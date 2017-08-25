Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? (7442 Views)

I went to several. ATM yesterday trying to withdraw but the queue was much so at the end I decided to wait at access bank. The machine paid the lady before me so I was hopeful. I inserted my card and after choosing the amount I wanted I heard the ATM counting money but few minutes later I saw "transaction successful do u wish to continue" few minutes later I got a debit alert. I waited hoping the might come out but nothing happened. Till now I have not gotten a refund and I operate with first bank.



My question is if it's possible that the ATM will still dispense the cash later and now the ATM has acknowledged a successful transaction, can I still get my money ? Bankers in the forum please help

You'll definitely get your money back...

In my own case, all I did was to contact their CC on twitter 4 Likes

Yes ooo.... All your money go don full ground for ATM, you better go and pack it... 42 Likes 3 Shares

Yes ooo.... All your money go don full ground for ATM, you better go and pack it...

Guy easy....... u no just get joy Guy easy....... u no just get joy 30 Likes 1 Share

You'll definitely get your money back...

In my own case, all I did was to contact their CC on twitter thanks a lot

Which of the bank urs or the bank u used their ATM and was ur transaction marked successful??

It possible I have had a first hand experience, Sam not a banker though . They have to run after the guy to call him back. It happened at GTB ATM

thanks a lot

First bank and Fidelity respectively

It possible I have had a first hand experience, Sam not a banker though . They have to run after the guy to call him back. It happened at GTB ATM

Thanks,.did it take long before that happened? cos I waited but nothing happened, I am just afraid maybe when the system is back it will dispense the cash

20K no be change for this recession nah



20K no be change for this recession nah Thanks,.did it take long before that happened? cos I waited but nothing happened, I am just afraid maybe when the system is back it will dispense the cash20K no be change for this recession nah

Blessed is the person who comes to the ATM and money just fall on him/her bfr inserting card

This Thread was created on 30th April..







and moved to frontpage on 25th August







Round of Applause for this new record







40 Likes

Yes, I had seen such before

Nope

if your card was inside when the network wentout

yes i have seen it before, 2009, Zenith bank Isale igbaein branch Abeokuta.



I dont know what the man did but he took his ATM card and left, as I and my friend got to the machine, the slot opened and out came 7k, 7k no be small money then, i ran after the man and handed over the money to him, he was grateful said he thought the machine wasnt dispensing. 3 Likes

No

Just go to FirstBank and lodge a complain. You will get your money back after 1 week. 1 Like

Yes ooooooooooooooo, seen it first hand

Yes I have eaten my father 20k in union bank Abuja, he punch and waited but the cash and card didn't come out and went in to complain while I wait but the cash showed up and the atm, no vex I gave the man his card n the cash was story for the gods. 3 Likes 1 Share

it is possible but just b4 the next user slot his / her card in , so u might av gone far b4 u notice it

The day wey this thing do me ehn .Atm no gree dispense..i vex carry Okada dey go house as I reach halfway na e I get alert of 10k debited!! Nibo!!Nazo I shout "Okada turn back,my money don dey pour for atm floor!!!" as I reach I cum ask "abeg who pack my money" dem just dey look me like say I don mad. Na later dem come Crédit my account 32 Likes 5 Shares

Yes. Have u watched the movie 'mad buddies'. Its very possible

Report to your bank. ATM get sense pass rat sef.

bro in this buhari administration, anything is possible oooo

I wan collect 10k for one bank like as I reach ATM point like I see say money open mouth for me, I counted it was 20k I gave it called de attention of those security on duty that day shaaaa 1 Like

yeah

I know ure lying. But continue..

Yes I have eaten my father 20k in union bank Abuja, he punch and waited but the cash and card didn't come out and went in to complain while I wait but the cash showed up and the atm, no vex I gave the man his card n the cash was story for the gods. badt guy

Buhari is coming 4 u