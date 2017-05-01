Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / See The Top 7 Tech Innovations That Will Change The Future (2514 Views)

1. Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is one of the key innovation that'll change how we use our smartphones and computers. In ATMs of the future, you'll be able to withdraw cash by simply communicating verbally with the machine. Security will be top notch. I'm guessing it's going to be Iris scanning that'll will be the next level of security. Apart from use of A.I in banks it can basically do almost everything for you with IOT (Internet Of Things) .



These IOT devices can indefinitely change your life. You could ask the robots in your home to clean up the house, wash your clothes and do almost everything you request. It's just a matter of time. I do hope the Japanese scientists don't get to finish up the sex-robots else we'll be seeing another sexuality coming up soon - "The Robosexuals". It's weird enough that people are already doing things with animals and people of the same sex now we'll be seeing humans and machines. A.I is quite broad so I can't possibly cover everything under it. Oh well.. Let's keep our fingers crossed.





2. Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is the next big thing. Companies like Samsung, HTC, Sony and Facebook are already competing to be the king of virtual reality in the world. Virtual reality will ultimately change how we watch movies and TV shows. Imagine you're watching a horror movie with a VR headset. I'm pretty sure that the level of horror would be at an almost realistic level unlike when you're just watching it on the TV screen. It'll also change gaming as well. The only thing I'm scared of is that VR maybe used as a weapon of war. You may just buy a war game to play without knowing that your actions are being replicated by a machine in one country. Every person you take down in the game is actually murdered in real life. Hopefully VR won't move towards that direction.





3. Chatbots

Chatbots may be the end of customer care service. These bots are getting quite intelligent and smarter as everyday goes by. I've tried creating a Chatbot and trust me with the available tools, the bot was able to perform specific tasks and respond to certain queries.



Chatbots may replace customer care agents as they would probably be able to respond to queries very quickly without compromise. There'll be nothing like an employee replying badly to you when you call them on phone but this may actually turn out to be one of the worst innovations if it actually replaces humans. Our smartphones are already making us text more and talk less. Chatbots will even make us text more and talk to machines more.





4.Wearables

There are already a couple of wearables in the market and so far they've been nothing less than amazing. There are wearables that let women know when they're going to be pregnant, wearables that help people monitor sleep, wearables that monitor your health status and more. I'd say wearables will impact the health sector more than any other sector of the world.



Ultimately wearables will be able to tell you when it's time to take your drugs and even suggest particular drugs based on the analysis it gets after checking your body condition and status. In terms of security, it may be used to track criminals. I'm already typing like I'm writing a sci-fi movie . Let's be real here, if I had told you in 1987 though I wasn't even existing by then.. That there'll be cars that drive themselves, you'll probably suggest that I go to a psychiatrist to get myself checked. So no matter how impossible this seems, it's very possible.





5. Drones



Drones are also one of the new tech trends. In future, Drones might help you cover entire events and programs saving you the cost of calling a photographer or camera man. The major problem with Drones I've seen so far is that the battery's don't last more than a couple of hours but before then I hope it'll be fixed. Drones can also help deliver products effectively. It could be delivering blood samples to doctors or even delivering products you ordered. Although, I'm quite skeptical about using drones when ordering from Jumia in the future.



I might just order a device to be delivered to Lekki and probably while the drone is flying over Ojuelegba one Agbero brings down the drone. It won't be funny seriously. Well I do hope the Drones can fly at a high altitude to avoid occurrences like that.





6. Web Assembly.

Javascript has been constantly accused of making websites slow but Web assembly aims to change all that. Web Assembly is a faster way of rendering websites on browsers.

WebAssembly is a highly touted effort that not only is set to run web apps in the browser at near-native speeds but also allow for other languages to be used for browser programming beyond Javascript

WebAssembly provides fast load times for large codes and high performance. This will enable developers to bring functionality and experiences to the web that might have otherwise been gated on JavaScript. Since WebAssembly can be used as a library from JavaScript, JavaScript developers can utilize WebAssembly's performance through libraries and frameworks.





7. Live Streaming



Live streaming is already available and we've seen how it connects us with our favorite celebrities. Now imagine combining live streaming in VR. You would be able to be in the same place with the person live streaming the video in VR. There are a lot of possibilities once live streaming is involved. You could join a live conference from the comfort of your home, attend a live lecture from anywhere in the world. Live Streaming will ultimately change how we connect with people.



That's my top 7 list of things that'll change the future. Did I miss anything? please use the comment box. I'd love to know what you think





Nice info NaijaTechGuy And these amazing innovations has left most Nigerians jobless and would add more joblessness to the list as time goes on. Nigerian banks is an example

And these amazing innovations has left most Nigerians jobless and would add more joblessness to the list as time goes on. Nigerian banks is an example



Nice info NaijaTechGuy



Very informative post. Well done op.. Where are those our fine mods sef. Mynd44 and lalasticlala

You no lie at all op.

You sir are a true Naijatechguy

Live streaming---imagine the huge number of people that were able to participate in the hallelujah challenge.

Live streaming---imagine the huge number of people that were able to participate in the hallelujah challenge.

Interesting.. .. It's nice seeing people turn up for something good.

That's how a friend was testing his drone on a field in a school, security persons of the school hold an say him Na Boko Haram, he had to start explaining himself.

That's how a friend was testing his drone on a field in a school, security persons of the school hold an say him Na Boko Haram, he had to start explaining himself.

Naija!!!

And about drones... Do you know it's almost illegal to fly a drone in Nigeria?



While VR has a bright future I don't see so much about it, unless it'll be centered on Entertainment.And about drones... Do you know it's almost illegal to fly a drone in Nigeria?

While VR has a bright future I don't see so much about it, unless it'll be centered on Entertainment.



And about drones... Do you know it's almost illegal to fly a drone in Nigeria?



How You Can Limit The Internet access Of Appz To savr data

I still wonder why they made drones illegal. There are different kinds of drones , war drones are not as small and portable as the ones used at home or in the field.

And these amazing innovations has left most Nigerians jobless and would add more joblessness to the list as time goes on. Nigerian banks is an example

Nice info NaijaTechGuy



Nice info NaijaTechGuy

Well....yes...but the things need to be built and maintained.



If we changed our education system...and fixed power..jobs galore await. Well....yes...but the things need to be built and maintained.If we changed our education system...and fixed power..jobs galore await.

one of our problems in Nigeria is we're scared of new things or things we don't know. Even in Kenya some e-commerce now use drone for delivery to customers.

Very true!

Does my gionee m5 have VR features

quite interesting!! these are innovations making other countries leap ahead into the modern world while over here in Nigeria we are stuck in the stone age era battling with the most basic challenges: how to have 24-hours electricity, water supply in our houses, proper drainage systems, good roads.....the list is endless jare

Op, nice article, I beg to deviate a little, I need your advice, I'm an avid blackberry fan because of its security features, I surf the Internet a lot and while surfing you know I could mistakenly click on a corrupt website, blackberry offers me that security I need so that my phone doesn't get " infected". I'm currently using a blackberry passport silver edition and as you know by June 30th this year whatsapp won't be a feature on this my phone anymore, so please I need your advice on what android phone I can get that offers maximum security. NB: blackberry just released a new Android phone named BlackBerry Keyone, it's still a bit pricey for now about 500 pounds,and it's not in Nigeria yet. Please advice me. Thanks.

quite interesting!! these are innovations making other countries leap ahead into the modern world while over here in Nigeria we are stuck in the stone age era battling with the most basic challenges: how to have 24-hours electricity, water supply in our houses, proper drainage systems, good roads..... the list is endless jare

Internet of Things (IoT)

Driverless cars......first mass produced prototype should be out in the next 18 months