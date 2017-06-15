Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Meets With Igbo Leaders (Photos) (18786 Views)

The Acting President had yesterday met with the northern leaders and deliberated extensively on the issues.



Today the leaders of the South East comprising the South East Governors, the Leaders of Ohaneze ndi Igbo, Clerics and others converged to meet with Osibanjo. However, still in attendance, were some northern elites including the Senate President, the Speaker of House of Representatives and some notable political figures.



Firstly - This concoction of random people are not 'Igbo' leaders....



Secondly, I'm sure they were there for something else.



conductor5:



Afonjas are the biblical idiotss who know about the solution to everybody's problems but can't solve their very own problems. Hey calm down, I am from the Southeast too, but its high time we started telling ourselves the truth.





Amarabae:

really? Oya close down lagos and abuja airport and open up the Enugu airport.

Close down Lagos seaport, go and dredge calabar seaport so that Igbos can be importing from their Efik neighbour waterways .

Just do these two for Igbos. Ok? Can you? I just arrived from Enugu few weeks ago, and where I stayed was very close to the airport and I saw flights taking off; Enugu airport is still in full operation.

And why should the Lagos seaport be closed? Because it's not in the Southeast? SMH



Now the problem is this, around 65% of the Igbos stay elsewhere in lieu of the Southeast, how do you expect the region to develop when our people barely stay and do business at home? Igbos are the architect of their own misfortune, they should stop wailing already and try to address their cultural issues...The world has moved on.Hey calm down, I am from the Southeast too, but its high time we started telling ourselves the truth.I just arrived from Enugu few weeks ago, and where I stayed was very close to the airport and I saw flights taking off; Enugu airport is still in full operation.And why should the Lagos seaport be closed? Because it's not in the Southeast? SMHNow the problem is this, around 65% of the Igbos stay elsewhere in lieu of the Southeast, how do you expect the region to develop when our people barely stay and do business at home? 114 Likes 3 Shares

Youngadvocate:

kanu i know,who are these ones.

It doesn't stop those mallam from carrying out their threats 6 Likes 2 Shares

they never start to de do meeting sef, this one na season one ..Mr Osibanjo, any Igbo leader that is not NNAMDI KANU is a counterfeit..period.. I don't know why nigeria govt love beating around the bush so much, you want to meet Igbos and all you can come up with is to gather ur fellow politicians that are from south-east and you think after the useless cacus meeting that the masses will listen to ur rubbish conclusion...they never start to de do meeting sef, this one na season one..Mr Osibanjo, any Igbo leader that is not NNAMDI KANU is a counterfeit..period.. 62 Likes 4 Shares

For those thinking of 2nd civil war and prospects of seizing Igbo properties;*



Biafra will come just like every other peaceful breakaway. Aside those peaceful protesters being killed presently, there'll be no gun shot fired over Biafras second and successful coming.



The fact is that majority Nigerians misconceive what secession entails and are thus paranoid about it, is their cup of tea.



The Igbos trooping up north on daily basis to live or trade doesn't stop Igbos from having their own country, United Kingdom created 4 separate home nations and yet, england is main home to Scottish, Welsh and Irish businesses.



The Igbos owning may be 70 % of homes, estates, plazas and hotels in lagos and abuja doesn't stop Igbos from owning their own country.



After all, Jews own America and come to Israel on visa and yet they're proudly Israelis.



The Igbos will still sell in Kano, lagos, abuja etc markets as foreigners with their Biafran embassy issuing them passports, better dignity & international standard protections just like Lebanese, Chinese etc that operate here.



The process of secession in international laws has advanced, and is no longer fight and acrimony like in 1967, so, my dear Fulani soldiers, stop spoiling for brutality and those waiting for abandoned property to seize, sorry to disappoint, but that ain't happening.

Igbos don't even need political leaders to guide them to Biafra. It is a movement and as such it is the masses that decide.



Check the process of the failed Scotland bid and the recent successful break up of nations across the world. They're masses driven.



Gordon Brown the former British PM, and all prominent Scottish politicians, celebrities and sportsmen all campaigned for Scotland not to secede, yet, they couldn't stop the plebiscite and Scotland nearly seceded, Britain conceded so much powers and autonomy to them, that Scotland has eaten it's cake and still has it. It is a country within a country.



Therefore Igbo prominent men and politicians will be no different and are not expected to fight for Biafra.

Modern secession is a vote thing, and the masses carry the vote in democracy, not wealthy individuals, so, those Aba protesting masses are the ones to decide, not coscharis & Rockview owners.



Biafra will eventually come, and it will bring with it, that illusive value and premium placed on the heads of poor Igbo traders in the north and other corners of nigeria.

This is because, they'll operate as expatriates with visas and a functional embassy of Biafra protecting them and taking up their grievances and forcing nigeria via international medium and laws to compensate adequately for their burnt goods or other infractions.



The Igbo federal civil servants, company and bank workers will transfer to the Biafran branches of same agencies, banks and firms and some logistics on pensions and savings will be worked out.



These things are orderly and the UN have perfected the art of dividing nations.



The Ijaw man fearing Igbo man taking his oil, should know that Igbos have oil & gas in four of their five states, plus coal etc. The Igbo will pay internationally determined prices to use wharfs that are close to them and buy oil & gas from their neighbors, so, fear not too much. Equally, under international maritime and aviation treaties, Biafrans must be allowed to use wharfs around them and pay the prices, unless the nation in question wants sanctions and pariah.

As most western nations have shown, it is not resources that make a country rich. As nigeria has also shown, abundance of resources don't make rich countries.



It is brain, grit, meritocracy, ingenuity and patriotism that advances a nation. The Niger deltans can yet join the movement rather than sit and doubt Noah while he builds the ark.

Anyways, the present arrangement the Niger delta has in nigeria is the worse arrangement for a resource rich area in any part of the world, and I authoritatively tell you this 46 Likes 3 Shares

I did not see Nnamdi Kanu there.....These ones can't even spur their family members do anything extra ordinary for them.



Gathering of politicians. 17 Likes 1 Share

Education is really important.



At this meeting, you have the Ag President, the Speaker and The Senate President meeting with representatives from SE.



Is this meeting not more meaningful than the Jamboree Constitutional conference organised by previous Govts, that has not achieved any result since ? 13 Likes

EverestdeBliu:

Igbos are the architect of their own misfortune, they should stop wailing already and try to address their cultural issues...The world has moved on. really? Oya close down lagos and abuja airport and open up the Enugu airport.

Close down Lagos seaport, go and dredge calabar seaport so that Igbos can be importing from their Efik neighbour waterways .

Just do these two for Igbos. Ok? Can you? really? Oya close down lagos and abuja airport and open up the Enugu airport.Close down Lagos seaport, go and dredge calabar seaport so that Igbos can be importing from their Efik neighbour waterways .Just do these two for Igbos. Ok? Can you? 6 Likes 1 Share

stephleena:

Wetin Saraki and Dogara dey find there? Na igbo dem be?



When the HausaFulaniKanuris-Muslims were meeting yesterday with Osinbajo how many igbos joined them?? This is injustice..



Meanwhile.......we need change....give us referendum, give Biafra, give us Oduduwa and give us middlebelt republics.



Nigeria haff expired.....since 2014.... 10 Likes 2 Shares

A dialogue is needed to calm the tribal unrest in the country. Nice one PYO. Let Igbos, Yorubas and Hausas put away their differences and build a great nation with the notion to err their sincere opinion through election to boot out incompetent government.



Our diversity as a nation is one of the reason we are top of the chart in terms of GDP in Africa.



USA is great today due to their diverse culture but what happened to soviet nation after Ukraine/romania referendum, Russia is still great but not as strong as it use to but ukraine/romania has been struggling since they opt out. 5 Likes 3 Shares

EverestdeBliu:

Igbos are the architect of their own misfortune, they should stop wailing already and try to address their cultural issues...The world has moved on.





Hey calm down, I am from the Southeast too, ?



If you are Igbo more or less from South East then the chances of a goat voicing words are there. I mean a goat can assume human nature soon. If you are Igbo more or less from South East then the chances of a goat voicing words are there. I mean a goat can assume human nature soon. 11 Likes 1 Share

Where id Nnamdu Kanu there ? No Nnamdi Kanu then you have not started.





These Northerners don't need people who will be sounding political correct on issues of great concern. We need Nnamdi Kanu to put these Northerners on their due position on this country. Any outcome of these meetings that will see ud maintain status quo will not work. Shikena.





If oil revenue is Hausa's stake in Nigeria, let then say it then we can decide on how they benefit from the oil proceeds but grant every region autonomy and due respect and we are good as a nation. 6 Likes 1 Share



Osi my man, I hope u showed them their masters declaration. Pls ask them to sign because they will deny tomorow (its in them like peak)

Although we know the nairaland ipob kids will soon come and rain curses on their elders for meeting with osibanjo in abuja

Brooke60:

Simple thing. Let then conduct a referendum for the benefit of doubt, then if the exits have it, we then start parting arrangements. Give us just three years, if Biafrans don't relocate back to East then chase them away if you feel you can't have them no more even as foreigners.







Military and paramilitary alone can accomodate a large number of our youths not to talk about agencies and Ministries that will be established to run the new nation.





So, just tell your leaders that we need due procedd otherwise we burn together. It is a curse being together with you guys, stop making it seem like we are having double ming seceding. Simple thing. Let then conduct a referendum for the benefit of doubt, then if the exits have it, we then start parting arrangements. Give us just three years, if Biafrans don't relocate back to East then chase them away if you feel you can't have them no more even as foreigners.Military and paramilitary alone can accomodate a large number of our youths not to talk about agencies and Ministries that will be established to run the new nation.So, just tell your leaders that we need due procedd otherwise we burn together. It is a curse being together with you guys, stop making it seem like we are having double ming seceding. 8 Likes 2 Shares

OrestesDante:



EverestdeBliu:

Igbos are the architect of their own misfortune, they should stop wailing already and try to address their cultural issues...The world has moved on.





Hey calm down, I am from the Southeast too, but its high time we started telling ourselves the truth.







I just arrived from Enugu few weeks ago, and where I stayed was very close to the airport and I saw flights taking off; Enugu airport is still in full operation.

And why should the Lagos seaport be closed? Because it's not in the Southeast? SMH



Now the problem is this, around 65% of the Igbos stay elsewhere in lieu of the Southeast, how do you expect the region to develop when our people barely stay and do business at home? . and what do you think is the cause? you know the truth and you are still shying away from it . and what do you think is the cause? you know the truth and you are still shying away from it 2 Likes

Amarabae:

really? Oya close down lagos and abuja airport and open up the Enugu airport.

Close down Lagos seaport, go and dredge calabar seaport so that Igbos can be importing from their Efik neighbour waterways .

Just do these two for Igbos. Ok? Can you? Because una be wetin?

Is thr seaport in kano? What are 3million igbos doing in kano

Nothing for ipob, come and be gone Because una be wetin?Is thr seaport in kano? What are 3million igbos doing in kanoNothing for ipob, come and be gone 18 Likes 2 Shares