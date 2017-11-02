₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,408 members, 3,888,657 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 01:06 PM

Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland - Career - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland (12382 Views)

5 Simple Strategies To Boost Your Career / Anambra State FRSC Officials Pictured Sleeping In Office After Drinking / DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by ikorodureporta: 8:25am
Unclad woman paraded round office to ‘boost colleagues’ morale’

People have reacted with anger after footage emerged of a woman parading around her office Unclad to ‘boost morale’. The stunt at a call centre in Warsaw, Poland, is believed to have been set up by her boss because she wanted to motivate her staff. Wearing nothing but sunglasses and boots she went around the office in scenes reminiscent of the Wolf of Wall Street. Her boss is said to have paid her to perform for her workers and she is seen flipping the bird at the camera before getting dressed again then going back to her desk.

She is believed to have quit her job soon after the video emerged online. Reacting to the video online, Mossad said: ‘No values, money rules this filthy world.’ Buu said: ‘The world is ending… people behave like animals for what… for a piece of paper they sell themselves, lose their dignity and respect. Sad and pathetic.’ However another defended the video saying: ‘I do not understand this indignation. The girl wanted to go Unclad and did. I do not like it but let’s not be so prudish. I get the impression that some here have never seen a Unclad women before.’


Source: http://metro.co.uk/2017/11/02/metro-woman-paraded-round-office-to-boost-colleagues-morale-7047697/

1 Like

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by nairalandfreak(m): 12:19pm
grin tongue That woman needs to come boost people's moral in Nigeria

19 Likes

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by victorazyvictor(m): 12:19pm
I like cow toes it boosts my moral.

2 Likes

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by DanielsParker: 12:20pm
I am not understanding.


and after boosting their Morales? then what?

she should come boost my morales in private.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by lelvin(m): 12:20pm
Hehe

Why can't this my sexy madam motivate us too.

In Camp commandant's voice... Are you motivated?
Corpers.... Motivated Motivated sir! grin

5 Likes

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by Seedorffay: 12:20pm
Na waoooooo. Nothing we no go see for this life.

1 Like

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by iDROID: 12:20pm
Sighs...Come and try this in my office whether them no go rape you left, right and center. Womb shifting things.
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by united4men: 12:20pm
nah so craze dey start

1 Like

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by Raph01: 12:21pm
Way to go Ma'am...

SOLAR POWER ANK 5000mAh?? CHECK MY SIGNATURE OR CALL THE NUMBER ON IT. kiss kiss

1 Like

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by eagleeye2: 12:21pm
UWA mmebi
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by blacq2009(m): 12:21pm
.
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by apesinola001(m): 12:21pm
Na waooo
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by 2shure: 12:21pm
omg
she shud af come to omega fire ministry
apostule sule 4 love this
chai
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by baski92(m): 12:21pm
If to say i dey their, na to just hold her and her a nice doggy
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by BadBlaize(m): 12:21pm
make d person wey blur dat pix hand swell..
Elephantiasis fall on en hand there..

2 Likes

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by apesinola001(m): 12:21pm
Just negodu
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by olatunyemi(m): 12:22pm
boost morale? I will like one of the male workers to insert his dick in the boss ass and see how he boosted their morale.
idiot

1 Like

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by zeekmani(m): 12:22pm
madness crymadness
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by ajarossi(m): 12:22pm
The western world is maiming morality
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by Opistorincos(m): 12:23pm
I've seen it all
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by saydfact(m): 12:23pm
lo ba tan
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by Timbi: 12:23pm
Someone should please help me with the meme of the Punjabi cop holding his penile shaft.

2 Likes

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by BUHARIjubrin: 12:23pm
I want Aisha Buhari to come boost my morale
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by bamite(m): 12:24pm
I want nnamdi kanus wife to come boost my moral


But erm! who is servicing her engine now that her husband is no where to be found
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by topsy1971: 12:26pm
Madness
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by bewla(m): 12:28pm
nairalandfreak:
grin tongue That woman needs to come boost people's moral in Nigeria
u mean saraki and dogara pls don't add bubu
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by zenmaster: 12:28pm
nairalandfreak:
grin tongue That woman needs to come boost people's moral in Nigeria
i agree grin grin
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by EMMAHOT(m): 12:28pm
embarassed Chineke God, Wat S Dis? Mummy ! !

1 Like

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by stellx(f): 12:28pm
In MI's voice "Na so craze dey start"
Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by Kellz193: 12:29pm
Olosho grin

Re: Woman Walks Around Unclad In Office To Boost Workers' Morale In Poland by Chuknovski(m): 12:29pm
nairalandfreak:
grin tongue That woman needs to come boost people's moral in Nigeria

Hot Nigerian guys morale... lols

(0) (1) (Reply)

Be Your Own Boss / Cakes,smallchops,cocktails Trainings Promo / DO You Know That You Can Actually Sell What You Know Or Have Online?

Viewing this topic: Ogbona, kenkool(m), DandyWalker(m), RockyEyo(m), ayobamiakanbi, OlufemiWhit(m), JeremyA2G(m), teflonhova, adaoshi(m), majekobaje1, olaolulazio(m), ibrahimdoc, stanlotion(m), rbgsun, Miyo190, ahmmzy(m), nicko28(f), okoliexpress, lincontee(m), axecapital(m), afereg, snowcool, micynute94(m), DREEZYDEE(m), kess101, neetahRay(f), Xtaceeey, Icosahedron(m), keandre, sgd, jacobs2015, Akamskil, ozemestats(m), pps1759(m), SIFA(m), omofela85(m), lilmax(m), Wtfff, odinaccess, leffects(m), fadasss, luwabrooklyn(m), latonyn(m), folaolumike, bidez(m), kunleben1, yungfritzzleDee(m), Shanana1(m), mannys(m), sirbenneth, emadamysy, tola09(m), montanaguy(m), Alliteration, classical15(m), laplace19(m), 9gerian, sistaj, obi4kenn(m), mezutallia(m), shorlla(m), charliesco1(m), Trendishine, windman(m), PTNL, myaokija(f), Ladsfudelis, andinyanga(m), mistakay, destinychildolu(m), Truth801(m), chickso43(m), sparqo01, VictorAB, kevwemike, Dareabiala(m), Tweetysparkles(f), obinnajr(m), Mjshexy(f), alakuko, Mrdigitech(m), Ezenwanne, Afz9095(m), sirp2007, twinskenny(m), rush2mac(m), mykh01(m), pantless(m), sms87, Ekpeboduma, Dexmars(m), jieta, damariox(f), ochydon, ojesoj(m), donpope1(m), emmatuxz(m), Samayus, Middlefinger1, PrintMedia, rcspy, ElectroCute(m), ace123, Seismic007(m), abraham88(m), lari03(m), bsalva, dodobytes, Day11(m), babfield, oyinloye(m), bfmconcepts, kaka22(m), charlesetim, Sensations007(m), Drogbs, ilumah2000 and 222 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.