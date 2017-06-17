Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 5 Simple Strategies To Boost Your Career (6971 Views)

If you feel working at your current job is not enough and you feel your career needs a boost, you can do something about it. Having a job that pays the bills and being good at it is important, but that is just one phase of your career. Soon enough, you will long for more than a pay check. You will want opportunities to fully express your potentials and abilities. When you find yourself at such points, below are five strategies that you will find to be helpful.



1. Identify your goals: Many people do not have goals when it comes to their career. All they probably wanted was to acquire the necessary qualifications in school to enable them work in a particular profession. This implies that their main motive is to simply earn to meet their needs. While that is not wrong, there is more than surviving. To truly boost your career, you need more than aimless moves in life. Take some time and write out what you will like to achieve in the course of your career. It will help sharpen your sense of direction. It can also help you identify opportunities when they show up which you may not have been able to see before.



2. Assume full responsibility for your life: There is one thing that you have complete control of, and that is your life. You are the CEO of your life. One difference between successful and mediocre professionals is their response to situations. Mediocre professionals consistently absolve themselves of any wrongdoing while pointing accusing fingers at others. When you assume responsibility for your life, you not only acknowledge your fault when things go wrong, but you also have the mindset that if you will succeed or not, it’s up to you. It means you now realize that the key to your success is in the hands of nobody but yours.



3. Acquire some new training and skills: Today, for every one professional at a workplace, there are ten more that are ready to take over that position should anything go wrong. Why? Because people with similar skills are constantly on the increase. To make yourself indispensable, you need to continually acquire new skills and professional ratings that would improve your resume. One of the worst mistakes anyone can make in this era is to settle down with the belief that their current skill set and training is enough. Wise professionals know this and even set a new timeline for when they’d acquire new skills and training.



4. Tackle a problem everyone avoids: In every organization, there are certain problems that everyone wants to avoid for various reasons. Solving these problems is often important to the growth of the organization. It could be a product that is not doing too well or a branch/department that is not performing at optimum. This could be a chance for you to boost your career. You can tackle a problem no one wants to tackle. Doing this successful will aid your visibility and help your superiors see you as a problem solver and a go-getter. Ultimately, it could accelerate your rise in the organization and give your career a boost.



5. Practice networking: Every professional knows how important networking is. One person at the right place and at the right time can open huge doors for you. Give priority to building relationships and connections while you discharge your responsibilities. You can also expand your professional network by joining professional associations, attending panel discussions, supporting people’s goals, etc. This will broaden your visibility and help you form profitable relationships with influential players within and outside your industry.

All in All



Boosting your career does not happen in an instant. It takes time, patience and effort. But if you are willing to step out of your comfort zone, you will succeed. Implementing the strategies outlined above will go a long way in helping you move your career from where it is now to where you want it to be. 9 Likes 2 Shares

very informative boss.

femiabiolajamb:





very informative boss.

thanks @femi. i am happy you learn something from it.

On point

Make yourself indispensable. Accept all task given to you and learn everyday.

That way, when it's time for retrenchment, you would be promoted. 1 Like

OP make money/be successful and people will identify with you

Nothing new

Informative, if I'm right: You have another ebook to sell. 1 Like

Evans tribe have killed my career

They kidnap my future 1 Like

In fact, this is nice and educative.

Good points

long stories

Good points, but there is something called 'Grand-fatherism'... That's one hell of a sure way careers are boosted. 1 Like

I give it to this guy, he's has a gift for writing! 1 Like 1 Share

Lick the right asses.

It is nice and educative

Nice write up

Networking is critical.



Build relationships, oil relationship, every single person you meet in your career matters. You never can tell you will be helpful.

Life!!!! The thought of waking up with retrenchment at the back of your mind, doesn't it scare you?



Life!!!! The thought of waking up with retrenchment at the back of your mind, doesn't it scare you?

All am tryna say is we should all think about life without the glamour our work places gives us and strive to create something enticing enough to make people want to stick with.

thanks.

well said.

Nice poo