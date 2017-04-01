₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,456 members, 3,478,960 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 April 2017 at 01:24 PM

Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) (11718 Views)

Kenyan Church Members In A Mortuary To 'Resurrect Dead People' (photo) / Prophet Penuel Drives Over His Church Members With His Car / PICS:Church Members Carry Their Pastor Because His Feet Must Not Touch The Floor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by conductor1: 10:08pm On Apr 14
Friday, 14 April 2017
See church in congo where they get drunk (including little children) to cast out demons


A purported Christian place of worship in Congo has come under bashing after it appeared members - including young children below the age of alcohol - have to drink beer during casting and binding.



http://www.somtoo.com/2017/04/see-church-in-congo-where-they-get.html
Watch the video:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mp9717HxA-Y

1 Share

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by yanabasee(m): 10:12pm On Apr 14
It isn't a sin to drink...but it's a sin to get drunk....
This place look like a ceremony to me....

1 Like

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by conductor1: 10:47pm On Apr 14
yanabasee:
It isn't a sin to drink...but it's a sin to get drunk....

This place look like a ceremony to me....
You obviously didn't watch the video cheesy

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by tobisco29(m): 11:40pm On Apr 14
Its only God that can help someone from the church he/she attends after been brainwashed by Pastors thinking its the right thing

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by theanalyst30: 11:54am
lol

1 Like

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by MrMystrO(m): 11:54am
Wow, This is how all churches should be. Satan go fear prayer naa! Lol

2 Likes

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by salabscholar01(m): 11:55am
Jesus turned water into wine.

1 Like

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by NotOfThis(f): 11:55am
Brainwashed fools.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by PapaNnamdi: 11:56am
Wetin concern me,
Abeg d food Neva done?

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 11:56am
End Time! I LOVE YOU JESUS
Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by Judolisco(m): 11:56am
It's a sin to drink

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by lammsohiman(m): 11:56am
I comment my reserve
Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by otedola11: 11:56am
NAwa

1 Like

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by veekid(m): 11:56am
The end is here
Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by bamirotola: 11:56am
I neeed to open a beer palour close to that church

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by Alasi20(m): 11:57am
...
Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by space007(m): 11:57am
and they'll say as directed by the Holy spirit... God is watching in 3D

1 Like

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by Articul8(m): 11:57am
Ppl go like worship for this kin church in Nigeria

1 Like

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by lovedeputy: 11:57am
.....
Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by FemiEddy(m): 11:57am
grin
Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by ednut1(m): 11:58am
Trust dey hv a verse to justify dis madness

1 Like

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by lastkidconcepts: 11:58am
Ha ha.....wonders shall never end
Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by dessz(m): 11:58am
cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by Philinho(m): 11:58am
that's not church .demonic agents spreading demonic news against d church from their demonic coven .But the church shall keep growing

1 Like

Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by obembet(m): 11:58am
This simply mean that Nigeria demon get craze pass other Africa demon..

The witch in some village in Akwa ibom go make u drunk in the dream to real life
Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by mike85060: 11:59am
is seems touch not my anointed crew are avoiding this thread
Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by Pavore9: 11:59am
If such exists in Nigeria, it will boost membership... FREE alcohol. cheesy
Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by ajalawole(m): 11:59am
yanabasee:
It isn't a sin to drink...but it's a sin to get drunk....

This place look like a ceremony to me....
Jesus turn water into wine. But this one get as e be cheesy
Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by BigBrother9ja: 11:59am
Stupîd joke of a religion


Christians too mumu cheesy

5 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Top Ten Nigerian Religious Soundbites: The Countdown. / Its Obvious That Muhammad Exist In Bible / Christmas Should be Replaced!

Viewing this topic: shawwal1(m), georgyman, Teetom04(m), Akhere1, itsMrIke(m), PheelzAlmighty(m), tobodex(m), bmoney9ja(m), dapsin999(m), patrotic9gerian, Benite, AbiolaFawole(m), Digiflex(m), BAMMZ(m), idinc(m), joebases(m), olopaooo(m), Dreament(m), toluxa1(m), flexcool131(m), kingsley55(m), hebex12(m), dadydee(m), Tedassie(m), chibuike67(m), Dimex03(m), garsul, black9jaberry, Blissbrain(m), taiwoawoniyi(m), Razqiemono(m), izikjon(m), azaino, bomega4u(m), emoney2017, mikefirsty, Natascha(f), Tadeus(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), Crystal2020, massinola(m), praisehim(m), gbenga4sure(m), salamudeen(m), fikky2013(f), YourImaginaryBF(m), robonski15(m), talk2saintify(m), MrHighSea, Freshemzy(m), legendary16(m), sulaimon22, Bishopking, leyemok(m), henrinco(m), abdurrahman472(m) and 130 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.