Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Lady Dies After Man Reveals To Her On Facebook That He Had A Dream She Will Die (14181 Views)

Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) / Lady Dies In Her Room After Valentine In Jos / 27-yr-old Lady Dies From Boyfriend’s Acid Attack (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





What a world!May her soul RIP!Amen!







Source: It's really unfortunate that the spiritual controls the physical.John Kpoobari Diidi had a revelation about Onyinyechi Flourish Enyiazu,he inboxed her and they had the conversations below.Who would have thought the dream was going to be real? Yesterday she uploaded that she had a successful surgery and today she is no more, that revelation John had has come to pass.What a world!May her soul RIP!Amen!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/lady-dies-after-friend-reveals-to-her.html

Omg

May her soul rest in peace. The physical is a product of the spiritual. May God help us all 7 Likes

This is heart breaking! May her soul find eternal rest.





Dreams! Hmmmmmm! Some dreams scare me! People who dont dream or know much about dreams may not understand when you say somethings.

Anyways, I'll stop here about that.



At times it feels like De javu! And at times its filled with regret especially when you could actually tell the person and you did not/couldnt cos you aint sure.



At the end of it all, Life is Ephemeral!



Live like it's your last, be hopeful like you've got many years ahead.



Either ways, dont leave this world filled with regrets. 15 Likes

Abeg No Come Dream For Me O 7 Likes

Dis serious...d guy shuld b arrested... 4 Likes 1 Share

RIP

So if she died before the screenshot of the messages was taken, who was online 9 minutes ago?I don't think the Angels or the devil will allow mobile phones in Heaven or hell. 15 Likes 4 Shares







So sad the beautiful lady is gone. May God console her family.





I believe is dreams and the supernatural, but Jesus has conquered them all when he said "it is finished". We shouldn't just take somethings for granted. Issues of this world are first settled in the spiritual world.So sad the beautiful lady is gone.May God console her family.I believe is dreams and the supernatural, but Jesus has conquered them all when he said "it is finished". 2 Likes 1 Share

Prophet of doom........I can't tell people

whenever I had a bad dream about them.....I only

silently pray that it should not come

true.....RIP beautiful

Strange deaths been happening lately 1 Like

And on prophets of doom

Really sad!

kbams241:

Dis serious...d guy shuld b arrested... i'm pretty sure you're retar,ded i'm pretty sure you're retar,ded 21 Likes

NA WA O...

Christ always prove his mighty power. Rip to the dead

Somethings are not to be taken for granted. Although most times dreams are just what we think a lot about. May her soul R. I. P 3 Likes

So they failed to pray or the death had been predestined, Which?

jonhemma11:

It's really unfortunate that the spiritual controls the physical.John Kpoobari Diidi had a revelation about Onyinyechi Flourish Enyiazu,he inboxed her and they had the conversations below.Who would have thought the dream was going to be real? Yesterday she uploaded that she had a successful surgery and today she is no more, that revelation John had has come to pass.



What a world!May her soul RIP!Amen!







Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/lady-dies-after-friend-reveals-to-her.html

I think this is where she made a mistake. Why must people announce everything on social media? I think this is where she made a mistake. Why must people announce everything on social media? 12 Likes 1 Share

What?

It is well

RIP 1 Like

Sad, but it's just a mere coincidence I think. A shocking one at that 2 Likes

I try to avoid people who always have their dreams coming to past.



I don't want someone dreaming about me abeg.



Make everybody dey their lane. 15 Likes 1 Share

Dreamwaker:

So if she dies before the screenshot of the messages was taken, who was online 9 minutes ago?I don't think the Angels or the devil will allow mobile phones in Heaven or hell.

Those are screenshots from the guy's phone of the previous conversation. Are you blind? Those are screenshots from the guy's phone of the previous conversation. Are you blind? 6 Likes

Jesu

nawao