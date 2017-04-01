Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / AY Makun & His Brothers Cover Media Room Hub Magazine (8301 Views)

Aren't they cute?



The Makun brothers, Ay the comedian and his younger brothers, Lanre and Yomi Casual are the celebs on the cover of the latest edition of Mediaroomhub magazine.

Afonja weh de claim Warriboy!!!!...



Mr Kponkpi...



AY ma nigguh!!! 7 Likes

Lol

But dem born am for dia now and spent plenty years dia.

Primary,secondary,university education na for yonder.

If my white friend dat landed Africa for d first time some years ago

and Warri was his first port of call fit dey

call imsef waffi guy,Ay qualify 100% LolBut dem born am for dia now and spent plenty years dia.Primary,secondary,university education na for yonder.If my white friend dat landed Africa for d first time some years agoand Warri was his first port of call fit deycall imsef waffi guy,Ay qualify 100% 20 Likes

AY and the guy in the middle look alike 1 Like 1 Share

Cute 1 Like

they look good 1 Like

what is Bassey's name doing there

The middle guy looks just like AY 1 Like







We don't know Makun Brothers here in taraba Are they footballers?We don't know Makun Brothers here in taraba 2 Likes

Afonjas everywhere....MTCHEEEEW

issorite!





My guy, that weed na for oshogbo u get ham? My guy, that weed na for oshogbo u get ham? 5 Likes

Being associated with Warri is a great feeling. If na lie ask AY. Based on Logistics 1 Like

Are they footballers?



We don't know Makun Brothers here in taraba buy tv , you no go hear buy tv , you no go hear 5 Likes

Issoke

We have seen them. Can they just run along already?

Ay try for dis him brothers.

B4 now,they were so ordinary. 1 Like

as for me, i tot AY is jst an overatted comedian , i dont see anytin funny in the guy skit as for me, i tot AY is jst an overatted comedian , i dont see anytin funny in the guy skit

why dem black like this nah



shey nah kiwi polish dem dey use rub body?

Na wah o,,, see lanre, CEO of DAMA PHOTOS abk, the guy don fresh over o

I advice you to get a job I advice you to get a job 1 Like

Keeping it in the family

which kind wack magazine be this?

Awesome

Money iss gud

as for me, i tot AY is jst an overatted comedian , i dont see anytin funny in the guy skit



I pity your mentality, by this time you still thinking like this, AY is one of or if not the most intelligent comedian / entertainer we got, what the dude has done in the entertainment industry as a comedian I don't think any other comedian has done that, it's not all about standing and talking jokes that makes you a comedian, AY got the best concepts in terms of entertainment, you sef know you just one put me for talk I pity your mentality, by this time you still thinking like this, AY is one of or if not the most intelligent comedian / entertainer we got, what the dude has done in the entertainment industry as a comedian I don't think any other comedian has done that, it's not all about standing and talking jokes that makes you a comedian, AY got the best concepts in terms of entertainment, you sef know you just one put me for talk 3 Likes

I'm ready to adopt them 3 Likes