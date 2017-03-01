Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Chuks Okebata's Father Places N2m Bounty For His Son's Killers (6583 Views)

At a press conference in Owerri, the state capital on Thursday, the family dangled a N2m reward on anybody that would offer information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the killers of their son.



His octogenarian father, Rev Timothy Mbieri, said that though the police had made some arrests, but other killers of his 34 year old son were walking the streets as free men.



The bereaved father who announced that his slain son would be buried on Monday, April 17, said that the family had resolved to establish a security foundation in honour of his killed son, adding that the killing had dealt his family a heavy blow.



Painful truth ! Accept my condolence 5 Likes

Chai. Look at the hefty young guy that was killed. Take heart sir. 2 Likes

Hmmmm

ka ina eme ka ibughi onye igbo

Go okija shrine n do d do 2 Likes 1 Share

y vy

I guess he doesn't trust the police to do their jobs, he turned to bounty hunters.





But what would he do if the killer is caught? Kill 'em? That's self help.



Turn the killer over to the police? That would be spending N2m to do the police's job.



Take the killer to the shrine for rishual to exchange souls and bring back his son? That may be meddling with the affairs of nature 3 Likes 1 Share

End time 1 Like



http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/03/killers-of-us-army-veteran-chuks.html I thought police reportedly found the killers few weeks ago 1 Like

It is with great shame that i select or write 'Nigerian' whenever i am asked to identify my nationality in a file. In Germany, a bomb exploaded near a bus carrying Borussia Dortmund players on Tuesday, within 2 hours authorities were able to identify suspects. A U.S army veteran was killed in Nigeria (headed by President MUMUmadu GOAThari) since January! Yet, they haven't caught the killers. Do you expect U.S.A to come into Nigeria and carry out an investigation? With what resources? I want Buhari to die. I want you that will insult me to die also. 2 Likes

It's either He stepped on toes or he was an Ex-nurse man . Rip Man

This is just a sad sad story

ha

My heart is grievously pained by this...Years of perseverance and sacrifice of parents to see one's son become something in life cut short. May the Universe deal with the killer of this hefty man and pay him in his own coin. So Sad. RIP

The bounty na trao

painful





RIP gallant soldier. What a pain? Please help in giving information to be able to arrest those criminals behind the crime. They need to be put behind the bars for life.RIP gallant soldier.

he prolly dressed like a yankee guy in Nigeria or he made his village men know he had just arrived from the US...smh

I pray to God that u don't loose any of ur family members to these kidnappers or npf talk is cheap especially when you are not involved

Thks I pray to God that u don't loose any of ur family members to these kidnappers or npf talk is cheap especially when you are not involvedThks

I thought they have captured those killers already 1 Like

it sad that the nigeria security forces are so useless and are unable to apprehend the perpetrators of this guy murder then what do we have them for? all they know is to collect Egunje (Bribe) and fight over a girl.. i pity this country... no security of life... the country sef don tire person everyday na so so death news we de hear if police no kill, ritualist go kill if those ones no kill BH go kill if those ones no kill accent go happen when will all dis shxt stop in the poo of a kwontri...

Hmmm. Just thinking outside the box, what if there were high level secrets known to this guy while in the US army? What if the US army is responsible for the murder of this guy? . This behaviour isn't new to the US. There's also the possibility that only a unit within the army needed to get rid of him for a crime committed by the Unit while on a mission and didn't trust the guy enough to keep his lips sealed. I could be wrong though but just trying to expand the scope of the investigation.

Shelloween:

It is with great shame that i select or write 'Nigerian' whenever i am asked to identify my nationality in a file. In Germany, a bomb exploaded near a bus carrying Borussia Dortmund players on Tuesday, within 2 hours authorities were able to identify suspects. A U.S army veteran was killed in Nigeria (headed by President MUMUmadu GOAThari) since January! Yet, they haven't caught the killers. Do you expect U.S.A to come into Nigeria and carry out an investigation? With what resources? I want Buhari to die. I want you that will insult me to die also. What a foolish Man!

Who knw u may die before PMB! What a foolish Man!Who knw u may die before PMB! 2 Likes

just go haba agulu in anambra and u l find what you seek