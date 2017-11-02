Unclad woman paraded round office to ‘boost colleagues’ morale’



People have reacted with anger after footage emerged of a woman parading around her office Unclad to ‘boost morale’. The stunt at a call centre in Warsaw, Poland, is believed to have been set up by her boss because she wanted to motivate her staff. Wearing nothing but sunglasses and boots she went around the office in scenes reminiscent of the Wolf of Wall Street. Her boss is said to have paid her to perform for her workers and she is seen flipping the bird at the camera before getting dressed again then going back to her desk.



She is believed to have quit her job soon after the video emerged online. Reacting to the video online, Mossad said: ‘No values, money rules this filthy world.’ Buu said: ‘The world is ending… people behave like animals for what… for a piece of paper they sell themselves, lose their dignity and respect. Sad and pathetic.’ However another defended the video saying: ‘I do not understand this indignation. The girl wanted to go Unclad and did. I do not like it but let’s not be so prudish. I get the impression that some here have never seen a Unclad women before.’



