|Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by blizzcelebTv: 6:42am
Wizkid Speaks With an Accent in New Interview and Naija Twitter Goes Berserk (VIDEO)
Wizkid now wields an accent many Nigerian radio presenters will die for, and this has triggered a major conversation on social media.
Yesterday, a new video of the ‘Come Closer’ singer’s interview with UK’s Channel 4 emerged, in the interview he talked about his sound, music videos and the components he brings into every production to make them stand out. He is intent on changing the global perception of Nigerian music.
“There is so much beautiful things in Africa – Africa is so beautiful, and that’s what I’m trying to do with my music now,” said the highly successful singer, adding that he includes his cultural heritage in his videos, including “African princes.”
“I’m making sure I have my stuff tailored. I’m always strategic with it so that the world can see it in a great light,” Wizkid adds.
watch the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKgfGxVL4fQ
https://www.olisa.tv/2017/04/wizkid-speaks-accent-new-interview-naija-twitter-goes-berserk-video/
1 Share
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by blizzcelebTv: 6:43am
more-
cc,lalasticlala
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by wablex(m): 6:47am
Nyc moving nigerian entertainment industry to the next level. Daddy Yo
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by iamademorlar(m): 6:49am
Can't just somebody speak in accent in peace again... Nigerians i tire for u na..
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by modelsms(m): 6:54am
Seems he is now bleaching. See tattoe everywhere self.
Nawao.
Nawao.
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by zadok60: 6:58am
them go gree let this dude rest at all?
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by mykeljosef: 6:58am
sounding like a broken record
he's trying to balance British ,white American and Australian accent together
but wetyn consign me
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by thesicilian: 7:04am
Its funny how everyone can just forget the whole message of the interview and focus on accent, hairstyle, ...
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by Thisboysef(m): 7:09am
Ah skiibii
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by villareal15(m): 7:14am
Jobless people always reacting to every Lil thing.
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by Oliviaxx(f): 7:54am
Nigerians can beef over nothing sha oooo
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by DeBlessedOne(m): 8:15am
Somebody will trow spit, Nigerians will react. Another person will step on the spit, Nigerians will react! Buhari create Job opportunities abeg!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by CaroLyner(f): 8:53am
I was thinking the same while watching the interview
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by veekid(m): 8:56am
Wizzy baby loke loke
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by unclezuma: 8:56am
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by lovelygurl(f): 8:58am
Loooool
Wow he is really good, I mean normally you know it when someone is faking an accent but this is really good. He only has mini slight Nigerian accent in it
BUT DUDE THIS IS NOT COOL
I do understand that he wants his music to be known worldwide BUT you can also do that by being proud of who you are! Why faking it?!
First he dyed his hair blonde, then faked his accent. Next will be blue eyes and bleached skin
YOU CAN NEVER BE THEM! Be proud of who you are! That's the only why you can be the best. Who else can be better than you if you are being yourself
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by TheBlessedMAN: 8:58am
Association of space bookers.
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by realestniggah: 8:58am
they still had to give him subtitle
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by BABANGBALI: 8:59am
Look at him speaking English like baba suwe
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by realestniggah: 8:59am
modelsms:where you see bleaching?
in my opinion I think he got darker..because of the weed he has been smoking
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by TeflonBlixx: 8:59am
Speaks English like someone having Goitre (Gege). .
Fvck him and his newly acquired accent. .
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by Tenim47(m): 8:59am
rascal mono
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by karma2000: 8:59am
rubbish
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by DIKEnaWAR: 9:00am
This boy is losing it. Gradually...
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by realilife: 9:00am
Oliviaxx:
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by Monogamy: 9:00am
oh good gan
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by datopaper(m): 9:00am
Is normal. that is success
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by MrRhymes101(m): 9:00am
When I blow Na spanish accent I go d use for interviews.... if u need a wedding MC pls view my last topic to watch me MC weddings
|Re: Wizkid's Accent In Interview With UK’s Channel 4, Nigerian Twitter Goes Berserk by easyfem: 9:01am
DeBlessedOne:
Seriously , job is wat we need ... There z notin bad in wat he said and i think i enjoy the guy flow even though im not his fan ....buari nees to do something bcoz flat head pple no dey c somethinh good again oooo
1 Like
