Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Friday in Ado Ekiti, said he would become the next president of Nigeria.



The governor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, boasted that he had the attributes to wrestle power from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress in 2019.







He also boasted that former governors Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi would fail if they contest the 2018 governorship election in the state.



According to him, neither of the two performed to an admirable level that Ekiti people would give them a second chance like he was given.



The governor spoke at a meeting with political office holders at the Government’s House, Ado Ekiti, where he also inspected Osoko Political Institute Centre.



He said, “Just because Ayo Fayose has won a second term to become governor of Ekiti, some people also think they can come back now, but I want to tell them that it is not possible. I am the man wholeheartedly loved by Ekiti people because of the many developmental projects that have brought great infrastructural and developmental advancement to Ekiti.



“If you go around Ekiti, you will see my handiwork dotting every nook and cranny of the state. This is why I am the man who every Ekiti people will follow in 2018.”



Fayose said he had the penchant for taking powers from people having defeated two former governors (Niyi Adebayo and Fayemi) in governorship elections.



“I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president.



“I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.

If a dullard like Buhari can become president, why can't Fayose too?

I'm the next Senate President.

Who knows the kind of weed this man always take?

What is going on biko?



I like Ayo Fayose, he's brave and i know he'll perform better than Buhari but contesting 2019 elections is a bridge too far if you ask me.



Except the principalities and powers have zoned power to west, I don't see this man winning.



We need his likes in the Senate at least for now. 6 Likes 5 Shares

I lough in chinese language!!! He need to look for the other part of his brain,,, or better still this

Ok o. There is no impossibility in Nigeria. But u win, remember your stomach infrastructure because people are hungry

Who knows the kind of weed this man always take?

I think he soaks it in Kain Kain for 7 days before drying the weed.

What is going on biko?



I like Ayo Fayose, he's brave and i know he'll perform better than Buhari but contesting 2019 elections is a bridge too far if you ask me.



Except the principalities and powers have zoned power to west, I don't see this man winning.



We need his likes in the Senate at least for now.

If you think Fayose performs better than Buhari then you are a local breed like Fayose himself. The man does not know jack about leadership

fayose is the national President awonweyrey 100%.

Them dey deceive this arrogant man

Perhaps he thinks Nigerians are as myopic as Ekitians

He will perform than Buhari , let give him a chance.

This man don high again

Guy you're confused.



How can you be vying to complete your 2nd term and wants to be the next president at the same time? 3 Likes

The infallible truth is that...SE & SS will fall over themselves to cast their vote for FAYOSE ......even IPOB will not boycott elections if FAYOSE is an option......FAYOSE is loved unconditionally in SE and SS.......the SW will vote for him regardless of tinubu's position except for a few Muslims.......the NC will back FAYOSE faithfully....Christian s in the NW and NE will queue behind FAYOSE.



NO MATTER HOW MUCH U DISLIKE THE TRUTH U CANNOT CHANGE IT........ FAYOSE WILL WIN ANY POPULARITY CONTEST IN NIGERIA AS HE CUTS ACROSS ALL THE DIVIDES WITH LOVE.....VOICE OF THE VOICELESS..

.FAYOSE!!!!! The infallible truth is that...SE & SS will fall over themselves to cast their vote for FAYOSE ......even IPOB will not boycott elections if FAYOSE is an option......FAYOSE is loved unconditionally in SE and SS.......the SW will vote for him regardless of tinubu's position except for a few Muslims.......the NC will back FAYOSE faithfully....Christian s in the NW and NE will queue behind FAYOSE.NO MATTER HOW MUCH U DISLIKE THE TRUTH U CANNOT CHANGE IT........ FAYOSE WILL WIN ANY POPULARITY CONTEST IN NIGERIA AS HE CUTS ACROSS ALL THE DIVIDES WITH LOVE.....VOICE OF THE VOICELESS...FAYOSE!!!!! 22 Likes 5 Shares





Fayose is indeed high on imported Weeds from Venezuela!

This is Nigeria, anything happens. Some people voted for him as their gov

If you think Fayose performs better than Buhari then you are a local breed like Fayose himself. The man does not know jack about leadership

And it's Buhari that knows Jack about leadership? Buhari and Leadership shouldn't be in the same sentence.

The infallible truth is that...SE & SS will fall over themselves to cast their vote for FAYOSE ......even IPOB will not boycott elections if FAYOSE is an option......FAYOSE is loved unconditionally in SE and SS.......the SW will vote for him regardless of tinubu's position except for a few Muslims.......the NC will back FAYOSE faithfully....Christian s in the NW and NE will queue behind FAYOSE.



NO MATTER HOW MUCH U DISLIKE THE TRUTH U CANNOT CHANGE IT........ FAYOSE WILL WIN ANY POPULARITY CONTEST IN NIGERIA AS HE CUTS ACROSS ALL THE DIVIDES WITH LOVE.....VOICE OF THE VOICELESS..

na the same calculation una give jonathan, wetin been happen?

If in 2019, the two main presidential candidates happen to become, Ayo Fayose (PDP) vs Rochas Okorocha (APC)



Which of these two candidates do people think the Yoruba nation will vote for?

President of Biafra abi?

na the same calculation una give jonathan, wetin been happen?

you 4get that under aged voted in the far north and Yoruba Muslims confused and convinced Yoruba Christian s to vote change.

and all those people don die abi

and all those people don die abi

SW will undoubtedly go to FAYOSE and so will NC not divided as b4....this is the difference now...