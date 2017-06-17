Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Trending Anti Terror TV Ad: God Is Greater (9795 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U49nOBFv508 Zain did a good job putting this up. The video shows that Islam is a religion of peace. Am not a Muslim but I was impressed by the concept. It preaches against extremism and terrorism. Started with a typical suicide bomber trying to do the usual. Was encountered by several scenes of victims countering his beliefs with the true message of Islam. Preaches Islam as a religion of peace, love not hate and extremism. video has gone viral since it's inception with millions of views in YouTube. We need more of things like this in this hate filled and divisive world. 31 Likes 10 Shares





Check out the English translation of the lyrics

Prologue



I will tell God everything



That you’ve filled the cemeteries with our children and emptied our school desks.



The you’ve sparked unrest and turned our streets to darkness.



And that you’ve lied

God has full knowledge of the secrets of all hearts.



Music Begins



I bear witness that there is no God but God



You who comes in the name of death, he is the creator of life.



I bear witness that The Prophet is the messenger of God.



The forgiving and forbearing who hurts not those who hurt Him.



God is Greater

than those who hide what doesn’t show.



God is Greater

than those who obey without contemplation.



God is Greater

than those lurking to betray us.



God is Greater!

God is Greater!



The Message



Worship your God with love,

with love, not terror



Be tender in your faith

tender, not harsh



Confront your enemy,

with peace, not war.



Persuade others,

with leniency, not by force.



Epilogue



Let’s bomb violence with mercy,

Let’s bomb delusion with the truth.

Let’s bomb hatred with love.

Let’s bomb extremist for a better life.



We will counter their ticks of hatred with songs of love.

From now until happiness.

Masha Allah!



We need more of this. 10 Likes 3 Shares

Once again, may Allaah save us from ruwaybidas..... 3 Likes

The "super" devout Muslims already have been made aware of the anti-Islamic nature of terrorism by appropriate Islamic scholars, hence they may need not to watch the above video and don't you know that most of those who are easily recruited into terrorism are the youths with much zeal but lack adequate Islamic knowledge?!



And contrary to your last statement, the message of the video is actually from the Qur'an and the Hadith of the Prophet (Peace be upon him). The "super" devout Muslims already have been made aware of the anti-Islamic nature of terrorism by appropriate Islamic scholars, hence they may need not to watch the above video and don't you know that most of those who are easily recruited into terrorism are the youths with much zeal but lack adequate Islamic knowledge?!And contrary to your last statement, the message of the video is actually from the Qur'an and the Hadith of the Prophet (Peace be upon him). 22 Likes 1 Share

Nice music, melody just like Gloria Gaynor "I will survive" song, and very good message.



But some Muslims here will find it offensive because of what the video contain. (Musical instruments, women singing, wedding gown, women not using hijab). 9 Likes

However, it includes some stumbling blocks for the kind of super-devout Muslims who could be persuaded to engage in terrorism, who can't even watch the video because the music uses instruments (forbidden), some of the women in it are showing off their beautiful black hair (forbidden), and the message of the video is not based on the words of God, so it's a secular message (forbidden). Music is not fully HARAM has been projected by some persons. But the form of which the music is being played depends.



The scenario which caused MUSIC to be seen as HARAM by some persons is:

If you go through Quran: 53:59-61 which talks about the MUSIC part:



Allaah says (interpretation of the meaning):



“Do you then wonder at this recitation (the Qur’aan)?



And you laugh at it and weep not,



Wasting your (precious) lifetime in pastime and amusements (singing)”

Now we should be able to deduct 2 things from that the verse, which are:

1. referring to people who do not want to listen to the Quran, while the prophet was preaching.

2. doing other idle things while the Quran is being read.



So when talking about music and musical instrument generally, its not FULLY prohibited as even, the prophet(SAW) was welcomed with heavy music and happiness while entering Medina from Mecca. Music is not fully HARAM has been projected by some persons. But the form of which the music is being played depends.The scenario which caused MUSIC to be seen as HARAM by some persons is:If you go through Quran: 53:59-61 which talks about the MUSIC part:Allaah says (interpretation of the meaning):Now we should be able to deduct 2 things from that the verse, which are:1. referring to people who do not want to listen to the Quran, while the prophet was preaching.2. doing other idle things while the Quran is being read.So when talking about music and musical instrument generally, its not FULLY prohibited as even, the prophet(SAW) was welcomed with heavy music and happiness while entering Medina from Mecca. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Please go and read Surat An Nur (Quran24) very well and understand it more better before coming online with your opinion. Ramadan Mubarak Please go and read Surat An Nur (Quran24) very well and understand it more better before coming online with your opinion. Ramadan Mubarak 4 Likes

Most of the people moved by the song are actually non-muslims who desperately wish that muslims would embrace the message in the video.



Can you imagine a world in which a person shouting "God is great!" in Arabic while you're on a bus/plane doesn't cause you to wet your pants? 30 Likes 2 Shares

As far as am concerned, the reverse is the case......



Religion of peace my hairy nyashh 6 Likes

hoMegas:

Also, Muslims condemn terrorism day in day out. It is not my fault if the press is selective about what it chose to show. I can't control them. Therefore I don't need a video to tell me what I should think of terrorism, war and poverty. My signature is enough reflection on the issues.



Islam has no music. Whoever wanted to preach against terrorism should follow prophet's way not evil's way cos music is evil 2 Likes

Religion of peace indeed Go and play it to all those that lost loved ones as a result of Islamic terrorism.Religion of peace indeed 6 Likes