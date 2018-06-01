Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Explosion Caused By Adulterated Kerosene Kills 7-Year-Old Girl. Graphic Photos (2263 Views)

The girl was said to have bought kerosene from the market and as she got home, she poured the kerosene in the stove before she noticed the colour was different. She was said to have poured the kerosene in a basin, after pouring it she gave a little distance before lighting a match stick.



This act generated an uncontrollable explosion which burnt the girl and wrecked havoc in the area.



The girl was rushed to the hospital after the explosion with vital parts of her body burnt severely.



About 18 rooms were razed down containing properties worth thousands of naira, some tenants were fast enough to rescue their household properties but others were not lucky.



rip to her.

She was said to have poured the kerosene in a basin, after pouring it she gave a little distance before lighting a match stick.

is it after she dead or before she dead, she told you bloggers that.



these bloggers will no kill person is it after she dead or before she dead, she told you bloggers that.these bloggers will no kill person

God oo

The seller should be found and dealt with. RIP girl as you are definitely in a better place now. You have left us in this sh!t hole of a country.

Rip

RIP Girl



"About 18 rooms were razed down containing properties worth thousands of naira..."



Now, I am forced to ask of what is likely contained in the rooms.

nigeria we hail thee......

What is she looking for in the kitchen self... RIP

You mean a 7years old went to market by herself, bought kerosene and poured it in the stove all by herself? Her parent should be arrested and prosecuted for negligence. Rest in peace young soul

Chai!!! What a difficult way to die... RIP girl.

Gone too soon





RIP baby girl

Rip.

The seller should be found and dealt with. RIP girl as you are definitely in a better place now. You have left us in this sh!t hole of a country.

As if you get mind to follow that path..

This is the issue, a typical Nigerian is greedy. I tell people, its not about the government, whether ObJ or GEJ or PMB but the average Nigerian, if we do our part in the small way we can, then that is a challenge to the government.



This poor little girl lost her life due to greed of an idiot, we are all guilty of the little crime we commit, we think it doesn't affect anyone but it causes a chain reaction, from the idiot that smuggles goods, to the one who sales fake drugs, to the lazy doctors and health workers who care not of their patients, to the one who dupes people of their hard earnings, to those who litter the environment and cause blockage to the gutters which results to flood and make people homeless, to the bloggers who report fake news, to the pastor's and imams, to the lazy lecturers who are never willing to improve, to the fraudulent banks, to the fraudulent public workers.. police and customs etc to yahoo boys and ritualist .. every one. We can do better, we just have to do better.



Nigeria will never be better no matter the govt in place. We just have to tell ourselves the truth.

As if you get mind to follow that path.

Hence the phrase "nobody wan die but dem wan go heaven". She is in heaven now I hope.

Chai. The place she bought the kerosene from should be investigated and sanctioned. This is sad!