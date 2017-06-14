Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 (8142 Views)

The father of a 9-year-old boy has cried out for help after two men allegedly lured his son with N100 and raped him several times in Gwange ward of Maiduguri in Borno State.



The father, Malam Jubrin, said the incident occurred last month when he noticed that his son had money of no known source.



The father told Daily Trust that he threatened to beat his son who then confessed that Musa, 24, and Abdul, 21, who are their neighbors, used to take him into one of the classrooms of their School to abuse him sexually.



Jubrin said his son also told him that his abusers gave him money and threatened to beat him up if he told anyone what transpired between them.



He said, “For quite sometime I was seeing my son with money, so I asked him and he lied to me that he picked it from the ground.



I said to myself that I needed to know the source of this money so I beat him seriously before he confessed to me. He told me that after they had raped him, they would give him N100 or N50.



When I confronted the boys who raped my son they threatened to deal with me so I reported them to the Civilian JTF.”



He said the suspected rapists wanted to ruin his son’s life and he wanted justice.



The two boys have been arrested and handed over to the Police who have said they were still carrying out investigation.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/2-men-rape-9-year-old-boy-in-maiduguri/201726.html

useless bloody,gays...









If Homosexualism is legalized today, the northerners will have the highest number of homosexuals North sabi scatter market with their own newsIf Homosexualism is legalized today, the northerners will have the highest number of homosexuals









,

I cover my nyash with the blood. wait , them don dey rape boysI cover my nyash with the blood.

Buhari's people. Lord help us 3 Likes 1 Share

nah lie dem get yellowbar blood flowing in their bloodstream 4 Likes

Chai, I had to borrow my Dad's eyeglass to read the topic very well, what kind of rubbish is this, after they will be giving the Igbos deadline to leave the north for them. Abeg we will go because I don't want them to scatter my younger brother bum bum for him oooo.













Savages and barbarians living amongst humans









Smh Can anything good come out from the northern part of this countrySavages and barbarians living amongst humansSmh

Funkeeeeeeee!!!!! Aye mi 1 Like

chai, dis one weak me again!

Name checker agent, come and check the name out.



Awon aláye bî bàje ôĺori búru kû. 1 Like

Not surprise shaa. Homosexuality thrives well in the North. I knew what I saw when I was in Kaduna and the little I was in Kebbi. All the Alhajis and Hajias you see are all gays and lesbians.





Come to Kaduna and you will see young men who have no work but are living large. I know what I'm saying because I have two friends then who are into it. 3 Likes

Please any more good news? 1 Like

From what I just read, it appears that the son is already a homosexual.



He did not complain of pains, neither did he cry due to anal injuries.



He only confessed after the vigilant father noticed that he was in possession of money he could not explain the source of.



Hian!



Later this one will join BH and claim he's anti immorality and western education.



In fact, ....... 5 Likes 1 Share

Hian 1 Like

.



50 naira only





50 naira only

And Bobrisky is charging hundred of thousands.

North!! !! 2 Likes

My Lord,this guys that are not complete are very stupid,they gave 100 and 50 to the boy to patch his yash abi? 1 Like

K

Women no dey north again?? 2 Likes

Na wah oh! If e to do u Na to find ****** do now.



This is sad 1 Like

that side and bad news 1 Like

Sodomy is so prevalent in the North. Men prefer doing men 5 Likes

.

Na wa o. 1 Like

calamity here and there

. 1 Like