|Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by OneHead: 8:53pm
A member of the moribund Board of Trustees (BOT) of the APC, Sir Olisaemeka Akamukalem, has died in a flood
Akamukalem died after flood occasioned by heavy rainfall swept his car
The APC says it received the news of the death of Akamukalem with shock A top chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Olisaemeka Akamukalem has been killed by flood in Abuja.
Akamukalem who was a member the moribund Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party died after flood occasioned by heavy rainfall swept his car. Some residents who witness the incident said they watched helplessly as the flood swept the party chieftain and his car to their end, Vanguard reports.
His remains were immediately recovered and deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital Morgue.
The party said it was sad that Akamukali depated when he was needed to contribute to nation building and the implementation of the APC Change Agenda at this crucial time.
http://www.naaija.com/2017/06/shocking-apc-bot-member-die-abuja-flood/
I am Ik, Ihave OneHead
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by Sprumbabafather: 8:53pm
BOT member who die in flooding instead of an air crash, is that one a serious BOT member?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by Unimaginable123: 8:54pm
Which flood in Abuja? When? RIP to the dead
2 Likes
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by LordCrimson(m): 8:55pm
Sprumbabafather:Oga booker.........I hail o
2 Likes
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by auntysimbiat(f): 9:01pm
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by Tolexander: 9:04pm
Does this sound real?
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by DanseMacabre(m): 9:05pm
Since I have nothing to say, let me just use my last fork of the day to say two things.
End time flood.
RIP.
1 Like
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by stephleena(f): 9:06pm
so sad...APC,and abnormalities..
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by pbethel: 9:56pm
O so sorry
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by NCANTaskForce: 10:31pm
Nice one for APC
6 Likes
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by TheHistorian(m): 10:31pm
RIP to the dead!
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by Tangloaded: 10:31pm
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by NaijaMutant(f): 10:32pm
good
He only went to join Buhari in London.
Rest in peace to them.
2 Likes
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by pythonkid: 10:33pm
which one is apc bot
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by Ezedon(m): 10:33pm
The SINS OF THE FATHERS (APC)
1 Like
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by pythonkid: 10:33pm
NaijaMutant:your brain is seriously shaking... animal
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by Sleyanya1(m): 10:33pm
R.I.P Chieftain
If they had taken time to construct good roads, this would have been prevented.
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by ymee(m): 10:33pm
auntysimbiat:
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by Kenzim(m): 10:33pm
Village people at work
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by GavelSlam: 10:33pm
NaijaMutant:
Yours would not even make news.
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by muhdchilli(m): 10:34pm
stephleena:Be careful
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by Edu3Again: 10:34pm
SORRY TO HEAR THIS.
BUT NA NEMESIS OR WAT?
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by pythonkid: 10:34pm
NCANTaskForce:
hope you'd have said same thing if it was ur prostitutios mother
1 Like
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by NaijaMutant(f): 10:34pm
pythonkid:
Seun, mynd44
kindly get rid of this nuisance
1 Like
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by pythonkid: 10:34pm
Edu3Again:Naso...
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by kevoh(m): 10:34pm
Flood in which part of Abuja?
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by binsanni(m): 10:35pm
hmmm, this is sad, so the riches also cry. R.I.P SIR
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by uzoclinton(m): 10:36pm
if his people had done their work by providing us with adequate drainage system's' the flood wouldn't have happened in the first place...
1 Like
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by Amarabae(f): 10:36pm
Flood in a capital territory. NIGERIA
1 Like
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by twilliamx: 10:37pm
Wow
|Re: Olisaemeka Akamukalem Dies In Abuja Flood by Oildichotomy(m): 10:37pm
Is this good news or bad? The APC connection to the death didn't help the humanity in some of us
2 Likes
