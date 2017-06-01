Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Father Emmanuel Obimma Blasts Buhari (Video) (10232 Views)

The cleric who was speaking on a crusade ground in one of the states in the South East noted that despite the economic hardship the Igbos were subjugated to immediately after the war, they soared through and today became more greater than they were.



Ebube Muonso berated President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as an empty brain and his kinsmen saying that one Igbo man is equivalent to five hundred Hausa men.



The cleric said this when he told his congregants that the greatest mistake Buhari made was to arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu whom according to him intentionally set a trap for the President.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3mOUuJhym4



Hmm...only in Nigeria do we have priests doubling up as politicians and or journalists,hope he's not afraid of transfer to the interior with this utterance

ok

Who cares? Just another cleric and his opinion

OZAOEKPE:



No be this guy escape from yaba left last week

GoroTango:

Who cares? Just another flat headed cleric's opinion

subtlemee:

Hmm...only in Nigeria do we have priests doubling up as politicians and or journalists,hope he's not afraid of transfer to the interior with this utterance





Religion has always served politicians from time immemorial

Everything he said is factually true. Bubu is a brain dead dullard

subtlemee:

Hmm...only in Nigeria do we have priests doubling up as politicians and or journalists,hope he's not afraid of transfer to the interior with this utterance





Shut up.. Prophets of the old use to reprimand the corrupt leader, Prophet Nathan spoke to David, moses warned pharaoh.. they were not politicians

Hahahaha..... Buhari don suffer. Please my dear Ipodians, let take it easy on that Jihadist from Daura before he takes ratak like one Afonja did some years back.

Anyway the priest has said it all. He is the second most influential catholic priest in the East here after Mbaka just that the latter has lost his voice since 2015 after deceiving some people that Buhari was the chosen one only for the Cattle rearer to start doing what he knows how to do best, after all he did in 1984. 16 Likes

Crystolexy:





Shut up.. Prophets of the old use to reprimand the corrupt leader, Prophet Nathan spoke to David, moses warned pharaoh.. they were not politicians

Were they abusive or they went to deliver a message from God?...go back and read your bible don't use what you read from the book of my bible studies to quote me





Were they abusive or they went to deliver a message from God?...go back and read your bible don't use what you read from the book of my bible studies to quote me

You can't even compare our priests of today to the prophets of old

When will you get sense, you Fla..... 8 Likes

An environment where 95% of the indigenous residents are market traders, illiterates and jobless will always suffer deficiency of intelligent exposure to the outside world and very easy to be brainwashed to hate what is different from them

I tot when the holy spirit is in u ..u can't make mistake ....buhari an Hausa man ??



I tot when the holy spirit is in u ..u can't make mistake ....buhari an Hausa man ??

Lol ...if u want to know the problem of we Igbo's ..go to aba ...( great potential, bad leaders, corruption and worst of all followers who don't know who to blame for what )





When we say hate and wickedness is the spice that fuels beerfraud they think one is being malicious but the priest once again confirms that his represents hatred and uninformed tribalism.



dienlmods:



You are the one who diabolically got it all wrong...it has always been called Hausa/Fulani as one word....so calling buhari an Hausa is not wrong...we can assume he shortened the word

Stop making a fool of yourself Hausa language is very different from Fulani language there is no such a tribe as Hausa fulani. Calling Buhari a Hausa is wrong as his tribe is Fulani.At the very least google would have helped you than following a foolish tribalist priest blindly. Even Reno one of the fools ipob takes to great heights differentiates between Hausas and Fulani. The priest simply proved his brain is of no good since he can't even distinguish between a Hausa man and a Fulani man. Atleast he should know his tribes well to practice tribalism well instead of thinking everyone he hates is a Hausa man.

When we say hate and wickedness is the spice that fuels beerfraud they think one is being malicious but the priest once again confirms that his represents hatred and uninformed tribalism.

subtlemee:

Hmm...only in Nigeria do we have priests doubling up as politicians and or journalists,hope he's not afraid of transfer to the interior with this utterance



shut your crap,the Hausa Muslim imams have said worst than this to christian leaders from obasanjo to Jonathan.

When you understand that Buhari is not an Hausa man, you will start making sense.

vedaxcool:

The priest simply proved his brain is of no good since he can't even distinguish between a Hausa man and a Fulani man. Atleast he should know his tribes well to practice tribalism well instead of thinking everyone he hates is a Hausa man.



You are the one who diabolically got it all wrong...it has always been called Hausa/Fulani as one word....so calling buhari an Hausa is not wrong...we can assume he shortened the word

simplycarro:

That 95% always do far better than ewedu eating people whenever national examination is conducted.. so whats your point

Ebube Muonso berated President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as an empty brain and his kinsmen saying that one Igbo man is equivalent to five hundred Hausa men.







1 Igbo man is greater than 500 Hausa/Fulani Abo-kis put together



End of discussion



Good night 38 Likes 2 Shares

Is this one man of God? Is this the teaching of the bible

Yes Father, his empty brain lost it all the day he arrested Kanu...The agitation continues.



Igbo nwere mmadu..

Igbo kwenu!!!! 10 Likes

