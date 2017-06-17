₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,195 members, 3,602,813 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 01:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater (9795 Views)
Early Marriage In Islam In Relation to Anti-islam polices In Nigeria – Dr Alaro / Lying;a Greater Sin / The Greater The Hardship The Greater The Reward (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by kaybams1(m): 8:19am On May 31
Zain did a good job putting this up. The video shows that Islam is a religion of peace. Am not a Muslim but I was impressed by the concept. It preaches against extremism and terrorism. Started with a typical suicide bomber trying to do the usual. Was encountered by several scenes of victims countering his beliefs with the true message of Islam. Preaches Islam as a religion of peace, love not hate and extremism. video has gone viral since it's inception with millions of views in YouTube. We need more of things like this in this hate filled and divisive world.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U49nOBFv508
31 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Seun(m): 1:13pm On May 31
The song gave me good chills the first time. I love it. It's a commendable attempt to change the meaning of the Arabic phrase "God is great".
Check out the English translation of the lyrics
Prologue
However, it includes some stumbling blocks for the kind of super-devout muslims who could be persuaded to engage in terrorism, who can't even watch the video because the music uses instruments (forbidden), some of the women in it are showing off their beautiful black hair (forbidden), and the message of the video is not based on the words of God, so it's a secular message (forbidden).
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Rilwayne001: 1:21pm On May 31
Masha Allah!
We need more of this.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by AbdelKabir: 2:33pm On May 31
Once again, may Allaah save us from ruwaybidas.....
3 Likes
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by sino(m): 2:35pm On May 31
Seun:
The "super" devout Muslims already have been made aware of the anti-Islamic nature of terrorism by appropriate Islamic scholars, hence they may need not to watch the above video and don't you know that most of those who are easily recruited into terrorism are the youths with much zeal but lack adequate Islamic knowledge?!
And contrary to your last statement, the message of the video is actually from the Qur'an and the Hadith of the Prophet (Peace be upon him).
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by tintingz(m): 5:18pm On May 31
Nice music, melody just like Gloria Gaynor "I will survive" song, and very good message.
But some Muslims here will find it offensive because of what the video contain. (Musical instruments, women singing, wedding gown, women not using hijab).
9 Likes
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by mokoshalb(m): 5:20pm On May 31
Seun:Music is not fully HARAM has been projected by some persons. But the form of which the music is being played depends.
The scenario which caused MUSIC to be seen as HARAM by some persons is:
If you go through Quran: 53:59-61 which talks about the MUSIC part:
Allaah says (interpretation of the meaning):
“Do you then wonder at this recitation (the Qur’aan)?
Now we should be able to deduct 2 things from that the verse, which are:
1. referring to people who do not want to listen to the Quran, while the prophet was preaching.
2. doing other idle things while the Quran is being read.
So when talking about music and musical instrument generally, its not FULLY prohibited as even, the prophet(SAW) was welcomed with heavy music and happiness while entering Medina from Mecca.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by olasaad(f): 6:26am On Jun 01
mokoshalb:
Please go and read Surat An Nur (Quran24) very well and understand it more better before coming online with your opinion. Ramadan Mubarak
4 Likes
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by mokoshalb(m): 10:00am On Jun 01
olasaad:you just made me read the whole Q24 repeatedly... couldn't find anything related... willing to learn more.. specify the actual verse you are referring to... Salam!
2 Likes
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Riduane: 10:37pm On Jun 10
.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Seun(m): 10:36am
Most of the people moved by the song are actually non-muslims who desperately wish that muslims would embrace the message in the video.
Can you imagine a world in which a person shouting "God is great!" in Arabic while you're on a bus/plane doesn't cause you to wet your pants?
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by hfeetham0: 10:46am
Seun:true! but most people do not understand and do not wish to...
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by MrIcredible: 10:52am
Masha Allah
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by fuckerstard: 10:53am
allahu akbar
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Nollynude: 10:53am
If only they would listen
2 Likes
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by frenzyduchess: 10:55am
Seun:your first paragraph says it all, let them keep deluding themselves till the next terrorist attack, but wise people see through all that lip service this apologists put up (I call them closet terrorists) . If only they use this same energy to face their brothers ,we will not need to be convinced
6 Likes
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by yemzzy22(m): 10:56am
wow that iz so good I felt move by it allahu Akbar
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by hoMegas(m): 10:56am
.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Masquerade7: 10:57am
Wow
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by alcmene: 10:58am
If i hear say my heart melt.......
As far as am concerned, the reverse is the case......
Religion of peace my hairy nyashh
6 Likes
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by crazyABO(m): 10:59am
Alihamdulilah robilialamin
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by hfeetham0: 11:00am
alcmene:k
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by crazyABO(m): 11:00am
alcmene:even if sense is free drink n u win am dem still no go gv u u should hv just obeyed simple rules n reg u need bannooo
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by hfeetham0: 11:02am
hoMegas:religion is your personal problem..?
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by hfeetham0: 11:03am
frenzyduchess:k
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Sterope: 11:05am
I don't know the kind of Muslims you mingle with But in my circle, I am yet to meet that Muslim who jubilates when others die.
Also, Muslims condemn terrorism day in day out. It is not my fault if the press is selective about what it chose to show. I can't control them. Therefore I don't need a video to tell me what I should think of terrorism, war and poverty. My signature is enough reflection on the issues.
Seun:
5 Likes
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Shafiiimran99: 11:06am
Islam has no music. Whoever wanted to preach against terrorism should follow prophet's way not evil's way cos music is evil
2 Likes
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Sterope: 11:06am
Why should I bother about convincing you?
frenzyduchess:
2 Likes
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by madridguy(m): 11:07am
Alhamdulilahi.
1 Like
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by QueenOfNepal: 11:09am
Go and play it to all those that lost loved ones as a result of Islamic terrorism.
Religion of peace indeed
6 Likes
|Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Shafiiimran99: 11:10am
tintingz:Any muslim that does not against it is not a tru muslim
1 Like 1 Share
What is the Islamic Ruling On Taking Insurance Policies? / Words Of Advice For Those That Share "Ultimatum Messages'' / Islam is Against Wife Oppression
Viewing this topic: mosedgreat(m), muh4eva(m), Highbe(m), Adedejiub(m), ollah1, kittykollinxx(m), Victory1989, OkayChurchboy(m), zaboy, Giyerte(m), Daliano(m), osane09(m), hollaytan, enedoboy(m), betfair(m), Mickop(m), Akanniade(m), meenermesut, Mrmoore14(m), sdkalu, 2chainzz(m), Sirjamo, MBtz(m), MarshRiley(m), Redder97(m), Danja, Lightening, TheSunOfMors(m), ovieokodhi(m), dazzlingd, eremy, jimmbones, engrelvis(m), olamyde85, sesaan(m), Larrykaysail(m), vivlyviv(f), AdelokikiMr(m), chiefbidemi and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32