Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by kaybams1(m): 8:19am On May 31
Zain did a good job putting this up. The video shows that Islam is a religion of peace. Am not a Muslim but I was impressed by the concept. It preaches against extremism and terrorism. Started with a typical suicide bomber trying to do the usual. Was encountered by several scenes of victims countering his beliefs with the true message of Islam. Preaches Islam as a religion of peace, love not hate and extremism. video has gone viral since it's inception with millions of views in YouTube. We need more of things like this in this hate filled and divisive world.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U49nOBFv508

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Seun(m): 1:13pm On May 31
The song gave me good chills the first time. I love it. It's a commendable attempt to change the meaning of the Arabic phrase "God is great".

Check out the English translation of the lyrics
Prologue

I will tell God everything

That you’ve filled the cemeteries with our children and emptied our school desks.

The you’ve sparked unrest and turned our streets to darkness.

And that you’ve lied
God has full knowledge of the secrets of all hearts.

Music Begins

I bear witness that there is no God but God

You who comes in the name of death, he is the creator of life.

I bear witness that The Prophet is the messenger of God.

The forgiving and forbearing who hurts not those who hurt Him.

God is Greater
than those who hide what doesn’t show.

God is Greater
than those who obey without contemplation.

God is Greater
than those lurking to betray us.

God is Greater!
God is Greater!

The Message

Worship your God with love,
with love, not terror

Be tender in your faith
tender, not harsh

Confront your enemy,
with peace, not war.

Persuade others,
with leniency, not by force.

Epilogue

Let’s bomb violence with mercy,
Let’s bomb delusion with the truth.
Let’s bomb hatred with love.
Let’s bomb extremist for a better life.

We will counter their ticks of hatred with songs of love.
From now until happiness.

However, it includes some stumbling blocks for the kind of super-devout muslims who could be persuaded to engage in terrorism, who can't even watch the video because the music uses instruments (forbidden), some of the women in it are showing off their beautiful black hair (forbidden), and the message of the video is not based on the words of God, so it's a secular message (forbidden).

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Rilwayne001: 1:21pm On May 31
Masha Allah!

We need more of this.

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by AbdelKabir: 2:33pm On May 31
Once again, may Allaah save us from ruwaybidas.....

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by sino(m): 2:35pm On May 31
The "super" devout Muslims already have been made aware of the anti-Islamic nature of terrorism by appropriate Islamic scholars, hence they may need not to watch the above video and don't you know that most of those who are easily recruited into terrorism are the youths with much zeal but lack adequate Islamic knowledge?!

And contrary to your last statement, the message of the video is actually from the Qur'an and the Hadith of the Prophet (Peace be upon him).

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by tintingz(m): 5:18pm On May 31
Nice music, melody just like Gloria Gaynor "I will survive" song, and very good message.

But some Muslims here will find it offensive because of what the video contain. (Musical instruments, women singing, wedding gown, women not using hijab).

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by mokoshalb(m): 5:20pm On May 31
Music is not fully HARAM has been projected by some persons. But the form of which the music is being played depends.

The scenario which caused MUSIC to be seen as HARAM by some persons is:
If you go through Quran: 53:59-61 which talks about the MUSIC part:

Allaah says (interpretation of the meaning):

“Do you then wonder at this recitation (the Qur’aan)?

And you laugh at it and weep not,

Wasting your (precious) lifetime in pastime and amusements (singing)”

Now we should be able to deduct 2 things from that the verse, which are:
1. referring to people who do not want to listen to the Quran, while the prophet was preaching.
2. doing other idle things while the Quran is being read.

So when talking about music and musical instrument generally, its not FULLY prohibited as even, the prophet(SAW) was welcomed with heavy music and happiness while entering Medina from Mecca.

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by olasaad(f): 6:26am On Jun 01
Please go and read Surat An Nur (Quran24) very well and understand it more better before coming online with your opinion. Ramadan Mubarak

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by mokoshalb(m): 10:00am On Jun 01
you just made me read the whole Q24 repeatedly... couldn't find anything related... willing to learn more.. specify the actual verse you are referring to... Salam!

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Riduane: 10:37pm On Jun 10
.

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Seun(m): 10:36am
Most of the people moved by the song are actually non-muslims who desperately wish that muslims would embrace the message in the video.

Can you imagine a world in which a person shouting "God is great!" in Arabic while you're on a bus/plane doesn't cause you to wet your pants?

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by hfeetham0: 10:46am
true! but most people do not understand and do not wish to...
Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by MrIcredible: 10:52am
Masha Allah
Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by fuckerstard: 10:53am
allahu akbar
Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Nollynude: 10:53am
If only they would listen

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by frenzyduchess: 10:55am
your first paragraph says it all, let them keep deluding themselves till the next terrorist attack, but wise people see through all that lip service this apologists put up (I call them closet terrorists) . If only they use this same energy to face their brothers ,we will not need to be convinced

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by yemzzy22(m): 10:56am
wow that iz so good I felt move by it allahu Akbar
Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by hoMegas(m): 10:56am
.

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Masquerade7: 10:57am
Wow
Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by alcmene: 10:58am
If i hear say my heart melt.......

As far as am concerned, the reverse is the case......

Religion of peace my hairy nyashh

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by crazyABO(m): 10:59am
Alihamdulilah robilialamin cheesy
Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by hfeetham0: 11:00am
k
Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by crazyABO(m): 11:00am
even if sense is free drink n u win am dem still no go gv u sad u should hv just obeyed simple rules n reg u need bannooo undecided

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by hfeetham0: 11:02am
hoMegas:
.
religion is your personal problem..?
Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by hfeetham0: 11:03am
k
Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Sterope: 11:05am
I don't know the kind of Muslims you mingle with But in my circle, I am yet to meet that Muslim who jubilates when others die.

Also, Muslims condemn terrorism day in day out. It is not my fault if the press is selective about what it chose to show. I can't control them. Therefore I don't need a video to tell me what I should think of terrorism, war and poverty. My signature is enough reflection on the issues.

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Shafiiimran99: 11:06am
Islam has no music. Whoever wanted to preach against terrorism should follow prophet's way not evil's way cos music is evil

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Sterope: 11:06am
Why should I bother about convincing you?
Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by madridguy(m): 11:07am
Alhamdulilahi.

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by QueenOfNepal: 11:09am
Go and play it to all those that lost loved ones as a result of Islamic terrorism.


Religion of peace indeed grin

Re: Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater by Shafiiimran99: 11:10am
Any muslim that does not against it is not a tru muslim

