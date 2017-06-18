₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,521 members, 3,603,999 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 June 2017 at 08:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate (2828 Views)
Get A Job Before Christmas / Please I'm New On Nairaland. Help!! I Need A Job Before I Loose It! / How To Secure A Job Fast In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by Propertyeighty: 4:12pm On Jun 16
There's a tendency among graduates to think that the piece of paper they hold in their hands once they leave university will catapult them into the higher echelons of industry.
In an increasingly aggressive job market, this assumption couldn't be more misguided. Preparing yourself for the job of your dreams doesn't start the moment you don the gown and pose for that awkward photo It should start months – perhaps years – before that.
With fierce competition out there, it's imperative that undergraduates arm themselves with all the weapons they need to make themselves stand out from the crowd. But why should an employer pick you once you graduate?
Make every second count
Many degree courses, especially the vocational ones, have a conveyor belt of guest lecturers – professionals who run businesses or manage departments. Make a good impression with one of these captains of industry and it could be your first step on the career ladder, so press them for a placement.
If your degree is more academic, you could be attending lectures for less than a quarter of a 40-hour week. Study time is important, but are you really going to spend 30 hours a week revising? Again, by sourcing a work placement, even if it's unpaid, you will be earning the chance to impress those who can make a real difference to your future career. Of my contemporaries, those that have been most successful are the ones that had managed to network themselves into jobs before graduation.
Let's also take into account the holiday time a student has. The summer holiday can last from the end of May until the beginning of October. How is this time being filled?
While you have the weight of a university or college behind you, you have a professional credibility. By simply having student status, you have an implied desire to reach the top. If your university has a good reputation, then you can ride that wave with employers. Okay, you won't necessarily be earning megabucks, and you might not be fulfilling the exact role you'd envisaged stepping into after graduating, but this is a temporary arrangement.
Think about when you're able to do work experience or take on an internship. Perhaps this can be done alongside your coursework, for example, or are holidays the only time you can fit extracurricular work in? Don't take any job just to show you're willing to work – target the dates you need to work to enhance your CV and give careful consideration to the industry sector. Anyone can work for nothing doing the photocopying in an office, for example, but your time is more valuable if the business you're working for is on your hit list. Make every chance you get count.
Build bridges
Perhaps you are studying hotel and hospitality management and have a place at a reputable university. Many hotels out there are renowned for having a high turnover of staff and are always on the lookout for employees. You are probably studying hard so that you don't spend the rest of your life changing sheets or waiting tables, but these jobs always need doing and you will be an infinitely better manager if you can empathise with your staff by having fulfilled these positions. By showing willing, you will win respect from senior management and make valuable contacts within the hotel. Don't forget, it's about who you know not what you know, so working from the bottom up and experiencing as many parts of the business as possible gives you a distinct advantage.
Networking and keeping in touch with the movers and shakers in your industry is the best way to get your face and skills noticed. Nobody likes a hanger-on, but creating networks might just lead to your dream job. When networking or meeting influential people, adopt an appropriate manner. Wear the right clothes, adopt the correct body language, and do some research into the area you want to move into. As they say, knowledge is power and you never know when you might bump into the person who could offer you the next step on that journey to your perfect job.
Clean up your online profile
We live in a digital world and there's no escaping the importance of social media. Your digital footprint can either be a thing of beauty, crisply defined in white sands, or a dirty splodge in a muddy puddle. Set up a profile with LinkedIn and other professional networking sites to give yourself a better chance of being noticed. Having a good quality head and shoulders photo will make it even more likely that your profile gets viewed. You may find that you connect with people who end up on your interview panel or who have the power to shortlist you for a position.
Facebook and Twitter can also reap great rewards if harnessed correctly.
Do note, though, that those hilarious pictures of you and your mates out on the lash might not go down well with prospective employers. Neither do the amusing, but slightly risque, pseudonyms that are all too common. Clean up your profile – it's a given that companies check social media these days. Use the internet to promote yourself and your talents, and don't let stupidity scupper your chances of success. Using videos and Skype can be daunting for some, but it gives you the opportunity to stand out from the crowd. We'd draw the line at drunken Facebook photos from freshers' week, but if you've got an active Twitter account or interesting blog don't be afraid to shout about it. And for the more adventurous, setting up your own website to showcase your talents could be a shrewd move.
In the race for employment, there is no false start gun. Every summer a new tranche of graduates hit the job market. Imagine the competition. Now imagine you've already got a job lined up. No brainer, isn't it?
Idris Olatunde Oluwaseyi is an HR Officer with a reputable Company in Nigeria.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by BiafraBushBoy(m): 4:20pm On Jun 16
nice.. i love that.
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by uzoclinton(m): 7:19am
sweet
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by NifemiKolade(m): 7:19am
A very nice piece it is! kudos Op
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by harffie(m): 7:20am
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by Godswillnwaoma(m): 7:20am
let tell ourselves the truth, there are no jobs out there, unemployment is increasing everyday imagine 29,000 people applied for N-POWER job within 3 days.
the only solution to this problem is to become self employed and that is just the way forward.
I.m advising the young graduates to stop looking for white colla job and establish business of their own no matter how small it is and with time and dedication the business will grow. Nigeria is not an industrial country like China where everything consumed are produced by them, but here we import almost everything so where are u going to work. Let us start now and embrace entrepreneurship and erase the old mindset that was inculcate to us by our parents that when u go to school and have a good grade automatically a good job is out there waiting for you,well this was only attainable during the 60s and not now because things has dramatically changed unlike then.
Start up something today and watch yourself smile to the bank.
5 Likes
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by olaniyi0(m): 7:20am
We buy and sell nairaland land at cheap affordable prizes, no Omo Onile wahala (seun, lalastic). Contact us for more details
1 Like
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by oshe11(m): 7:23am
I'M looking for A MISSING PERSON......
HE WAS THE PRESIDENT OF THE SELF ACCLAIMED GIANT OF AFRICA
HE IS 73 BUT LOOKS 91
HE IS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE FEBRUARY
IF U SEE HIM PLEASE LET US KNOW, HIS WIFE IS MISSING HIM......
CHAIIIIII, THE GIGOLO ONTOP AISHA MATTER GO DON HAMMER GAN!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by OrestesDante: 7:23am
I booked a space to type Okay. OKay
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by sundilazo(m): 7:24am
what should I comment now oooo
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by itisco(m): 7:29am
Self employment all the way!!
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by Crauxx(m): 7:30am
Choose an area of expertise and perfect it
Take something you are teally good at and spend ours on it till it is perfect.
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by Vicben(m): 7:32am
Informative
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by oseka101(m): 7:32am
oshe11:he is sick and in London he needs your prayers to hasten his recovery do endeavour to put him inside your prayers today in service... #A better Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by danemenike: 7:32am
Nice piece. The funny thing is that many will read and not act. Expand your horizon. Happy Sunday fellows
For your building design and construction,
Contact Engr. Daniel 07037629947
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by sakalisis(m): 7:33am
Nice tips
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by oshe11(m): 7:36am
oseka101:As in Pray for him to resign peacefully
1 Like
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by oseka101(m): 7:41am
oshe11:asin pray for him to recover as you would expect others to pray for u when your sick not ridicule the fact that your sick...
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by BornAgainMay: 7:46am
Op, what did you smoke early this Sunday morning?
Are you deaf? Even if you are deaf cant you see?
If you can't see cant you feel it? Or
you just want to write and feel relevant?
Which job will somebody secure while still in school when there are millions of unemployed youths hovering around the country?
Did you get job while in school. If at all you are doing anything now.
There are no jobs and always tell them the truth.
The best thing for them to do is to be self sufficient or better start planning on how to leave this God frustrating entity called Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by bazooka1: 7:47am
There is no exact science in getting employed in this country. Anything can give at any time.
1 Like
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by oshe11(m): 7:49am
oseka101:
Bro!
If I'm half as useless as he is n pipo r suffering cos of Me, U think they wud pray 4 me to recover so I'd make them suffer more
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by Rick9(m): 7:53am
I seeee
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by Godswillnwaoma(m): 8:01am
BornAgainMay:Are u minding the op.
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by otokx(m): 8:07am
There are jobs in Nigeria, many of our "graduates" are lacking in particular skill set.
You see 25 people in an office of which about 5 are doing 90% of the work.
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by free2ryhme: 8:12am
is this write up for the Nigerian student or foreign ones
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by veekid(m): 8:15am
All these oyinbo thread no dey work for naija
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by dustydee: 8:19am
Godswillnwaoma:Keep saying there are no jobs while people are changing jobs every day.
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by bufness(m): 8:40am
i have a question for those saying peeps should start their own business, what kinda business can one start exactly
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by DisGuy: 8:41am
another copy and paste from "experts"
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by viviansteph: 8:41am
Follow us at https://vivoxsteph.blogspot.com.ng/?m=1 to get exciting details that will keep you going
|Re: Head Start: How To Secure A Job Before You Graduate by Comanche(f): 8:42am
Very informative write up OP. Thanks for sharing.
For those saying these tips are not applicable to an average Nigerian student, I beg to differ.
(0) (Reply)
What's Up With E.F.C.C.? / Get NSCDC Slot For N200k B4 25th,may,2012 / Seio Oil And Gas Limited Is A Scam Please Beware!!!
Viewing this topic: Mille, Iyowuski, Whesjohnny(m), Kevylex(m), joesir, Gaddafithe2nd(m), emmy02(m), Apostolate(m), LORDKing001, niyihawking(m), yettielicious(f), selebobo10, AreaFada2, lungtruth(m), weiren(m), elliotogbebor(m), johnnn20, Teenaira, monarck, akinwale701(m), hubaida(f), loobby(m), stainlesslanky(m), Demex40(m), AngryArmani, Charmingsoul and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14