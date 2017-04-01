₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by jonhemma11: 8:06pm
It's really unfortunate that the spiritual controls the physical.John Kpoobari Diidi had a revelation about Onyinyechi Flourish Enyiazu,he inboxed her and they had the conversations below.Who would have thought the dream was going to be real? Yesterday she uploaded that she had a successful surgery and today she is no more, that revelation John had has come to pass.
What a world!May her soul RIP!Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/lady-dies-after-friend-reveals-to-her.html
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by jonhemma11: 8:06pm
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by meezynetwork(m): 8:08pm
Omg
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by Harrymig1(m): 8:10pm
May her soul rest in peace. The physical is a product of the spiritual. May God help us all
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by VickyRotex(f): 8:15pm
This is heart breaking! May her soul find eternal rest.
Dreams! Hmmmmmm! Some dreams scare me! People who dont dream or know much about dreams may not understand when you say somethings.
Anyways, I'll stop here about that.
At times it feels like De javu! And at times its filled with regret especially when you could actually tell the person and you did not/couldnt cos you aint sure.
At the end of it all, Life is Ephemeral!
Live like it's your last, be hopeful like you've got many years ahead.
Either ways, dont leave this world filled with regrets.
15 Likes
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by Etzakoos(m): 8:17pm
Abeg No Come Dream For Me O
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by kbams241: 8:23pm
Dis serious...d guy shuld b arrested...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by josephine123: 8:34pm
RIP
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by Dreamwaker(m): 8:40pm
So if she died before the screenshot of the messages was taken, who was online 9 minutes ago?I don't think the Angels or the devil will allow mobile phones in Heaven or hell.
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by decatalyst(m): 9:06pm
We shouldn't just take somethings for granted. Issues of this world are first settled in the spiritual world.
So sad the beautiful lady is gone. May God console her family.
I believe is dreams and the supernatural, but Jesus has conquered them all when he said "it is finished".
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by gqboyy(m): 9:34pm
Prophet of doom........I can't tell people
whenever I had a bad dream about them.....I only
silently pray that it should not come
true.....RIP beautiful
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by gistinfomore: 9:43pm
Strange deaths been happening lately
1 Like
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by adelakay(m): 9:43pm
And on prophets of doom
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by nairaman66(m): 9:44pm
Really sad!
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by Dudeweedlmao(m): 9:44pm
kbams241:i'm pretty sure you're retar,ded
21 Likes
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by yelinco1(m): 9:44pm
NA WA O...
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by okochaik: 9:44pm
Christ always prove his mighty power. Rip to the dead
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by dhardline(m): 9:45pm
Somethings are not to be taken for granted. Although most times dreams are just what we think a lot about. May her soul R. I. P
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by TrumporIdie: 9:45pm
So they failed to pray or the death had been predestined, Which?
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by AngelicBeing: 9:46pm
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by 4dor: 9:46pm
jonhemma11:
I think this is where she made a mistake. Why must people announce everything on social media?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by Alasi20(m): 9:46pm
What?
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by feelgoodstuffs(m): 9:46pm
It is well
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by gift01: 9:46pm
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by Tazdroid(m): 9:46pm
Sad, but it's just a mere coincidence I think. A shocking one at that
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by ElsonMorali: 9:47pm
I try to avoid people who always have their dreams coming to past.
I don't want someone dreaming about me abeg.
Make everybody dey their lane.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by Tazdroid(m): 9:47pm
Dreamwaker:
Those are screenshots from the guy's phone of the previous conversation. Are you blind?
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by neutrotoba(m): 9:47pm
Jesu
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 9:47pm
nawao
|Re: Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die by ipobarecriminals: 9:47pm
Another ponzi.watch how some gullible rush to him for miracle while sharp biz pipu sell one bottle of oil for 1k.if she nor die, he go say nah his prayer for her reversed it.,Some prophecy /vision do come to reality.
7 Likes 1 Share
