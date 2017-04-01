₦airaland Forum

AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Jeus: 10:52pm On Apr 14
The Makun brothers, Ay the comedian and his younger brothers, Lanre and Yomi Casual are the celebs on the cover of the latest edition of Mediaroomhub magazine.


Aren't they cute?

SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/makun-brothers-cover-april-edition-of.html

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by yanabasee(m): 11:14pm On Apr 14
Afonja weh de claim Warriboy!!!!...

Mr Kponkpi...

AY ma nigguh!!!

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by OKorowanta: 5:42am
yanabasee:
Afonja weh de claim Warriboy!!!!...


Mr Kponkpi...


AY ma nigguh!!!

Lol
But dem born am for dia now and spent plenty years dia.
Primary,secondary,university education na for yonder.
If my white friend dat landed Africa for d first time some years ago
and Warri was his first port of call fit dey
call imsef waffi guy,Ay qualify 100%

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by angelTI(f): 6:35am
AY and the guy in the middle look alike

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Moving4: 6:39am
Cute

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by omgismholly(f): 6:44am
they look good

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by umehlove(f): 12:19pm
what is Bassey's name doing there
Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by dat85kelvin(m): 12:20pm
The middle guy looks just like AY smiley

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Day11(m): 12:21pm
Are they footballers?


We don't know Makun Brothers here in taraba angry

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Obamaofusa: 12:22pm
Afonjas everywhere....MTCHEEEEW grin
Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Igbaba2: 12:22pm
issorite!
Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Nicholas190(m): 12:22pm
Why Nigeria too like to be talking about celebrities all the time, don't you want to be fame too?

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Day11(m): 12:23pm
ALAYORMII:
I saw two Cockroach having sex.
I wanted to spray RAID and I thought twice again
Maybe he has been chasing her for years, and
she has been eating all
his money without allowing him to get down
there, I'm a human I have a good heart , so I let
him
enjoy. ..
But as i was about going i had second thought
what if he was raping her .....am confused �
......
Pls advice me on Wat to do

My guy, that weed na for oshogbo u get ham?

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by b3llo(m): 12:24pm
Being associated with Warri is a great feeling. If na lie ask AY. Based on Logistics

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Godsage: 12:24pm
Day11:
Are they footballers?

We don't know Makun Brothers here in taraba angry
buy tv , you no go hear

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Arewa12: 12:24pm
Issoke
Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Oildichotomy(m): 12:25pm
We have seen them. Can they just run along already?
Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by PoosPoos: 12:26pm
Ay try for dis him brothers.
B4 now,they were so ordinary.

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by jejemanito: 12:26pm
ALAYORMII:
I saw two Cockroach having sex.
I wanted to spray RAID and I thought twice again
Maybe he has been chasing her for years, and
she has been eating all
his money without allowing him to get down
there, I'm a human I have a good heart , so I let
him
enjoy. ..
But as i was about going i had second thought
what if he was raping her .....am confused �
......
Pls advice me on Wat to do
Join them for a threeesome

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Tenim47(m): 12:27pm
lipsrsealed as for me, i tot AY is jst an overatted comedian , i dont see anytin funny in the guy skit
Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by realestniggah: 12:28pm
why dem black like this nah

shey nah kiwi polish dem dey use rub body?

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by tragergeorge: 12:28pm
Na wah o,,, see lanre, CEO of DAMA PHOTOS abk, the guy don fresh over o
Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Ginaz(f): 12:28pm
ALAYORMII:
I saw two Cockroach having sex.
I wanted to spray RAID and I thought twice again
Maybe he has been chasing her for years, and
she has been eating all
his money without allowing him to get down
there, I'm a human I have a good heart , so I let
him
enjoy. ..
But as i was about going i had second thought
what if he was raping her .....am confused �
......
Pls advice me on Wat to do

I advice you to get a job grin

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by alignacademy(m): 12:28pm
Keeping it in the family
Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 12:30pm
which kind wack magazine be this?
Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Xcelinteriors(f): 12:31pm
ALAYORMII:
I saw two Cockroach having sex.
I wanted to spray RAID and I thought twice again
Maybe he has been chasing her for years, and
she has been eating all
his money without allowing him to get down
there, I'm a human I have a good heart , so I let
him
enjoy. ..
But as i was about going i had second thought
what if he was raping her .....am confused �
......
Pls advice me on Wat to do
You are so funny

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Kunleskey(m): 12:31pm
Awesome
Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by emperorAY(m): 12:33pm
Money iss gud
Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by tragergeorge: 12:35pm
Tenim47:
lipsrsealed as for me, i tot AY is jst an overatted comedian , i dont see anytin funny in the guy skit

I pity your mentality, by this time you still thinking like this, AY is one of or if not the most intelligent comedian / entertainer we got, what the dude has done in the entertainment industry as a comedian I don't think any other comedian has done that, it's not all about standing and talking jokes that makes you a comedian, AY got the best concepts in terms of entertainment, you sef know you just one put me for talk

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Olateef(m): 12:35pm
I'm ready to adopt them

Re: AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Olateef(m): 12:36pm
Okay

