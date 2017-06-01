₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by NewsCanTell: 5:40pm On Jun 16
Father Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma popularly known as Ebube Muonso has lauded the Igbo people of Nigeria for their industrious and resourceful nature.
The cleric who was speaking on a crusade ground in one of the states in the South East noted that despite the economic hardship the Igbos were subjugated to immediately after the war, they soared through and today became more greater than they were.
Ebube Muonso berated President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as an empty brain and his kinsmen saying that one Igbo man is equivalent to five hundred Hausa men.
The cleric said this when he told his congregants that the greatest mistake Buhari made was to arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu whom according to him intentionally set a trap for the President.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3mOUuJhym4
http://newscantell.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/buhari-is-hausa-man-without-brain.html
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by subtlemee(f): 5:42pm On Jun 16
Hmm...only in Nigeria do we have priests doubling up as politicians and or journalists,hope he's not afraid of transfer to the interior with this utterance
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by OZAOEKPE(m): 5:43pm On Jun 16
subtlemee:Forgive me bae for I keep spying on your dp.... I dunno why but I will try to stop
Please Ebube, don't enter politics
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by temitope277(m): 5:43pm On Jun 16
ok
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by GoroTango: 5:44pm On Jun 16
Who cares? Just another cleric and his opinion
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by awonwerey: 5:45pm On Jun 16
OZAOEKPE:No be this guy escape from yaba left last week
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by awonwerey: 5:47pm On Jun 16
GoroTango:
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by subtlemee(f): 5:48pm On Jun 16
OZAOEKPE:
Awww! I'm honoured
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by OZAOEKPE(m): 5:50pm On Jun 16
subtlemee:Been disturbing you for days now no reply, happy you replied now....
You look beautiful with those eyebrows
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by TheCabal: 5:51pm On Jun 16
subtlemee:
Religion has always served politicians from time immemorial
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by Ezenwammadu(m): 5:52pm On Jun 16
Everything he said is factually true. Bubu is a brain dead dullard
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by Crystolexy: 6:03pm On Jun 16
subtlemee:
Shut up.. Prophets of the old use to reprimand the corrupt leader, Prophet Nathan spoke to David, moses warned pharaoh.. they were not politicians
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by Princesaha: 6:07pm On Jun 16
Hahahaha..... Buhari don suffer. Please my dear Ipodians, let take it easy on that Jihadist from Daura before he takes ratak like one Afonja did some years back.
Anyway the priest has said it all. He is the second most influential catholic priest in the East here after Mbaka just that the latter has lost his voice since 2015 after deceiving some people that Buhari was the chosen one only for the Cattle rearer to start doing what he knows how to do best, after all he did in 1984.
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by subtlemee(f): 6:09pm On Jun 16
Crystolexy:
Were they abusive or they went to deliver a message from God?...go back and read your bible don't use what you read from the book of my bible studies to quote me
You can't even compare our priests of today to the prophets of old
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by newyorks(m): 6:16pm On Jun 16
just hope the thread is authentic. holy ghost striking is evictable
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by yeanka007: 6:20pm On Jun 16
When will you get sense, you Fla.....
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by simplycarro: 6:25pm On Jun 16
An environment where 95% of the indigenous residents are market traders, illiterates and jobless will always suffer deficiency of intelligent exposure to the outside world and very easy to be brainwashed to hate what is different from them
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by mrvitalis(m): 6:28pm On Jun 16
I tot when the holy spirit is in u ..u can't make mistake ....buhari an Hausa man ??
Lol ...if u want to know the problem of we Igbo's ..go to aba ...( great potential, bad leaders, corruption and worst of all followers who don't know who to blame for what )
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by vedaxcool(m): 6:45pm On Jun 16
The priest simply proved his brain is of no good since he can't even distinguish between a Hausa man and a Fulani man. Atleast he should know his tribes well to practice tribalism well instead of thinking everyone he hates is a Hausa man.
When we say hate and wickedness is the spice that fuels beerfraud they think one is being malicious but the priest once again confirms that his represents hatred and uninformed tribalism.
dienlmods:
Stop making a fool of yourself Hausa language is very different from Fulani language there is no such a tribe as Hausa fulani. Calling Buhari a Hausa is wrong as his tribe is Fulani.At the very least google would have helped you than following a foolish tribalist priest blindly. Even Reno one of the fools ipob takes to great heights differentiates between Hausas and Fulani.
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by OrestesDante: 6:57pm On Jun 16
stupidity
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by Alaniyiokorausa: 7:36pm On Jun 16
subtlemee:shut your crap,the Hausa Muslim imams have said worst than this to christian leaders from obasanjo to Jonathan.
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by femidejulius(m): 8:30pm On Jun 16
When you understand that Buhari is not an Hausa man, you will start making sense.
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by dienlmods: 8:53pm On Jun 16
vedaxcool:You are the one who diabolically got it all wrong...it has always been called Hausa/Fulani as one word....so calling buhari an Hausa is not wrong...we can assume he shortened the word
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by obonujoker(m): 8:58pm On Jun 16
OZAOEKPE:
Lol... beautiful??
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by ayzTIGER: 9:19pm On Jun 16
simplycarro:That 95% always do far better than ewedu eating people whenever national examination is conducted.. so whats your point
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by ChangetheChange: 9:50pm On Jun 16
Ebube Muonso berated President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as an empty brain and his kinsmen saying that one Igbo man is equivalent to five hundred Hausa men.
1 Igbo man is greater than 500 Hausa/Fulani Abo-kis put together
End of discussion
Good night
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by ppkoko: 9:50pm On Jun 16
From. Mbaka no fit talk again ooo
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by wristbangle(m): 9:51pm On Jun 16
Is this one man of God? Is this the teaching of the bible
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by BiafranBornBoy: 9:52pm On Jun 16
Yes Father, his empty brain lost it all the day he arrested Kanu...The agitation continues.
Igbo nwere mmadu..
Igbo kwenu!!!!
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by emynike2001(m): 9:53pm On Jun 16
We need prayers, can somebody lead US in prayers?
|Re: Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) by imstrong1: 9:54pm On Jun 16
Lie-Clock.
Stella had an encounter with St. Peter and he showed her lie clocks and the following conversations ensured
St Peter :“Every time you lie, the hands on your
clock will move." "Oh," said Stella,
"whose clock is that?"
"That's Bishop Ajayi Crowther's. The
hands have never moved, indicating
that he never told a lie."
"Incredible," said Stella. "And whose
is that one?"
St Peter responded, "That's Nnamdi
Azikwe's clock. The hands have
moved twice, telling us that Zik told
only two lies in his entire life."
"Where's my husband, Obasanjo's
clock?" asked
Stella. "Obasanjo's clock is in the
Angel's office. He's using it as a
ceiling fan, its rotating with high
speed:
What of Lai Mohammed's?He responded :“His own
clock is being upgraded to be used
as a Helicopter rotor blades for its
incredible speed!!!
Q
