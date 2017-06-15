Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dasuki: Court Grants Protection For Fg’s Witnesses (1508 Views)

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday gave an order permitting the prosecution witnesses in the trial of a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), to testify behind screen.



Dasuki is being prosecuted before the court on seven counts of theft of Federal Government’s sophisticated weapons, illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.



Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling on the prosecution’s application for witness protection, ordered that the witnesses would be allowed to testify behind a screen to be provided by the court.



The judge ordered that the screen would be used in such a way that it would not shield the witnesses from being seen by him (the judge), the defendant, and members of the prosecution and the defence teams.



Other members of the public in the court are not to be allowed to see the witnesses.



In dismissing the objection of the defence to the application on Thursday, Justice Mohammed ruled that the application was in order since Section 232 (4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 allows the use of such screen by prosecution witnesses in cases involving economic and financial crimes.



The judge ruled, “Section 232 (4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act permits the use of screen in a charge of economic and financial crimes; and money laundering is part of the charges instituted against the defendant.



“Therefore, the request is in order, especially when it has not been shown that it will prejudice against the defendant.”



The judge dismissed the the ground of objection by Dasuki’s lead counsel, Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN), who argued that the application constituted an abuse of court process because a similar one filed by the prosecution in the same case had been dismissed by the former trial judge, Justice Adeniyi Ademola.



OH REALLY

Good

BUT I PITY DEM SHA....BEFORE DEM BEGIN THREATEN DEM UPANDAN...

DONSMITH123:

Make una free this one too

Same ole stale news. Let us know when Dasuki has been successfully convicted. Eod. 1 Like

The wicked magic them dey do for this government is the same thing in North Korea. Meanwhile dasuki will still be released soon just like Nnamdi kanu. And as God will have it, Buhari is in self prison in London. And not sure of his miserable life there. Stupidd illiterate

Fg should release this man also , and we should know that the fight against corruption is long gone

Make dem go[code][/code] chop[i][/i] bed poo abeg

we all know how this story is gonna end ..tell me somefin new







In mama peace voice

Chaii

Ok. It is noted.

Ok,Dasuki don't worry na Nigeria we dey, the will free you soon

Ddem go soon free ham... naija

This is Saraki trial in waiting. Due think FG has enough evidence to prosecute this man? Buhari the dullard is just using this arms deal to settle some personal scores 1 Like

Really?

Okay I will comment later

booked

When dasuki had the chance to strike he go dull himself, I no pity am sha

Yet another comedy show ,the man should be freed biko,the dullard is only holding him as a form of revenge for what happened years ago. if there was any concrete case agsinst dasuki ,Nigerian sleeping govt would have proved it. they are just holding the man against his human right .

this case will fail too 1 Like

i will not be surprise when dey discharge dis man just like dat of Saraki case

I tot dey av freed him wen I saw DASUKI

ephi321:

Same ole stale news. Let us know when Dasuki has been successfully convicted. Eod. Hmmmm Hmmmm

SCAM LOADING!



WELL SERVES HIM RIGHT, HE KNEW THAT BUHARI & CO WERE RIGGING AND DID NOT SAY ANTHING

This is becoming annoying