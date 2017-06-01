Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties (6125 Views)

He said....



'' I want to assure the five new political parties that from today, you have equal status with all other political parties in Nigeria and you are no longer political parties but registered political parties. The Commission will extend to you all rights and priviledges of recognised political parties under the Constitution, the Electoral Act as well as our regulations and guidelines''





Good development.



They should breed new leaders not good old yam eaters.



Ok





We will soon have IDM and ADM as political parties. They should limit the number of party in this country. Two or three is enough.We will soon have IDM and ADM as political parties. 1 Like

I am the presidential candidate of APDA hail me

All I see is still old faces ....how will this nation ever get rid of this old thieves?

Before u will know, u will hear that the aggrieved apc and pdp members have defected to the party.

This country need more than prayer, because we don pray tire

i pray one of dem shud overshadow PDP and APC

holluphemydavid:

i pray one of dem shud overshadow PDP and APC They are all the same bro. It the cliche of putting your money where your mouth is. They are all the same bro. It the cliche of putting your money where your mouth is. 1 Like

I wud tk dem serious wen no member frm Eida APSHIIT OR PDPIiIG IS ACCEPTED TO SWITCH BOAT

Where is ettu Mohammed party

Sisqoman:

INEC

Nigeria Inflation Drops Ok.. I Hope dey can play the game of politics well as the big boys do or else their money for registration don enter voicemail

mangala14:

They should limit the number of party in this country. Two or three is enough.

We will soon have IDM and ADM as political parties.

so that 3 big men will control the lives of others so that 3 big men will control the lives of others

None of them has anything to offer.

Chibaba247:

All I see is still old faces ....how will this nation ever get rid of this old thieves?

Before u will know, u will hear that the aggrieved apc and pdp members have defected to the party.

This country need more than prayer, because we don pray tire

Then petition INEC to create a system that allows for independent candidates. Then petition INEC to create a system that allows for independent candidates.

PLS WHO CAN SPEEL PDP FOR ME?

na pple from PDP and APC go plenty in d new parties

mangala14:

They should limit the number of party in this country. Two or three is enough.

We will soon have IDM and ADM as political parties.



Many parties politics is good. Many parties politics is good.

Bunch of 'come and chop political parties' without any relevant political ideologies...

tonyebarcaniista right now..

TheShopKeeper:

Bunch of 'come and chop political parties' without any relevant political ideologies... let's wait and see.. let's wait and see..

Inec the next agency to face the wrath of nigerians,lets see how they clear the dying dullard for the 2019 elections