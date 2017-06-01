₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by rem44: 1:48pm
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Presents Certificates of Registration To Five New Political Parties; ADP, ADPM, APDA,NGP and YPP.
He said....
'' I want to assure the five new political parties that from today, you have equal status with all other political parties in Nigeria and you are no longer political parties but registered political parties. The Commission will extend to you all rights and priviledges of recognised political parties under the Constitution, the Electoral Act as well as our regulations and guidelines''
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/inec-chairman-prof-mahmood-yakubu.html
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by awillabo: 2:40pm
Good development.
They should breed new leaders not good old yam eaters.
Anyways FTC.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by Keneking: 2:54pm
Ok
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by Emmyloaded2: 2:58pm
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by mangala14: 2:58pm
They should limit the number of party in this country. Two or three is enough.
We will soon have IDM and ADM as political parties.
1 Like
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by Sisqoman(m): 2:59pm
INEC
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by megxo(m): 3:00pm
Kk
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by morikee(m): 3:00pm
I am the presidential candidate of APDA hail me
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by Chibaba247(m): 3:00pm
All I see is still old faces ....how will this nation ever get rid of this old thieves?
Before u will know, u will hear that the aggrieved apc and pdp members have defected to the party.
This country need more than prayer, because we don pray tire
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by holluphemydavid(m): 3:00pm
i pray one of dem shud overshadow PDP and APC
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by ask4double(m): 3:01pm
holluphemydavid:They are all the same bro. It the cliche of putting your money where your mouth is.
1 Like
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by oshe11(m): 3:02pm
I wud tk dem serious wen no member frm Eida APSHIIT OR PDPIiIG IS ACCEPTED TO SWITCH BOAT
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by segebase(m): 3:03pm
Bb
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by Kimjinkyu(f): 3:05pm
Where is ettu Mohammed party
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by gajeki: 3:05pm
Sisqoman:
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by vozinugeri: 3:05pm
....
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by kingvectorv(m): 3:05pm
Ok.. I Hope dey can play the game of politics well as the big boys do or else their money for registration don enter voicemail
Nigeria Inflation Drops
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by miqos02(m): 3:07pm
seen
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by Neduzze5(m): 3:07pm
Lol
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by miqos02(m): 3:09pm
mangala14:so that 3 big men will control the lives of others
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by chairman010: 3:17pm
the same people
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by Akinaukwa: 3:18pm
None of them has anything to offer.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by davidif: 3:31pm
Chibaba247:
Then petition INEC to create a system that allows for independent candidates.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by Oladelson(m): 3:37pm
PLS WHO CAN SPEEL PDP FOR ME?
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by organism3(m): 3:40pm
na pple from PDP and APC go plenty in d new parties
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by juman(m): 3:41pm
mangala14:
Many parties politics is good.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by TheShopKeeper(m): 3:45pm
Bunch of 'come and chop political parties' without any relevant political ideologies...
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by Omoluabi16: 3:45pm
tonyebarcaniista right now..
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by Omoluabi16: 3:47pm
TheShopKeeper:let's wait and see..
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by magoo10: 3:49pm
Inec the next agency to face the wrath of nigerians,lets see how they clear the dying dullard for the 2019 elections
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Presents Certificates Of Registration To 5 New Political Parties by MrImole(m): 3:53pm
Iro ni o!
