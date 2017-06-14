₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by ijustdey: 2:27pm
The father of a 9-year-old boy has cried out for help after two men allegedly lured his son with N100 and raped him several times in Gwange ward of Maiduguri in Borno State.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/2-men-rape-9-year-old-boy-in-maiduguri/201726.html
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by stephleena(f): 2:30pm
useless bloody,gays...
7 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by QueenOfNepal: 2:39pm
North sabi scatter market with their own news
If Homosexualism is legalized today, the northerners will have the highest number of homosexuals
39 Likes 1 Share
9 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by dessz(m): 3:07pm
wait , them don dey rape boys ,
I cover my nyash with the blood.
4 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by slyrone(m): 3:07pm
Buhari's people. Lord help us
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by Bullhari007(m): 3:07pm
nah lie dem get yellowbar blood flowing in their bloodstream
4 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by uchman48(m): 3:45pm
Chai, I had to borrow my Dad's eyeglass to read the topic very well, what kind of rubbish is this, after they will be giving the Igbos deadline to leave the north for them. Abeg we will go because I don't want them to scatter my younger brother bum bum for him oooo.
8 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by davibid: 4:02pm
Can anything good come out from the northern part of this country
Savages and barbarians living amongst humans
Smh
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by winkmart: 4:02pm
Funkeeeeeeee!!!!! Aye mi
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by Oladelson(m): 4:02pm
chai, dis one weak me again!
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by Amosjaj(m): 4:02pm
Name checker agent, come and check the name out.
Awon aláye bî bàje ôĺori búru kû.
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by lonelydora(m): 4:02pm
Not surprise shaa. Homosexuality thrives well in the North. I knew what I saw when I was in Kaduna and the little I was in Kebbi. All the Alhajis and Hajias you see are all gays and lesbians.
Come to Kaduna and you will see young men who have no work but are living large. I know what I'm saying because I have two friends then who are into it.
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by fuckerstard: 4:02pm
Please any more good news?
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by Noblesoul123: 4:03pm
From what I just read, it appears that the son is already a homosexual.
He did not complain of pains, neither did he cry due to anal injuries.
He only confessed after the vigilant father noticed that he was in possession of money he could not explain the source of.
Hian!
Later this one will join BH and claim he's anti immorality and western education.
In fact, .......
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by Franchise21(m): 4:03pm
Hian
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by masonkz(m): 4:03pm
.
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by NwaAmaikpe: 4:03pm
50 naira only
And Bobrisky is charging hundred of thousands.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by YtivitissuP: 4:03pm
North!! !!
2 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by Evablizin(f): 4:03pm
My Lord,this guys that are not complete are very stupid,they gave 100 and 50 to the boy to patch his yash abi?
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by AndreizMendez(m): 4:04pm
K
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by wintersnow(m): 4:04pm
Women no dey north again??
2 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by takenadoh: 4:04pm
Na wah oh! If e to do u Na to find ****** do now.
This is sad
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by CrEaToRmalden(m): 4:04pm
that side and bad news
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by paulchineduN(m): 4:04pm
Sodomy is so prevalent in the North. Men prefer doing men
5 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by CrEaToRmalden(m): 4:05pm
.
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by Thedruggist: 4:05pm
Na wa o.
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by Onyinye15(f): 4:06pm
calamity here and there
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by NwaAmaikpe: 4:06pm
.
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Rape 9-Year-Old Boy In Maiduguri, Give Him N100, N50 by masonkz(m): 4:06pm
This is quite sad though. At age 9 Jeez.
Couldn't they just have sex with themselves or find other gay guys there??
2 Likes
