Views)

Governor Fayose's aide, Lere Olayinka had alleged that "Rotimi Amaechi bought TWO of the flats (7A and 7B). He then gave 7A to MO ABUDU, the TV presenter, who is suspected to be his girlfriend".



But in a statement released by Abudu's lawyer, Etigwe Uwa, the media personality distanced herself from the claims, adding that she never received any apartment from Rotimi Amaechi.



See the statement below;



Lalasticlala

So this is the auntie Uncle Amechi is Off-ing and On-ing her dross?? Issorai 19 Likes 3 Shares

This one that they r linking the $50 million dollars to everybody. They just want to confuse people. This country sef everything is a conspiracy, nothing is ever straight forward. I'm doubting the authenticity of this EFCC.

Who told them the money was there

The 'abandoned' house no get gateman? If it was unguarded all this while I trust Lagos boys they would have used jazz to find the thing since

Let them just be transparent abeg. That's how they will b finding money upandan, at the end of the day we won't hear anything abt it.



Abeg I don dey type long story like I actually care.OK. bye

We Know That You Are Lying But Continue..







Someone borrow me that meme 6 Likes 1 Share

... Amaechi and his love for all this Auntie gwegwegwe... 6 Likes 1 Share









no smoke without fire













this country just tire me 3 Likes

God will save his people

So, nairaland mods did not see the warning that you will be liable if you rebroadcast the falsehood.



I hope seun has N5billion to pay Mo Abudu. Nairaland is not sahara reporters o which operates from outside the country.



I pity una. A court will issue an order. They will just trace seun to Abeokuta and shut down the entire system. RIP in advance. We will miss nairaland. 5 Likes 2 Shares

BeeBeeOoh:

We Know That You Are Lying But Continue..







Someone borrow me that meme Thank me later

But,Una matter no dey tire to get k-leg?

U don't live there,aunty where do u live?and again you purchased it for a fair value(how much) in the open market(advertised by what agency?

Am not probing you,Ma ,am just saying what the neutrals will want to know.

So u are advising Lere,instead of sanctioning him,aunty aunty(how many times I call u),m'uru Anya.

Thank me laterBut,Una matter no dey tire to get k-leg?U don't live there,aunty where do u live?and again you purchased it for a fair value(how much) in the open market(advertised by what agency?Am not probing you,Ma ,am just saying what the neutrals will want to know.So u are advising Lere,instead of sanctioning him,aunty aunty(how many times I call u),m'uru Anya.Nonetheless if you have any useful information that can help us with the owner or aid the investigation,let us know and God will Bless U.

The blame going round.



btw, so this is the madam Amaechi is allegedly ... 1 Like

story story

Nawao see as plpp dey deny money

So that pot belly monkey is hitting this wonderful piece of meat,money is good.even butterfly go romance with rotten corpse 5 Likes 1 Share

So u live in the building (but not apartment 7A)

So u know Amechi in person(but not the person that bought u the apartment)

Miss go and marry and stop fvcking Amechi because it is our collective money that he is paying only u for sex. Am sure this one follow call gej corrupt. 5 Likes 1 Share

Disappointing reply.



I was expecting a strongly-worded reply mandating Lere to retract his earlier accusation and apologise on front page of twenty national newspaper. That's what i'd do if I was accused falsely. 5 Likes 1 Share

ok

wailers, ipod ar flockin evrrywhr

whether they lik it or not

they r gona wail till 2029



Adding that she never received any apartment from Rotimi Amaechi.

So can you tell us any other thing you have been receiving...

Money,...



See as everybody dey deny the ownership of big money like this.. So can you tell us any other thing you have been receiving...Money,...See as everybody dey deny the ownership of big money like this..

The money may belong to Ignatius Agarbi !



Before you start conjecturing google 'Clean Sweep Ignatius' Before you start conjecturing google 'Clean Sweep Ignatius'

Fani Kayode and his goons 1 Like

So amaechi dey gbench this one 1 Like

And one Hediot that smoked borno weed was calling his forefathers(GEJ) a thief...







And my Afonjanated brothers with tear tear face... Even clapped for the uncircumcised Animal...



God will judge all all of us that are Afonjanated..



GEJ is Greater than Awo the poison drinker...



All of us from the brown roof Republic will worship GEJ cuz he is our GOD 1 Like 1 Share

has anytn good eva cm out of leres mouth 1 Like



Hmmm Hmmm

Nawa. Be lik d owner dey dis buhari govt. So they wanna cover up 2 Likes

Amechi, brain 1 Like

nnam ehen. Nija which way naa? 50mila us dolz jst like dat. and nobody even wan klaim am. abi na jst one of legion. Kai. ds 1 tire me

Can I have the money please? I claim it this year Can I have the money please? I claim it this year