|Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by conductor1: 10:08pm On Apr 14
Friday, 14 April 2017
http://www.somtoo.com/2017/04/see-church-in-congo-where-they-get.html
Watch the video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mp9717HxA-Y
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by yanabasee(m): 10:12pm On Apr 14
It isn't a sin to drink...but it's a sin to get drunk....
This place look like a ceremony to me....
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by conductor1: 10:47pm On Apr 14
yanabasee:You obviously didn't watch the video
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by tobisco29(m): 11:40pm On Apr 14
Its only God that can help someone from the church he/she attends after been brainwashed by Pastors thinking its the right thing
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by theanalyst30: 11:54am
lol
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by MrMystrO(m): 11:54am
Wow, This is how all churches should be. Satan go fear prayer naa! Lol
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by salabscholar01(m): 11:55am
Jesus turned water into wine.
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by NotOfThis(f): 11:55am
Brainwashed fools.
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by PapaNnamdi: 11:56am
Wetin concern me,
Abeg d food Neva done?
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 11:56am
End Time! I LOVE YOU JESUS
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by Judolisco(m): 11:56am
It's a sin to drink
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by lammsohiman(m): 11:56am
I comment my reserve
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by otedola11: 11:56am
NAwa
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by veekid(m): 11:56am
The end is here
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by bamirotola: 11:56am
I neeed to open a beer palour close to that church
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by Alasi20(m): 11:57am
...
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by space007(m): 11:57am
and they'll say as directed by the Holy spirit... God is watching in 3D
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by Articul8(m): 11:57am
Ppl go like worship for this kin church in Nigeria
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by lovedeputy: 11:57am
.....
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by FemiEddy(m): 11:57am
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by ednut1(m): 11:58am
Trust dey hv a verse to justify dis madness
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by lastkidconcepts: 11:58am
Ha ha.....wonders shall never end
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by dessz(m): 11:58am
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by Philinho(m): 11:58am
that's not church .demonic agents spreading demonic news against d church from their demonic coven .But the church shall keep growing
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by obembet(m): 11:58am
This simply mean that Nigeria demon get craze pass other Africa demon..
The witch in some village in Akwa ibom go make u drunk in the dream to real life
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by mike85060: 11:59am
is seems touch not my anointed crew are avoiding this thread
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by Pavore9: 11:59am
If such exists in Nigeria, it will boost membership... FREE alcohol.
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by ajalawole(m): 11:59am
yanabasee:Jesus turn water into wine. But this one get as e be
|Re: Drunk Church Members In Congo Praying (Photos, Video) by BigBrother9ja: 11:59am
Stupîd joke of a religion
Christians too mumu
