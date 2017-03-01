₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by ChangeIsCostant: 8:42pm
The family of Chuks Okebata, a United States of America veteran soldier who was murdered on January 12,2017, at Atta Junction in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State after he was abducted at his village, Umuduruorie, Mbieri in the Mbaitoli LGA of the state is crying for justice.
At a press conference in Owerri, the state capital on Thursday, the family dangled a N2m reward on anybody that would offer information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the killers of their son.
His octogenarian father, Rev Timothy Mbieri, said that though the police had made some arrests, but other killers of his 34 year old son were walking the streets as free men.
The bereaved father who announced that his slain son would be buried on Monday, April 17, said that the family had resolved to establish a security foundation in honour of his killed son, adding that the killing had dealt his family a heavy blow.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/father-of-us-army-veteran-killed-in-imo.html
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by poshestmina(f): 8:46pm
Painful truth ! Accept my condolence
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Amarabae(f): 8:48pm
Chai. Look at the hefty young guy that was killed. Take heart sir.
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by josephine123: 8:49pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Homeboiy(m): 9:11pm
ka ina eme ka ibughi onye igbo
Go okija shrine n do d do
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by segebase(m): 9:43pm
y vy
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Tazdroid(m): 9:57pm
I guess he doesn't trust the police to do their jobs, he turned to bounty hunters.
But what would he do if the killer is caught? Kill 'em? That's self help.
Turn the killer over to the police? That would be spending N2m to do the police's job.
Take the killer to the shrine for rishual to exchange souls and bring back his son? That may be meddling with the affairs of nature
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:58pm
End time
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by bettercreature(m): 10:00pm
I thought police reportedly found the killers few weeks ago
http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/03/killers-of-us-army-veteran-chuks.html
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Shelloween(m): 10:01pm
It is with great shame that i select or write 'Nigerian' whenever i am asked to identify my nationality in a file. In Germany, a bomb exploaded near a bus carrying Borussia Dortmund players on Tuesday, within 2 hours authorities were able to identify suspects. A U.S army veteran was killed in Nigeria (headed by President MUMUmadu GOAThari) since January! Yet, they haven't caught the killers. Do you expect U.S.A to come into Nigeria and carry out an investigation? With what resources? I want Buhari to die. I want you that will insult me to die also.
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Averted: 10:02pm
It's either He stepped on toes or he was an Ex-nurse man . Rip Man
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by decode55(m): 10:04pm
This is just a sad sad story
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by yomalex(m): 10:05pm
ha
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Goddys(m): 10:06pm
My heart is grievously pained by this...Years of perseverance and sacrifice of parents to see one's son become something in life cut short. May the Universe deal with the killer of this hefty man and pay him in his own coin. So Sad. RIP
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by adelakay(m): 10:08pm
The bounty na trao
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by chris4gold(m): 10:09pm
painful
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Btruth: 10:14pm
What a pain? Please help in giving information to be able to arrest those criminals behind the crime. They need to be put behind the bars for life.
RIP gallant soldier.
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Nigayoyo: 10:16pm
he prolly dressed like a yankee guy in Nigeria or he made his village men know he had just arrived from the US...smh
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by daveP(m): 10:19pm
Tazdroid:WHO nig police epp? since january dey no see killers. na now dey go cm helep?
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by osazsky(m): 10:24pm
Tazdroid:
I pray to God that u don't loose any of ur family members to these kidnappers or npf talk is cheap especially when you are not involved
Thks
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Badgers14: 10:26pm
I thought they have captured those killers already
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Seanjay(m): 10:30pm
it sad that the nigeria security forces are so useless and are unable to apprehend the perpetrators of this guy murder then what do we have them for? all they know is to collect Egunje (Bribe) and fight over a girl.. i pity this country... no security of life... the country sef don tire person everyday na so so death news we de hear if police no kill, ritualist go kill if those ones no kill BH go kill if those ones no kill accent go happen when will all dis shxt stop in the poo of a kwontri...
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Nwachukwu1986(m): 10:35pm
Amarabae:
If u single u would have loved him to bleep u
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by logica(m): 10:36pm
Badgers14:Aha.
http://www.nairaland.com/3658106/police-arrest-killers-chuks-okebata/3
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Brush1: 10:37pm
Hmmm. Just thinking outside the box, what if there were high level secrets known to this guy while in the US army? What if the US army is responsible for the murder of this guy? . This behaviour isn't new to the US. There's also the possibility that only a unit within the army needed to get rid of him for a crime committed by the Unit while on a mission and didn't trust the guy enough to keep his lips sealed. I could be wrong though but just trying to expand the scope of the investigation.
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by Coolgent: 10:38pm
Shelloween:What a foolish Man!
Who knw u may die before PMB!
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by nwadiuko1(m): 10:41pm
just go haba agulu in anambra and u l find what you seek
|Re: Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers by bizzibodi: 10:48pm
ipob kill an ipob for $$$$!only a foool will blame buhari.
