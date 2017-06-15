Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN (7843 Views)

When Nathaniel Bassey started the hallelujah challenge on Instagram, many didn't follow instantly, but fast forward to today, it got as far as being featured on CNN website. Check the post via his IG handle below : https://www.instagram.com/p/BVW6MS7l3Wy/

PS: If you want to to join, for better viewing experience, get a good network, a big screen device like Huawei Ascend mate 7, Tecno L9plus, Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 or Tecno phantom 6plus etc, if you don't have a laptop and stay awake.

2 Likes 1 Share

I dey meeting with Lai Mohammed wen e reach front-page u call me 3 Likes 1 Share

glory to God 8 Likes 1 Share

and so? What of don meon and kirk that also played on niaja channels? N bassey no be person? 1 Like

Aubrey1:

I dey meeting with Lai Mohammed wen e reach front-page u call me

lol cc ishilove, Mynd44, lalasticlala make una do something o lol cc ishilove, Mynd44, lalasticlala make una do something o

This means nothing to me.







CNN, BBC and FOX feature riff-raffs almost every other day, so how is this something special? This means nothing to me.CNN, BBC and FOX feature riff-raffs almost every other day, so how is this something special? 1 Like 2 Shares

I joined the 30 days hallelujah challenge with Nathaniel Bassey @nathanielblow by 12 midnight yesterday and my life has not been the same again. 40 Likes 1 Share

Glory to GOD 9 Likes

God is really doing a new thing in our lives. Glory be unto him. 12 Likes 1 Share

from an idea in a room

went national

now it's global

just start

#movement

#halleluyahchallenge

#olowogbogboro 22 Likes 2 Shares

Hallelujah 6 Likes

Olowogbogboro cover me 7 Likes

Glory to God.

I claim my victory and breakthrough in Gods mighty name. olowogbogboro at work 9 Likes 2 Shares

I get all him requirements but my network no gree

Good....don't despise little beginning 2 Likes 1 Share

Olowo gborogbo! I will wait for you tonight.. Can't wait to share my testimony here 5 Likes 2 Shares

Will that develop our country or will it make our economy great ?

God is great 1 Like

Our God is a wonderful wonder, He does things at His own time. Our God is Yaweh #Hallelujah 1 Like

Some people aren't happy tho