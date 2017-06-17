₦airaland Forum

I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose



I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by engineerboat(m): 6:40pm On Jun 16
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Friday in Ado Ekiti, said he would become the next president of Nigeria.

The governor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, boasted that he had the attributes to wrestle power from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress in 2019.



He also boasted that former governors Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi would fail if they contest the 2018 governorship election in the state.

According to him, neither of the two performed to an admirable level that Ekiti people would give them a second chance like he was given.

The governor spoke at a meeting with political office holders at the Government’s House, Ado Ekiti, where he also inspected Osoko Political Institute Centre.

He said, “Just because Ayo Fayose has won a second term to become governor of Ekiti, some people also think they can come back now, but I want to tell them that it is not possible. I am the man wholeheartedly loved by Ekiti people because of the many developmental projects that have brought great infrastructural and developmental advancement to Ekiti.

“If you go around Ekiti, you will see my handiwork dotting every nook and cranny of the state. This is why I am the man who every Ekiti people will follow in 2018.”

Fayose said he had the penchant for taking powers from people having defeated two former governors (Niyi Adebayo and Fayemi) in governorship elections.

“I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president.

“I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.

http://punchng.com/%e2%80%8eim-the-next-president-says-fayose/

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by softmind24: 6:54pm On Jun 16
sad
Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by BrutalJab: 6:57pm On Jun 16
If a dullard like Buhari can become president, why can't Fayose too?

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by SmartGate: 6:57pm On Jun 16
Ok

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by madridguy(m): 6:59pm On Jun 16
I'm the next Senate President.

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by DONSMITH123(m): 7:02pm On Jun 16
Who knows the kind of weed this man always take?

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by signz: 7:06pm On Jun 16
What is going on biko?

I like Ayo Fayose, he's brave and i know he'll perform better than Buhari but contesting 2019 elections is a bridge too far if you ask me.

Except the principalities and powers have zoned power to west, I don't see this man winning.

We need his likes in the Senate at least for now.

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by DamiBukola: 7:07pm On Jun 16
SmartGate:
Ok
That what happened?
Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by johnp2(m): 7:07pm On Jun 16
I lough in chinese language!!! He need to look for the other part of his brain,,, or better still this

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Johnapeh: 7:09pm On Jun 16
Ok o. There is no impossibility in Nigeria. But u win, remember your stomach infrastructure because people are hungry

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Adminisher: 7:11pm On Jun 16
DONSMITH123:
Who knows the kind of weed this man always take?

I think he soaks it in Kain Kain for 7 days before drying the weed.

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Adminisher: 7:12pm On Jun 16
signz:
What is going on biko?

I like Ayo Fayose, he's brave and i know he'll perform better than Buhari but contesting 2019 elections is a bridge too far if you ask me.

Except the principalities and powers have zoned power to west, I don't see this man winning.

We need his likes in the Senate at least for now.

If you think Fayose performs better than Buhari then you are a local breed like Fayose himself. The man does not know jack about leadership

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by kayzat: 7:13pm On Jun 16
fayose is the national President awonweyrey 100%.

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by ERockson: 7:22pm On Jun 16
Them dey deceive this arrogant man

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by ollah1: 8:15pm On Jun 16
Perhaps he thinks Nigerians are as myopic as Ekitians

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by abimbolayekeen: 8:29pm On Jun 16
He will perform than Buhari , let give him a chance.

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by samkay3g(m): 8:33pm On Jun 16
Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by thesicilian: 8:36pm On Jun 16
Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by agbangam: 8:52pm On Jun 16
This man don high again cheesy

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Limitednow: 8:55pm On Jun 16
Guy you're confused.

How can you be vying to complete your 2nd term and wants to be the next president at the same time?

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by calaway: 8:56pm On Jun 16
beejay101:
mumu...go put am dr



The infallible truth is that...SE & SS will fall over themselves to cast their vote for FAYOSE ......even IPOB will not boycott elections if FAYOSE is an option......FAYOSE is loved unconditionally in SE and SS.......the SW will vote for him regardless of tinubu's position except for a few Muslims.......the NC will back FAYOSE faithfully....Christian s in the NW and NE will queue behind FAYOSE.

NO MATTER HOW MUCH U DISLIKE THE TRUTH U CANNOT CHANGE IT........ FAYOSE WILL WIN ANY POPULARITY CONTEST IN NIGERIA AS HE CUTS ACROSS ALL THE DIVIDES WITH LOVE.....VOICE OF THE VOICELESS..
.FAYOSE!!!!!

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Oasis007(m): 8:58pm On Jun 16
grin grin

Fayose is indeed high on imported Weeds from Venezuela!

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by heavenhug: 9:16pm On Jun 16
This is Nigeria, anything happens. Some people voted for him as their gov

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by signz: 9:18pm On Jun 16
Adminisher:


If you think Fayose performs better than Buhari then you are a local breed like Fayose himself. [/b]The man does not know jack about leadership[b]

And it's Buhari that knows Jack about leadership? Buhari and Leadership shouldn't be in the same sentence.

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Kyase(m): 9:21pm On Jun 16
calaway:




The infallible truth is that...SE & SS will fall over themselves to cast their vote for FAYOSE ......even IPOB will not boycott elections if FAYOSE is an option......FAYOSE is loved unconditionally in SE and SS.......the SW will vote for him regardless of tinubu's position except for a few Muslims.......the NC will back FAYOSE faithfully....Christian s in the NW and NE will queue behind FAYOSE.

NO MATTER HOW MUCH U DISLIKE THE TRUTH U CANNOT CHANGE IT........ FAYOSE WILL WIN ANY POPULARITY CONTEST IN NIGERIA AS HE CUTS ACROSS ALL THE DIVIDES WITH LOVE.....VOICE OF THE VOICELESS..
.FAYOSE!!!!!
na the same calculation una give jonathan, wetin been happen?

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by kingzizzy: 9:21pm On Jun 16
If in 2019, the two main presidential candidates happen to become, Ayo Fayose (PDP) vs Rochas Okorocha (APC)

Which of these two candidates do people think the Yoruba nation will vote for?

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by jamislaw(m): 9:28pm On Jun 16
President of Biafra abi?

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by calaway: 9:34pm On Jun 16
Kyase:
na the same calculation una give jonathan, wetin been happen?

you 4get that under aged voted in the far north and Yoruba Muslims confused and convinced Yoruba Christian s to vote change.

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Kyase(m): 9:40pm On Jun 16
calaway:


you 4get that under aged voted in the far north and Yoruba Muslims confused and convinced Yoruba Christian s to vote change.
and all those people don die abi

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by calaway: 9:43pm On Jun 16
Kyase:
and all those people don die abi

SW will undoubtedly go to FAYOSE and so will NC not divided as b4....this is the difference now...

Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Kyase(m): 9:49pm On Jun 16
calaway:


SW will undoubtedly go to FAYOSE and so will NC not divided as b4....this is the difference now...
kikiki ok na

