|Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Iamdemola(m): 12:18pm
When Nathaniel Bassey started the hallelujah challenge on Instagram, many didn't follow instantly, but fast forward to today, it got as far as being featured on CNN website. Check the post via his IG handle below : https://www.instagram.com/p/BVW6MS7l3Wy/
PS: If you want to to join, for better viewing experience, get a good network, a big screen device like Huawei Ascend mate 7, Tecno L9plus, Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 or Tecno phantom 6plus etc, if you don't have a laptop and stay awake.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Iamdemola(m): 12:19pm
cc lalasticlala, OAM4J
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by StephDamielola(f): 12:20pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Aubrey1(m): 12:28pm
I dey meeting with Lai Mohammed wen e reach front-page u call me
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by spartan117(m): 12:30pm
glory to God
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by ubongoton: 12:34pm
and so? What of don meon and kirk that also played on niaja channels? N bassey no be person?
1 Like
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Iamdemola(m): 1:22pm
Aubrey1:
lol cc ishilove, Mynd44, lalasticlala make una do something o
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by sosgrafix(m): 1:57pm
hd
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by NwaAmaikpe: 1:57pm
This means nothing to me.
CNN, BBC and FOX feature riff-raffs almost every other day, so how is this something special?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Lilaex: 1:58pm
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by guyman2(m): 1:58pm
I joined the 30 days hallelujah challenge with Nathaniel Bassey @nathanielblow by 12 midnight yesterday and my life has not been the same again.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by DeadPresident(m): 1:58pm
Eow
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by ItsawrapOutfit: 1:58pm
Glory to GOD
9 Likes
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by ekems2017(f): 1:58pm
God is really doing a new thing in our lives. Glory be unto him.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by masada: 1:58pm
waoh
from an idea in a room
went national
now it's global
just start
#movement
#halleluyahchallenge
#olowogbogboro
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by JayChk(f): 1:58pm
Hallelujah
6 Likes
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Nazeren: 1:59pm
News?
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Judolisco(m): 1:59pm
Olowogbogboro cover me
7 Likes
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by paulstrings(m): 1:59pm
Glory to God.
I claim my victory and breakthrough in Gods mighty name. olowogbogboro at work
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by imma2(m): 1:59pm
I get all him requirements but my network no gree
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by lacastre: 1:59pm
Good....don't despise little beginning
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Valindazz(m): 1:59pm
Olowo gborogbo! I will wait for you tonight.. Can't wait to share my testimony here
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by felixomor: 1:59pm
Hallelujah !
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by seunny4lif(m): 2:00pm
Will that develop our country or will it make our economy great ?
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by rattlesnake(m): 2:00pm
hallelujah
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by winkmart: 2:00pm
Great
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by fridek: 2:01pm
God is great
1 Like
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by babkunlex(m): 2:01pm
Our God is a wonderful wonder, He does things at His own time. Our God is Yaweh #Hallelujah
1 Like
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by Nanabana11(f): 2:02pm
Some people aren't happy tho
|Re: Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Featured On CNN by seXytOhbAd(m): 2:02pm
.
