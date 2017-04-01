Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk (3857 Views)

Wizkid now wields an accent many Nigerian radio presenters will die for, and this has triggered a major conversation on social media.



Yesterday, a new video of the ‘Come Closer’ singer’s interview with UK’s Channel 4 emerged, in the interview he talked about his sound, music videos and the components he brings into every production to make them stand out. He is intent on changing the global perception of Nigerian music.



“There is so much beautiful things in Africa – Africa is so beautiful, and that’s what I’m trying to do with my music now,” said the highly successful singer, adding that he includes his cultural heritage in his videos, including “African princes.”



“I’m making sure I have my stuff tailored. I’m always strategic with it so that the world can see it in a great light,” Wizkid adds.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKgfGxVL4fQ



Nyc moving nigerian entertainment industry to the next level. Daddy Yo 1 Like

Can't just somebody speak in accent in peace again... Nigerians i tire for u na..

Seems he is now bleaching. See tattoe everywhere self.

Nawao.

them go gree let this dude rest at all?

sounding like a broken record



he's trying to balance British ,white American and Australian accent together



but wetyn consign me 1 Like

Its funny how everyone can just forget the whole message of the interview and focus on accent, hairstyle, ... 3 Likes

Ah skiibii 1 Like

Jobless people always reacting to every Lil thing.

Nigerians can beef over nothing sha oooo

Somebody will trow spit, Nigerians will react. Another person will step on the spit, Nigerians will react! Buhari create Job opportunities abeg! 3 Likes 1 Share

I was thinking the same while watching the interview

Wow he is really good, I mean normally you know it when someone is faking an accent but this is really good. He only has mini slight Nigerian accent in it





BUT DUDE THIS IS NOT COOL





I do understand that he wants his music to be known worldwide BUT you can also do that by being proud of who you are! Why faking it?!



First he dyed his hair blonde, then faked his accent. Next will be blue eyes and bleached skin





they still had to give him subtitle

Look at him speaking English like baba suwe

modelsms:

Seems he is now bleaching. See tattoe everywhere self.



Nawao.





where you see bleaching?



in my opinion I think he got darker..because of the weed he has been smoking





Speaks English like someone having Goitre (Gege). .





This boy is losing it. Gradually...

Oliviaxx:

Nigerians can beef over nothing sha oooo

oh good gan

Is normal. that is success

Is normal. that is success