|I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by engineerboat(m): 6:40pm On Jun 16
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Friday in Ado Ekiti, said he would become the next president of Nigeria.
http://punchng.com/%e2%80%8eim-the-next-president-says-fayose/
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by softmind24: 6:54pm On Jun 16
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by BrutalJab: 6:57pm On Jun 16
If a dullard like Buhari can become president, why can't Fayose too?
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by SmartGate: 6:57pm On Jun 16
Ok
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by madridguy(m): 6:59pm On Jun 16
I'm the next Senate President.
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by DONSMITH123(m): 7:02pm On Jun 16
Who knows the kind of weed this man always take?
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by signz: 7:06pm On Jun 16
What is going on biko?
I like Ayo Fayose, he's brave and i know he'll perform better than Buhari but contesting 2019 elections is a bridge too far if you ask me.
Except the principalities and powers have zoned power to west, I don't see this man winning.
We need his likes in the Senate at least for now.
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by DamiBukola: 7:07pm On Jun 16
SmartGate:That what happened?
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by johnp2(m): 7:07pm On Jun 16
I lough in chinese language!!! He need to look for the other part of his brain,,, or better still this
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Johnapeh: 7:09pm On Jun 16
Ok o. There is no impossibility in Nigeria. But u win, remember your stomach infrastructure because people are hungry
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Adminisher: 7:11pm On Jun 16
DONSMITH123:
I think he soaks it in Kain Kain for 7 days before drying the weed.
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Adminisher: 7:12pm On Jun 16
signz:
If you think Fayose performs better than Buhari then you are a local breed like Fayose himself. The man does not know jack about leadership
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by kayzat: 7:13pm On Jun 16
fayose is the national President awonweyrey 100%.
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by ERockson: 7:22pm On Jun 16
Them dey deceive this arrogant man
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by ollah1: 8:15pm On Jun 16
Perhaps he thinks Nigerians are as myopic as Ekitians
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by abimbolayekeen: 8:29pm On Jun 16
He will perform than Buhari , let give him a chance.
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by samkay3g(m): 8:33pm On Jun 16
.
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by thesicilian: 8:36pm On Jun 16
.
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by agbangam: 8:52pm On Jun 16
This man don high again
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Limitednow: 8:55pm On Jun 16
Guy you're confused.
How can you be vying to complete your 2nd term and wants to be the next president at the same time?
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by calaway: 8:56pm On Jun 16
beejay101:
The infallible truth is that...SE & SS will fall over themselves to cast their vote for FAYOSE ......even IPOB will not boycott elections if FAYOSE is an option......FAYOSE is loved unconditionally in SE and SS.......the SW will vote for him regardless of tinubu's position except for a few Muslims.......the NC will back FAYOSE faithfully....Christian s in the NW and NE will queue behind FAYOSE.
NO MATTER HOW MUCH U DISLIKE THE TRUTH U CANNOT CHANGE IT........ FAYOSE WILL WIN ANY POPULARITY CONTEST IN NIGERIA AS HE CUTS ACROSS ALL THE DIVIDES WITH LOVE.....VOICE OF THE VOICELESS..
.FAYOSE!!!!!
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Oasis007(m): 8:58pm On Jun 16
Fayose is indeed high on imported Weeds from Venezuela!
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by heavenhug: 9:16pm On Jun 16
This is Nigeria, anything happens. Some people voted for him as their gov
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by signz: 9:18pm On Jun 16
Adminisher:
And it's Buhari that knows Jack about leadership? Buhari and Leadership shouldn't be in the same sentence.
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Kyase(m): 9:21pm On Jun 16
calaway:na the same calculation una give jonathan, wetin been happen?
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by kingzizzy: 9:21pm On Jun 16
If in 2019, the two main presidential candidates happen to become, Ayo Fayose (PDP) vs Rochas Okorocha (APC)
Which of these two candidates do people think the Yoruba nation will vote for?
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by jamislaw(m): 9:28pm On Jun 16
President of Biafra abi?
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by calaway: 9:34pm On Jun 16
Kyase:
you 4get that under aged voted in the far north and Yoruba Muslims confused and convinced Yoruba Christian s to vote change.
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Kyase(m): 9:40pm On Jun 16
calaway:and all those people don die abi
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by calaway: 9:43pm On Jun 16
Kyase:
SW will undoubtedly go to FAYOSE and so will NC not divided as b4....this is the difference now...
|Re: I Want To Be The Next President Of Nigeria - Fayose by Kyase(m): 9:49pm On Jun 16
calaway:kikiki ok na
