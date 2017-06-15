₦airaland Forum

Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Iamdemola(m): 12:18pm
When Nathaniel Bassey started the hallelujah challenge on Instagram, many didn't follow instantly, but fast forward to today, it got as far as being featured on CNN website. Check the post via his IG handle below : https://www.instagram.com/p/BVW6MS7l3Wy/

PS: If you want to to join, for better viewing experience, get a good network, a big screen device like Huawei Ascend mate 7, Tecno L9plus, Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 or Tecno phantom 6plus etc, if you don't have a laptop and stay awake.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Iamdemola(m): 12:19pm
cc lalasticlala, OAM4J
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by StephDamielola(f): 12:20pm
kiss kiss kiss kiss

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Aubrey1(m): 12:28pm
I dey meeting with Lai Mohammed wen e reach front-page u call me

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by spartan117(m): 12:30pm
glory to God

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by ubongoton: 12:34pm
and so? What of don meon and kirk that also played on niaja channels? N bassey no be person?

1 Like

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Iamdemola(m): 1:22pm
Aubrey1:
I dey meeting with Lai Mohammed wen e reach front-page u call me

lol cc ishilove, Mynd44, lalasticlala make una do something o
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by sosgrafix(m): 1:57pm
hd
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by NwaAmaikpe: 1:57pm
shocked

This means nothing to me.



CNN, BBC and FOX feature riff-raffs almost every other day, so how is this something special?

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Lilaex: 1:58pm
grin
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by guyman2(m): 1:58pm
I joined the 30 days hallelujah challenge with Nathaniel Bassey @nathanielblow by 12 midnight yesterday and my life has not been the same again.

40 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by DeadPresident(m): 1:58pm
Eow
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by ItsawrapOutfit: 1:58pm
Glory to GOD

9 Likes

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by ekems2017(f): 1:58pm
God is really doing a new thing in our lives. Glory be unto him.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by masada: 1:58pm
waoh
from an idea in a room
went national
now it's global
just start
#movement
#halleluyahchallenge
#olowogbogboro

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by JayChk(f): 1:58pm
Hallelujah

6 Likes

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Nazeren: 1:59pm
News?
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Judolisco(m): 1:59pm
Olowogbogboro cover me

7 Likes

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by paulstrings(m): 1:59pm
Glory to God.
I claim my victory and breakthrough in Gods mighty name. olowogbogboro at work

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by imma2(m): 1:59pm
I get all him requirements but my network no gree angry
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by lacastre: 1:59pm
Good....don't despise little beginning

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Valindazz(m): 1:59pm
Olowo gborogbo! I will wait for you tonight.. Can't wait to share my testimony here

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by felixomor: 1:59pm
Hallelujah !
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by seunny4lif(m): 2:00pm
Will that develop our country or will it make our economy great ?
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by rattlesnake(m): 2:00pm
hallelujah
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by winkmart: 2:00pm
Great
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by fridek: 2:01pm
God is great

1 Like

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by babkunlex(m): 2:01pm
Our God is a wonderful wonder, He does things at His own time. Our God is Yaweh #Hallelujah

1 Like

Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Nanabana11(f): 2:02pm
Some people aren't happy tho
Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by seXytOhbAd(m): 2:02pm
.

(0) (1) (Reply)

