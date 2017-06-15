₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by Opinionated: 12:20pm
In order to end up with a great house in a great neighbourhood, there are a couple of things to consider before you begin house hunting. This will help to smoothen out the house hunting process for you. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 things to do before house hunting.
Know the Market a Little
Try to spend some time getting to know the market a little. You should not be completely ignorant about what the house hunting process entails to avoid being cheated. Browse real estate listings, familiarize yourself with the different neighbourhoods you are considering, ask around for recommendations on good real estate agents or consultancies, talk to friends, family and even co-workers to get to know about some of their house hunting knowledge and experiences etc. Try to get as much information as you can about the house hunting process beforehand. Some real estate consultancies to consider include Propertymart, WhiteBricks, Elegant Court etc.
Find a Good Agent
A good real estate agent or realtor is hard to find, but you are going to have to work to search them out. A good agent is someone who knows the market well, is knowledgeable about the area you are interested in and can point out problems with potential homes. Once you can get a good agent that knows their stuff and is able to get you a great house, it makes the house hunting process much easier. One of the best ways to get a good agent is through recommendations from family and friends. You can also go to trusted real estate consultancies for some help.
Stick to Your Budget
It’s not enough to just have a budget; you need to be able to stick to it. Consider your monthly cash flow and figure out the amount of money that you can conveniently devote to housing payments (the key word here is conveniently). A general rule to guide you is that the money you set aside monthly for house payments should not be higher than 25 – 30% of your monthly income.
Have a Sizeable Leftover
You would think many would know this, but there is an alarming number of people that spend almost the entirety of their income on buying or renting a new house. No matter what, this should never be done. Houses need constant maintenance, and even after buying the house there are still one or two unforeseen expenses you might need to make, you therefore should avoid putting everything down on a house. Ensure you have a sizeable leftover, that can act as a sort of emergency fund and that can be enough for your general upkeep.
Choose a Location
Well, this is obvious, however it’s not just about choosing a location but the factors you consider when choosing this location. Unfortunately, a lot of people are ignorant of the vital factors to consider when searching for a house and end up choosing a great looking house in a terrible location. You should consider if you feel safe in the area (not just if the agent tells you the area is safe). Do your own research about the area, ask around. Consider the traffic situation around the area, especially during rush hour. Also, consider if there is likely going to be noise disturbances from any source that is beyond what you can handle. In addition, take note of how clean and well-kept the neighborhood is. Are you likely to be dealing with typhoid issues when living there because of the dirty water etc.?
source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-things-house-hunting/
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by TINALETC3(f): 1:18pm
Nice info,
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by PaperLace: 1:18pm
Wait for rainy season,you don't wanna wake up to this .
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by Xc90: 1:19pm
Ok. Seen
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by boss1310(m): 1:19pm
house as in where will you will live abi,sometimes landlord quit notice will make you deliberately find house inside swamp and all these cautions will be for nothing
meanwhile
my girlfriend scored a free kick against me on FIFA and I have to end the game and our relationship,no way in hell she learnt that on her own
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by StephDamielola(f): 1:19pm
OK
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by sleemfesh: 1:19pm
Hia.
Not much information provided abeg.
Lemme tell you what u need for Lagos:
1. Make sure u don't do so in dry season. You wanna go about it in rainy season to see firsthand the flooding status of the area. You don't wanna wake up in a pool of water or having to leave the house wading through a mini river or in rainboots or in a boat depending on the severity of flooding.
2. To make sure you don't get brain gay from the myriad sources of noise avoid being at/close to:
a. A Pentecost church
b. A mosque
c. A junction/park of bike/keke (honking)
3. Security.
Avoid junctions/Park areas. There will be higher potential for fights, potential dangerous gathering of "yoots" etc. If there's community security it won't be bad.
4. Never stay on the ground floor unless it is a new house and/or has well paved floor.
5. You'd better find a flat with a veranda for obvious reasons of ventilation. It comes in handy for your gen too.
6. You might wanna ask about power history there. Some neighborhoods are notoriously without power for severe reasons ranging from community relations with PHCN to overload tendencies and perennially faulty transformers.
.....
Most other things u can improve on your own even access to water.
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by yemzzy22(m): 1:19pm
Which one be house haunting again lolzzzzzz afonga booking a house right now
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by bobnazzygon: 1:20pm
Nice one Op...
Also, note that house hunting should be done during Raining season. Or else na Boat one go buy some months later
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by Odilafta1: 1:21pm
Check for drainage and how many sons the landlord has
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by sotall(m): 1:21pm
This writeup is not to a large extent for those house hunting in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by THEconqueror: 1:22pm
This is quite handy...
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by oshe11(m): 1:23pm
6. Make Sure U do it during rainy season
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by SexyNairalander(m): 1:24pm
booked
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by NwaAmaikpe: 1:24pm
While house hunting...
-Make sure the house has a fence you can scale over if the need arises,
-Make sure the area is not controlled by a rival group,
Most importantly...ne'er give your new address to an ex.
When you've eventually moved in.
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by Samusu(m): 1:24pm
Good advise. any house rent above your two months salary, do not go for it. shikenan
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by Maximus85(m): 1:25pm
Plenty sense. I dread robbers. They once attacked me but I wasn't home. They took away everything I've laboured for. Now I'm squatting with someone. Can't even save enough money to get another apartment. But I believe soon, I'll break through.
Which area is safest in Alimosho?
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by money121(m): 1:25pm
OK
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by oshe11(m): 1:25pm
Make sure U av rich neighbours n dat pipo dat once lived dere were favoured....
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by oshe11(m): 1:26pm
waiting for nwaAmaikpe's comment
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by heisenbergheise(m): 1:26pm
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by KKKWHITE(m): 1:26pm
Observe the place at night for security reason
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by seunny4lif(m): 1:27pm
PaperLace:True talk
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by oshe11(m): 1:27pm
make sure the house is nt haunted
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by oshe11(m): 1:28pm
Make sure d landlord is nt igbo if u b Yoruba n vice versa
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by seangy4konji: 1:28pm
ok
make sure your landlords apartment far from your own and check if its air tite so you can smoke your sk in peace anytime..
Also can enter at any time of the day
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by oshe11(m): 1:29pm
mk sure u read all d points I gave up dere n folo dem strictli
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by oshe11(m): 1:30pm
make sure u dnt go out shoutin SAI BABA if na for South East
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by oshe11(m): 1:31pm
make sure......
|Re: 5 Things To Do Before House Hunting by Ajewealth123(m): 1:33pm
Opinionated:sorry for quoting all.
I will like to know where exactly that place in your pics is
