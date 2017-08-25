₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by sirdouglas(m): 6:35am On Apr 30
I went to several. ATM yesterday trying to withdraw but the queue was much so at the end I decided to wait at access bank. The machine paid the lady before me so I was hopeful. I inserted my card and after choosing the amount I wanted I heard the ATM counting money but few minutes later I saw "transaction successful do u wish to continue" few minutes later I got a debit alert. I waited hoping the might come out but nothing happened. Till now I have not gotten a refund and I operate with first bank.
My question is if it's possible that the ATM will still dispense the cash later and now the ATM has acknowledged a successful transaction, can I still get my money ? Bankers in the forum please help
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Dani4tech(m): 6:39am On Apr 30
You'll definitely get your money back...
In my own case, all I did was to contact their CC on twitter
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Swegzfreak: 6:40am On Apr 30
Yes ooo.... All your money go don full ground for ATM, you better go and pack it...
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by sirdouglas(m): 6:57am On Apr 30
Swegzfreak:
Guy easy....... u no just get joy
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by sirdouglas(m): 6:58am On Apr 30
Dani4tech:thanks a lot
Which of the bank urs or the bank u used their ATM and was ur transaction marked successful??
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Nutase(f): 7:52am On Apr 30
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Demmy59(m): 8:12am On Apr 30
It possible I have had a first hand experience, Sam not a banker though . They have to run after the guy to call him back. It happened at GTB ATM
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Dani4tech(m): 8:18am On Apr 30
sirdouglas:First bank and Fidelity respectively
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by sirdouglas(m): 10:23am On Apr 30
Demmy59:Thanks,.did it take long before that happened? cos I waited but nothing happened, I am just afraid maybe when the system is back it will dispense the cash
20K no be change for this recession nah
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by EmekaBlue(m): 9:28am
Blessed is the person who comes to the ATM and money just fall on him/her bfr inserting card
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Angelb4: 9:28am
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Narldon(f): 9:28am
This Thread was created on 30th April..
and moved to frontpage on 25th August
Round of Applause for this new record
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Integrityfarms(m): 9:29am
Yes, I had seen such before
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by IamOpemipo(m): 9:29am
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by twilliamx: 9:30am
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by kekakuz(m): 9:30am
if your card was inside when the network wentout
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by nurey(m): 9:31am
yes i have seen it before, 2009, Zenith bank Isale igbaein branch Abeokuta.
I dont know what the man did but he took his ATM card and left, as I and my friend got to the machine, the slot opened and out came 7k, 7k no be small money then, i ran after the man and handed over the money to him, he was grateful said he thought the machine wasnt dispensing.
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Desanta(m): 9:31am
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 9:31am
Just go to FirstBank and lodge a complain. You will get your money back after 1 week.
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Tboiyyy: 9:31am
Yes ooooooooooooooo, seen it first hand
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by dust144(m): 9:31am
Yes I have eaten my father 20k in union bank Abuja, he punch and waited but the cash and card didn't come out and went in to complain while I wait but the cash showed up and the atm, no vex I gave the man his card n the cash was story for the gods.
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by skypeme: 9:31am
it is possible but just b4 the next user slot his / her card in , so u might av gone far b4 u notice it
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by dacovajnr: 9:31am
The day wey this thing do me ehn .Atm no gree dispense..i vex carry Okada dey go house as I reach halfway na e I get alert of 10k debited!! Nibo!!Nazo I shout "Okada turn back,my money don dey pour for atm floor!!!" as I reach I cum ask "abeg who pack my money" dem just dey look me like say I don mad. Na later dem come Crédit my account
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by krissconnect(m): 9:32am
Yes. Have u watched the movie 'mad buddies'. Its very possible
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by NaijaNaWaa: 9:32am
Report to your bank. ATM get sense pass rat sef.
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Chidonc(m): 9:32am
bro in this buhari administration, anything is possible oooo
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by agboskipool(m): 9:32am
I wan collect 10k for one bank like as I reach ATM point like I see say money open mouth for me, I counted it was 20k I gave it called de attention of those security on duty that day shaaaa
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Segadem(m): 9:32am
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by krissconnect(m): 9:33am
dust144:I know ure lying. But continue..
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by Segadem(m): 9:33am
dust144:badt guy
Buhari is coming 4 u
|Re: Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? by asuustrike2009: 9:33am
Eya. I learnt that once your card is seized at the ATM stand especially if its from another bank,you can't retrieve it back. Bankers in the house please explain this. See me see wahala oh, I go bank go withdraw moni na dem take light . moni I see but card no come out. Machine off
