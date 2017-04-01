Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) (11718 Views)

Kenyan Church Members In A Mortuary To 'Resurrect Dead People' (photo) / Prophet Penuel Drives Over His Church Members With His Car / PICS:Church Members Carry Their Pastor Because His Feet Must Not Touch The Floor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Friday, 14 April 2017

See church in congo where they get drunk (including little children) to cast out demons





A purported Christian place of worship in Congo has come under bashing after it appeared members - including young children below the age of alcohol - have to drink beer during casting and binding.







http://www.somtoo.com/2017/04/see-church-in-congo-where-they-get.html

Watch the video:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mp9717HxA-Y Watch the video: 1 Share

It isn't a sin to drink...but it's a sin to get drunk....

This place look like a ceremony to me.... 1 Like

yanabasee:

It isn't a sin to drink...but it's a sin to get drunk....



This place look like a ceremony to me.... You obviously didn't watch the video You obviously didn't watch the video 5 Likes 1 Share

Its only God that can help someone from the church he/she attends after been brainwashed by Pastors thinking its the right thing 5 Likes 2 Shares

lol 1 Like

Wow, This is how all churches should be. Satan go fear prayer naa! Lol 2 Likes

Jesus turned water into wine. 1 Like

Brainwashed fools. 5 Likes 1 Share

Wetin concern me,

Abeg d food Neva done? 9 Likes 1 Share

End Time! I LOVE YOU JESUS

It's a sin to drink 2 Likes 1 Share

I comment my reserve

NAwa 1 Like

The end is here

I neeed to open a beer palour close to that church 10 Likes 2 Shares

...

and they'll say as directed by the Holy spirit... God is watching in 3D 1 Like

Ppl go like worship for this kin church in Nigeria 1 Like

.....

Trust dey hv a verse to justify dis madness 1 Like

Ha ha.....wonders shall never end

2 Likes

that's not church .demonic agents spreading demonic news against d church from their demonic coven .But the church shall keep growing 1 Like

This simply mean that Nigeria demon get craze pass other Africa demon..



The witch in some village in Akwa ibom go make u drunk in the dream to real life

is seems touch not my anointed crew are avoiding this thread

If such exists in Nigeria, it will boost membership... FREE alcohol.

yanabasee:

It isn't a sin to drink...but it's a sin to get drunk....



This place look like a ceremony to me.... Jesus turn water into wine. But this one get as e be Jesus turn water into wine. But this one get as e be